MedicalXpress
Peripheral artery disease can signal cardiovascular trouble for heart, brain and legs
If you have not heard of peripheral artery disease, or PAD, you are not alone. While clinicians and health organizations have made headway in raising awareness that heart disease is the No. 1 cause of death worldwide, PAD—despite being part of cardiovascular disease—is not as well-known. PAD affects...
Popular hot drink ‘lowers blood glucose levels in weeks – and could help prevent diabetes and silent killers’
A POPULAR hot drink could help prevent a package of serious diseases, science has found. Drinking more green tea made significant improvements to health - a finding which surprised US researchers. They believe the brew could offset risk factors that are linked to metabolic syndrome. Metabolic syndrome, according to the...
MedicalXpress
Heart muscle scarring found in patients with hypertension are associated with worse outcomes
A recent study conducted by the National Heart Center Singapore (NHCS) discovered that myocardial fibrosis is associated with worse cardiovascular outcomes in patients with hypertension. Myocardial fibrosis is an important prognostic marker in the development of adverse cardiovascular events, such as heart failure and death. In Singapore, the prevalence of...
Medical News Today
What are some medications for type 2 diabetes?
Type 2 diabetes is a chronic condition that occurs when a person’s blood sugar levels become too high. A person can treat it with insulin and other medications. These medications reduce blood sugar levels to prevent symptoms and complications. A person can develop type 2 diabetes at any age,...
Type 3 diabetes: symptoms, causes and treatments
While most of us are familiar with type 1 and type 2 diabetes, you may not have come across the term ‘type 3 diabetes’ before. First things first, this is not to be confused with type 3c diabetes, which is something else entirely. It is, however, related to insulin resistance in the brain.
Medical News Today
Type 2 diabetes: 10-hour eating window may improve blood sugar
Time-restricted eating is a form of intermittent fasting that some believe could bring metabolic benefits. Animal studies on time-restricted eating that have demonstrated weight loss and lower blood glucose have proved difficult to reproduce in humans. However, a recent small study has shown that time-restricted eating may have a positive...
New Risk Factor Identified Increases Women’s Stroke Risk By 34%
A new study published today in Stroke indicated that women with endometriosis may have a greater risk of stroke compared to women without chronic inflammatory disorder. Authors of the study estimate that about 10% of reproductive-aged women in the United States have endometriosis, which is characterized by abnormal growth of endometrial-like tissue outside the uterus. Endometriosis has been linked to an increased risk of heart attack, stroke, high blood pressure, and high cholesterol in women.
How Often Should You Really Be Getting Routine Blood Work?
We know we should get routine blood work done -- but how often is routine? Learn why the "right" number of blood tests is different for everyone.
verywellhealth.com
Gout in the Wrist: Symptoms and Treatment
Gout is a type of inflammatory arthritis. It generally affects one joint at a time—often the big toe. People who live with gout experience periods known as flares, times when symptoms worsen, as well as times of remission, during which there are no symptoms. Gout flares are sometimes called gout attacks.
healio.com
Nonalcoholic fatty liver disease linked to increased risk for dementia
Patients with nonalcoholic fatty liver disease had an increased risk for dementia, with stronger risk existing for those with comorbid heart disease or stroke, according to a study published in Neurology. “Nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) is the most common chronic liver disease, affecting 25% of the global population,” Ying...
Daytime Napping May Increase Risk of Strokes and Alzheimer's: Research
People who frequently napped during the day were more likely to develop high blood pressure, according to the study.
MedicalXpress
Premature menopause is associated with increased risk of heart problems
Menopause before 40 years of age is associated with elevated risks of heart failure and atrial fibrillation, according to a study published today in European Heart Journal, a journal of the European Society of Cardiology (ESC). The study in more than 1.4 million women found that the younger the age at menopause, the higher the risk of new-onset heart failure and atrial fibrillation.
