The historical John Augustus Hockaday House still stands on the hill in Fulton, MissouriCJ CoombsFulton, MO
The Rotunda in Hermann, Missouri is a historical building once used in wine competitions and horticultural exhibitsCJ CoombsHermann, MO
The Graceland Mansion in Mexico, Missouri is also known as the Ross House or Clark House and is over 160 years oldCJ CoombsMexico, MO
Two winning lottery tickets sold, 2 new Missouri millionaires
ST. LOUIS — There are two new millionaires after two winning tickets were sold in the St. Louis area. The Missouri Lottery announced Thursday there were two separate tickets sold for drawings last night, resulting in two new millionaires. The first ticket was sold at Stevenson’s Hi-Pointe Service &...
bocojo.com
Tempers Flare at Park Board
When Ashland resident Ron Wilcox began speaking at the Tuesday evening Park Board meeting August 8th, the atmosphere took a confrontational tone almost immediately. Mr. Wilcox started with apologizing to board member Marcy Wood for having been rude to her at the last public meeting, however, he emphasized that he was not wrong about what he said to the board. Mr. Wilcox stated to the Journal that he had stated the Park Board does nothing outside of the Fall Festival, movie nights, and egg hunts. Throughout his public comments timeframe, he reiterated his beliefs that the park board members need to be more hands-on in doing work in the park. He also emphasized his appreciation for last year’s Fall Festival and his hopes that this year’s festival would be just as successful.
The historical John Augustus Hockaday House still stands on the hill in Fulton, Missouri
John Augustus Hockaday house located in Fulton, Missouri.Photo by Ammodramus, CC0 1.0, Public Domain, Wikimedia Commons. Before the Hockaday house was built, the family first lived in a log home above Stinson Creek. That was the home where John Augustus Hockaday was born.
firesideguard.com
Centralia’s new small-engine shop thriving
One of Centralia’s new family businesses is thriving. B and A Small Engine Repair, LLC on North Jenkins Street is keeping small engines running and, judging by the shop packed with lawn mowers and four-wheelers, customers are happy. “B and A,” stands for Buck and Allison, as in Ryan...
gladstonedispatch.com
Highest and lowest paying health care jobs in Columbia, Missouri
Compiled the highest paying health care jobs in Columbia, MO using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
KMZU
Fisherman recovered from lake identified
BOONE COUNTY, Mo. – Authorities have identified a missing fisherman recovered at Rocky Fork Lakes Conservation Area on Monday. The Missouri State Highway Patrol states the victim is identified as 61-year-old Michael Smith of St. Louis. Smith reportedly went fishing with two other men who drove into Columbia Sunday for supplies but were unable to locate him upon returning. Fire and rescue conducted a search using a drone and manually walking the banks to no avail.
ktvo.com
3 northeast Missouri teens injured in Tuesday night rollover crash
SHELBY COUNTY, Mo. — Three northeast Missouri teens were injured in a Tuesday night rollover crash in Shelby County. It happened just before 10 p.m. on Highway 36, one-quarter mile east of Clarence, Mo. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, a 16-year-old boy from Shelbina was...
Sunflowers in yard may land St. Peters man in court, again
The City of St. Peters is threatening to take a homeowner to court again over too many sunflowers in their yard.
Searchers recover body of Mo. man who drowned while fishing
BOONE COUNTY —A Missouri man drowned on Sunday afternoon in Boone County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported 61-year-old Michael L. Smith of St. Louis was reported missing while fishing at Rocky Fork Lake Conservation Area. Authorities recovered his body on Monday and transported to Parker Millard Funeral Home...
KTTS
Toddler Hospitalized After Near-Drowning
(KTTS News) – A two-year-old boy was airlifted to a Columbia hospital after a near-drowning at Lake of the Ozarks. The accident happened Wednesday night just west of Osage Beach. According to reports, the boy walked away from a home on Tara Visita Road and was found in the...
kwos.com
Missouri man’s body pulled from Boone County lake
Searches find the body of a man missing at Rocky Fork Lakes Conservation Area. 61 – year old Michael Smith had been fishing Sunday when he disappeared. Two companions couldn’t find him when they returned from a trip to town. Foul play is not suspected.
Motorcycle and deer collide in fatal Wentzville crash
A 79-year-old woman was killed in a motorcycle crash Monday afternoon after colliding with a deer in Wentzville.
kjluradio.com
Suspects in Ashland burglary and Jefferson City pursuit remain at large
Authorities are looking for suspects who burglarized a pharmacy in Ashland and led officers in Jefferson City on a pursuit. The Ashland Police Department says the Kilgore’s Pharmacy on Eastside Drive was burglarized just after 4:00 this morning. The suspects cut a hole in the side of the building to get inside. One of the items they stole included a GPS tracker.
ktvo.com
UPDATE: Missing Clarence woman found safe one-half mile from home
SHELBY COUNTY, Mo. — UPDATE: The Shelby County Sheriff's Office confirmed for KTVO that Nadean Elizabeth Wood, 92, of rural Clarence was found safe at 3:15 p.m. on Wednesday. Officials say she was located about a half-mile west of her house after she wandered off around 10:15 p.m. Tuesday.
kwos.com
JCMO Police hunt for non – custodial dad
A man is accused of taking his 3 – year old daughter from a Jefferson City daycare. The child went missing last week when Thomas Chee picked her up. The mother couldn’t get a hold of him. Law officers tracked Chee’s cellphone to Nebraska. They think he’s headed to California state to visit his mother.
No one hurt in Jefferson City house fire
No one was home when a house caught fire in west Jefferson City on Wednesday, according to a Jefferson City Fire Department news release. The post No one hurt in Jefferson City house fire appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
muddyrivernews.com
Bowling Green woman facing methamphetamine charges after traffic stop in Pittsfield
PITTSFIELD, Ill. — A Bowling Green, Mo., woman is facing drug charges after the Pike County Sheriff’s Department conducted a traffic stop. A silver 2004 Jeep Cherokee was stopped on Washington Street in Pittsfield at 1:03 a.m. July 18. After an investigation, Jesika L. Denison, 32, was arrested on charges of unlawful possession of methamphetamine and unlawful possession of a controlled substance.
FOX2now.com
Overturned dump truck causes backup on I-70 near Wright City
WRIGHT CITY, Mo. – There is a backup near Wright City on westbound I-70 near mile marker 196 due to an overturned dump truck in the median. The dump truck overturned at about 6:30 a.m. Thursday. No injuries have been reported. At about 7:15 a.m. there was a two-mile backup. At about 8:15 a.m., the backup was three miles. One lane is open, but it is a slow go through this area.
Motorcyclist dies in crash after trying to pass in no-passing zone on Highway 94
DEFIANCE, Mo. — A motorcyclist was killed in a head-on crash Sunday afternoon when he tried to pass a car in a no-passing zone on Highway 94 in Defiance, Missouri. According to a crash report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, the crash happened at around 2 p.m. Sunday afternoon on Highway 94 near the intersection of Route DD.
Columbia Missourian
State-of-the-art jail and justice center set to open in Callaway County
A bigger jail with state-of-the-art technology is on track to open in Fulton at the end of October, and a justice center with additional courtrooms and administrative offices is targeted for completion before the end of the year. The new jail, which is an addition to the existing facility, will...
