MedicalXpress

Heart muscle scarring found in patients with hypertension are associated with worse outcomes

A recent study conducted by the National Heart Center Singapore (NHCS) discovered that myocardial fibrosis is associated with worse cardiovascular outcomes in patients with hypertension. Myocardial fibrosis is an important prognostic marker in the development of adverse cardiovascular events, such as heart failure and death. In Singapore, the prevalence of...
Medical News Today

What are some medications for type 2 diabetes?

Type 2 diabetes is a chronic condition that occurs when a person’s blood sugar levels become too high. A person can treat it with insulin and other medications. These medications reduce blood sugar levels to prevent symptoms and complications. A person can develop type 2 diabetes at any age,...
Medical News Today

Type 2 diabetes: 10-hour eating window may improve blood sugar

Time-restricted eating is a form of intermittent fasting that some believe could bring metabolic benefits. Animal studies on time-restricted eating that have demonstrated weight loss and lower blood glucose have proved difficult to reproduce in humans. However, a recent small study has shown that time-restricted eating may have a positive...
Revyuh - Latest Breaking News

New Risk Factor Identified Increases Women’s Stroke Risk By 34%

A new study published today in Stroke indicated that women with endometriosis may have a greater risk of stroke compared to women without chronic inflammatory disorder. Authors of the study estimate that about 10% of reproductive-aged women in the United States have endometriosis, which is characterized by abnormal growth of endometrial-like tissue outside the uterus. Endometriosis has been linked to an increased risk of heart attack, stroke, high blood pressure, and high cholesterol in women.
Health
Diabetes
Stroke
NewsBreak
verywellhealth.com

Gout in the Wrist: Symptoms and Treatment

Gout is a type of inflammatory arthritis. It generally affects one joint at a time—often the big toe. People who live with gout experience periods known as flares, times when symptoms worsen, as well as times of remission, during which there are no symptoms. Gout flares are sometimes called gout attacks.
healio.com

Nonalcoholic fatty liver disease linked to increased risk for dementia

Patients with nonalcoholic fatty liver disease had an increased risk for dementia, with stronger risk existing for those with comorbid heart disease or stroke, according to a study published in Neurology. “Nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) is the most common chronic liver disease, affecting 25% of the global population,” Ying...
MedicalXpress

Premature menopause is associated with increased risk of heart problems

Menopause before 40 years of age is associated with elevated risks of heart failure and atrial fibrillation, according to a study published today in European Heart Journal, a journal of the European Society of Cardiology (ESC). The study in more than 1.4 million women found that the younger the age at menopause, the higher the risk of new-onset heart failure and atrial fibrillation.
MedicalXpress

Dementia risk may be higher if an upper heart chamber is abnormal

Structural or functional abnormalities within the heart's left atrium, with or without symptoms, may increase a person's risk of developing dementia later in life by 35%, according to new research published today in the Journal of the American Heart Association. Dementia risk increased even among those who did not experience atrial fibrillation or stroke, two conditions known to be associated with dementia.
entrepreneursbreak.com

Heart Disease Prevention Tips for Older Adults

Did you know that heart disease is among the top killers, yet most deaths could be prevented? A significant number of people over 60 years old have one/more cardiovascular problems, including stroke, heart attack/failure, and heart disease, to mention a few. Moreover, at 75 years or older, such individuals are likely to succumb to heart problems. The statistics emphasize the need to implement practical heart disease prevention and management measures, an area Dr. Daljit Muttiana can help you navigate.
healio.com

Insulin use, older age raise risk for clinically significant nocturnal hypoglycemia

Insulin use, older age, lower fasting glucose and lower estimated glomerular filtration rate are associated with increased odds for clinically significant nocturnal hypoglycemia in older adults with type 2 diabetes, according to study data. “In this study, we investigated multiple risk factors for clinically significant nocturnal hypoglycemia in geriatric patients...
Seniors Guide

Maintaining Bone Health: Risk Factors and Supplements

Healthy bones support mobility, protect our internal organs, and store minerals that can be useful for health overall. Dr. Taryn Smith of Mayo Clinic provides suggestions for maintaining bone health, including lifestyle factors, foods, and supplements for adequate calcium and vitamin D. DEAR MAYO CLINIC:. My mother had osteoporosis and...
NIH Director's Blog

Effect of Stenting Plus Medical Therapy vs Medical Therapy Alone on Risk of Stroke and Death in Patients With Symptomatic Intracranial Stenosis: The CASSISS Randomized Clinical Trial

Importance: Prior randomized trials have generally shown harm or no benefit of stenting added to medical therapy for patients with symptomatic severe intracranial atherosclerotic stenosis, but it remains uncertain as to whether refined patient selection and more experienced surgeons might result in improved outcomes. Objective: To compare stenting plus medical...
Nature.com

Adipose tissue insulin resistance predicts the incidence of hypertension: The Hiroshima Study on Glucose Metabolism and Cardiovascular Diseases

We investigated the association of adipose tissue insulin resistance with blood pressure and hypertension incidence, comparing it with hepatic and skeletal muscle insulin resistance. The cross-sectional analysis included 6892 general health checkup examinees (mean age: 69.3 years; 51.3% women and 48.7% men) who had no cardiovascular disease. Of those, 3948 normotensive participants (mean age: 68.4 years; 54.8% women and 45.2% men) were enrolled in the retrospective cohort analysis. The adipose insulin resistance index (Adipo-IR) was calculated as the product of fasting serum insulin and free fatty acid levels. A high adipo-IR, high homeostasis model assessment of insulin resistance (HOMA-IR), and low Matsuda index were indicated based on the optimal cutoff values in a receiver operating characteristic curve analysis. Adipo-IR (Î²"‰="‰0.096, P"‰<"‰0.001), HOMA-IR (Î²"‰="‰0.052, P"‰<"‰0.001), and Matsuda index (Î²"‰="‰âˆ’0.055, P"‰<"‰0.001) were associated with systolic blood pressure in the cross-sectional analysis. Over a mean 5.3-year follow-up period, 1310 participants developed hypertension. A high adipo-IR (adjusted OR, 1.29; 95% CI, 1.11"“1.51), but not HOMA-IR or Matsuda index, was significantly associated with the incidence of hypertension. Moreover, the combination of high adipo-IR with high HOMA-IR or low Matsuda index showed no higher odds of hypertension than a high adipo-IR alone. These results suggest that insulin resistance is associated with blood pressure control regardless of the tissue in which it occurs; however, the risk of hypertension is determined by insulin resistance in adipose tissue rather than in liver or muscle tissue.