MedicalXpress
Dementia risk may be higher if an upper heart chamber is abnormal
Structural or functional abnormalities within the heart's left atrium, with or without symptoms, may increase a person's risk of developing dementia later in life by 35%, according to new research published today in the Journal of the American Heart Association. Dementia risk increased even among those who did not experience atrial fibrillation or stroke, two conditions known to be associated with dementia.
consultant360.com
High Insulin Doses in People With Type 1 Diabetes Linked to Cancer Risk
Higher insulin doses in people with type 1 diabetes may be associated with an increased risk of cancer, according to a recent study. The researchers sought to evaluate the risk factors of cancer incidence in people with type 1 diabetes as they noted that no studies have examined this connection.
entrepreneursbreak.com
Heart Disease Prevention Tips for Older Adults
Did you know that heart disease is among the top killers, yet most deaths could be prevented? A significant number of people over 60 years old have one/more cardiovascular problems, including stroke, heart attack/failure, and heart disease, to mention a few. Moreover, at 75 years or older, such individuals are likely to succumb to heart problems. The statistics emphasize the need to implement practical heart disease prevention and management measures, an area Dr. Daljit Muttiana can help you navigate.
healio.com
Insulin use, older age raise risk for clinically significant nocturnal hypoglycemia
Insulin use, older age, lower fasting glucose and lower estimated glomerular filtration rate are associated with increased odds for clinically significant nocturnal hypoglycemia in older adults with type 2 diabetes, according to study data. “In this study, we investigated multiple risk factors for clinically significant nocturnal hypoglycemia in geriatric patients...
2minutemedicine.com
Gout flares associated with a transient increase in subsequent risk of cardiovascular events
1. Amongst patients with gout, those who experienced a cardiovascular event were likely to have recently experienced a preceding gout flare. 2. The risk of experiencing a cardiovascular event was highest amongst individuals with a recent gout flare within 60 days. Level of Evidence Rating: 2 (Good) Study Rundown: Gout...
Maintaining Bone Health: Risk Factors and Supplements
Healthy bones support mobility, protect our internal organs, and store minerals that can be useful for health overall. Dr. Taryn Smith of Mayo Clinic provides suggestions for maintaining bone health, including lifestyle factors, foods, and supplements for adequate calcium and vitamin D. DEAR MAYO CLINIC:. My mother had osteoporosis and...
NIH Director's Blog
Effect of Stenting Plus Medical Therapy vs Medical Therapy Alone on Risk of Stroke and Death in Patients With Symptomatic Intracranial Stenosis: The CASSISS Randomized Clinical Trial
Importance: Prior randomized trials have generally shown harm or no benefit of stenting added to medical therapy for patients with symptomatic severe intracranial atherosclerotic stenosis, but it remains uncertain as to whether refined patient selection and more experienced surgeons might result in improved outcomes. Objective: To compare stenting plus medical...
Nature.com
Adipose tissue insulin resistance predicts the incidence of hypertension: The Hiroshima Study on Glucose Metabolism and Cardiovascular Diseases
We investigated the association of adipose tissue insulin resistance with blood pressure and hypertension incidence, comparing it with hepatic and skeletal muscle insulin resistance. The cross-sectional analysis included 6892 general health checkup examinees (mean age: 69.3 years; 51.3% women and 48.7% men) who had no cardiovascular disease. Of those, 3948 normotensive participants (mean age: 68.4 years; 54.8% women and 45.2% men) were enrolled in the retrospective cohort analysis. The adipose insulin resistance index (Adipo-IR) was calculated as the product of fasting serum insulin and free fatty acid levels. A high adipo-IR, high homeostasis model assessment of insulin resistance (HOMA-IR), and low Matsuda index were indicated based on the optimal cutoff values in a receiver operating characteristic curve analysis. Adipo-IR (Î²"‰="‰0.096, P"‰<"‰0.001), HOMA-IR (Î²"‰="‰0.052, P"‰<"‰0.001), and Matsuda index (Î²"‰="‰âˆ’0.055, P"‰<"‰0.001) were associated with systolic blood pressure in the cross-sectional analysis. Over a mean 5.3-year follow-up period, 1310 participants developed hypertension. A high adipo-IR (adjusted OR, 1.29; 95% CI, 1.11"“1.51), but not HOMA-IR or Matsuda index, was significantly associated with the incidence of hypertension. Moreover, the combination of high adipo-IR with high HOMA-IR or low Matsuda index showed no higher odds of hypertension than a high adipo-IR alone. These results suggest that insulin resistance is associated with blood pressure control regardless of the tissue in which it occurs; however, the risk of hypertension is determined by insulin resistance in adipose tissue rather than in liver or muscle tissue.
