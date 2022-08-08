ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery City, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
bocojo.com

Tempers Flare at Park Board

When Ashland resident Ron Wilcox began speaking at the Tuesday evening Park Board meeting August 8th, the atmosphere took a confrontational tone almost immediately. Mr. Wilcox started with apologizing to board member Marcy Wood for having been rude to her at the last public meeting, however, he emphasized that he was not wrong about what he said to the board. Mr. Wilcox stated to the Journal that he had stated the Park Board does nothing outside of the Fall Festival, movie nights, and egg hunts. Throughout his public comments timeframe, he reiterated his beliefs that the park board members need to be more hands-on in doing work in the park. He also emphasized his appreciation for last year’s Fall Festival and his hopes that this year’s festival would be just as successful.
ASHLAND, MO
firesideguard.com

Centralia’s new small-engine shop thriving

One of Centralia’s new family businesses is thriving. B and A Small Engine Repair, LLC on North Jenkins Street is keeping small engines running and, judging by the shop packed with lawn mowers and four-wheelers, customers are happy. “B and A,” stands for Buck and Allison, as in Ryan...
CENTRALIA, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wellsville, MO
Sports
City
Montgomery City, MO
City
Middletown, MO
Local
Missouri Sports
Local
Missouri Government
City
Wellsville, MO
KMZU

Fisherman recovered from lake identified

BOONE COUNTY, Mo. – Authorities have identified a missing fisherman recovered at Rocky Fork Lakes Conservation Area on Monday. The Missouri State Highway Patrol states the victim is identified as 61-year-old Michael Smith of St. Louis. Smith reportedly went fishing with two other men who drove into Columbia Sunday for supplies but were unable to locate him upon returning. Fire and rescue conducted a search using a drone and manually walking the banks to no avail.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
ktvo.com

3 northeast Missouri teens injured in Tuesday night rollover crash

SHELBY COUNTY, Mo. — Three northeast Missouri teens were injured in a Tuesday night rollover crash in Shelby County. It happened just before 10 p.m. on Highway 36, one-quarter mile east of Clarence, Mo. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, a 16-year-old boy from Shelbina was...
SHELBY COUNTY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#First Day Of Fall#Volleyball#Tigers
KTTS

Toddler Hospitalized After Near-Drowning

(KTTS News) – A two-year-old boy was airlifted to a Columbia hospital after a near-drowning at Lake of the Ozarks. The accident happened Wednesday night just west of Osage Beach. According to reports, the boy walked away from a home on Tara Visita Road and was found in the...
OSAGE BEACH, MO
kwos.com

Missouri man’s body pulled from Boone County lake

Searches find the body of a man missing at Rocky Fork Lakes Conservation Area. 61 – year old Michael Smith had been fishing Sunday when he disappeared. Two companions couldn’t find him when they returned from a trip to town. Foul play is not suspected.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Sports
kjluradio.com

Suspects in Ashland burglary and Jefferson City pursuit remain at large

Authorities are looking for suspects who burglarized a pharmacy in Ashland and led officers in Jefferson City on a pursuit. The Ashland Police Department says the Kilgore’s Pharmacy on Eastside Drive was burglarized just after 4:00 this morning. The suspects cut a hole in the side of the building to get inside. One of the items they stole included a GPS tracker.
ASHLAND, MO
ktvo.com

UPDATE: Missing Clarence woman found safe one-half mile from home

SHELBY COUNTY, Mo. — UPDATE: The Shelby County Sheriff's Office confirmed for KTVO that Nadean Elizabeth Wood, 92, of rural Clarence was found safe at 3:15 p.m. on Wednesday. Officials say she was located about a half-mile west of her house after she wandered off around 10:15 p.m. Tuesday.
kwos.com

JCMO Police hunt for non – custodial dad

A man is accused of taking his 3 – year old daughter from a Jefferson City daycare. The child went missing last week when Thomas Chee picked her up. The mother couldn’t get a hold of him. Law officers tracked Chee’s cellphone to Nebraska. They think he’s headed to California state to visit his mother.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
muddyrivernews.com

Bowling Green woman facing methamphetamine charges after traffic stop in Pittsfield

PITTSFIELD, Ill. — A Bowling Green, Mo., woman is facing drug charges after the Pike County Sheriff’s Department conducted a traffic stop. A silver 2004 Jeep Cherokee was stopped on Washington Street in Pittsfield at 1:03 a.m. July 18. After an investigation, Jesika L. Denison, 32, was arrested on charges of unlawful possession of methamphetamine and unlawful possession of a controlled substance.
PITTSFIELD, IL
FOX2now.com

Overturned dump truck causes backup on I-70 near Wright City

WRIGHT CITY, Mo. – There is a backup near Wright City on westbound I-70 near mile marker 196 due to an overturned dump truck in the median. The dump truck overturned at about 6:30 a.m. Thursday. No injuries have been reported. At about 7:15 a.m. there was a two-mile backup. At about 8:15 a.m., the backup was three miles. One lane is open, but it is a slow go through this area.
WRIGHT CITY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy