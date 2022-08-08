We investigated the association of adipose tissue insulin resistance with blood pressure and hypertension incidence, comparing it with hepatic and skeletal muscle insulin resistance. The cross-sectional analysis included 6892 general health checkup examinees (mean age: 69.3 years; 51.3% women and 48.7% men) who had no cardiovascular disease. Of those, 3948 normotensive participants (mean age: 68.4 years; 54.8% women and 45.2% men) were enrolled in the retrospective cohort analysis. The adipose insulin resistance index (Adipo-IR) was calculated as the product of fasting serum insulin and free fatty acid levels. A high adipo-IR, high homeostasis model assessment of insulin resistance (HOMA-IR), and low Matsuda index were indicated based on the optimal cutoff values in a receiver operating characteristic curve analysis. Adipo-IR (Î²"‰="‰0.096, P"‰<"‰0.001), HOMA-IR (Î²"‰="‰0.052, P"‰<"‰0.001), and Matsuda index (Î²"‰="‰âˆ’0.055, P"‰<"‰0.001) were associated with systolic blood pressure in the cross-sectional analysis. Over a mean 5.3-year follow-up period, 1310 participants developed hypertension. A high adipo-IR (adjusted OR, 1.29; 95% CI, 1.11"“1.51), but not HOMA-IR or Matsuda index, was significantly associated with the incidence of hypertension. Moreover, the combination of high adipo-IR with high HOMA-IR or low Matsuda index showed no higher odds of hypertension than a high adipo-IR alone. These results suggest that insulin resistance is associated with blood pressure control regardless of the tissue in which it occurs; however, the risk of hypertension is determined by insulin resistance in adipose tissue rather than in liver or muscle tissue.

DISEASES & TREATMENTS ・ 1 DAY AGO