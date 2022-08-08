ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
cryptoslate.com

Central Banks can safely invest in Bitcoin with BlackRock’s Bitcoin Private Trust; says DCG Founder

Digital Currency Group CEO Barry Silbert suggests that BlackRock’s bitcoin private trust makes it easier and safer for Central Banks around the globe to invest in Bitcoin. Following the Bitcoin Private Trust launch on Thursday, Barry, in his tweet, presented fun facts about BlackRock’s business relationship with central banks and hinted that central banks may soon start investing in Bitcoin.
cryptoslate.com

XT.com lists IVAR coin (IVAR) with USDT trading pair

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release. Readers should conduct their own research prior to taking any actions related to the content mentioned in this article. Learn more ›. The IVAR Coin (IVAR) is now listed on XT.com as an IVAR and Tether (USDT) trading pair. For all traders, the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Cryptoslate#Nft
cryptoslate.com

Metaverse Memecoin Tamadoge Raises $1 Million Midway Through Its Beta Sale

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release. Readers should conduct their own research prior to taking any actions related to the content mentioned in this article. Learn more ›. London, UK, 10th August, 2022, Chainwire — Tamadoge, the P2E metaverse meme coin, has raised $1 million after just 12 days...
Washington Examiner

Social Security payments: First half of $1,652 direct payment to be sent in just weeks

Supplemental Security Income recipients are set to receive their first of two September Social Security payments in the next few weeks. Eligible recipients are set to receive their first payment of $841 on Sept. 1 and will receive their second payment of the month on Sept. 30 in the same amount, equaling out to a grand total of $1,652 for the month. September is one of two months in the year that people get two payments, according to the Social Security Administration, with the other month being December.
cryptoslate.com

3 trends that will shape the future of Bitcoin mining

Trends can tell a lot about where an industry has come from and where it’s going. When Bitcoin first launched in 2009, individuals were mining Bitcoin from their laptops, and I personally was mining Bitcoin from a few mining rigs set up in my dorm room. We didn’t know that we’d have to be concerned about things like energy consumption at scale, hardware suppliers, and maximizing operational efficiency in massive data centers. But as Bitcoin mining grew and scaled, trial and error provided opportunities to learn and create new innovations to help the industry grow.
cryptoslate.com

Explore the latest Cardano metaverse project

Disclosure: This is a sponsored post. Readers should conduct further research prior to taking any actions. Learn more ›. Cardano has proven to be one of the most active and busiest digital assets in the crypto world in the past year. Therefore, many experts expect that Cardano will have a great future in 2022, and it has also been stated that ADA is one investment option worth examining and projects based on it.
cryptoslate.com

Research: Ethereum is recovering its dominance over stablecoins

One of the easiest way for investors to deleverage their positions is to turn to stablecoins. Centralized stablecoins, unlike their algorithmic counterparts, are resistant to volatility and retain their peg even in the most violent market conditions. Over the past two years, the market has seen stablecoins grow significantly and...
cryptoslate.com

Research: Bear market cycles see long-term holders capitulate and then accumulate

Determining the length of a market cycle requires looking at the past behavior of its participants. When it comes to Bitcoin, there are two major currents that change the direction of its price movements — long-term holders (LTHs) and short-term holders (STHs). Long-term holders are defined as addresses that...
cryptoslate.com

Ripple shows interest in acquiring Celsius

Ripple Labs could be interested in buying the assets of embattled crypto lender Celsius Network, Reuters reported Aug. 10. A Ripple spokesperson reportedly said the firm was interested in looking for M&A opportunities to scale its business. However, the San Fransico-based company refused to confirm if it would purchase Celsius assets outright.
cryptoslate.com

Mati Greenspan joins WUBITS as senior adviser

Mati Greenspan has joined WUBITS as a senior adviser, according to a press statement. Greenspan would advise the web3 social platform on how it can accelerate its user adoption and emerging market trends. A top executive at WUBITS, Albert Mashadev, said Greenspan’s addition to the team would help the team...
cryptoslate.com

UN Agency wants comprehensive crypto regulation in developing countries

The United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTD) issued policy briefings and recommendations to discourage crypto adoption in developing countries. The UNCTD released a brief on Aug. 10, in which it argued that unregulated crypto adoption possess a threat to developing countries. It, however, acknowledged crypto’s role in facilitating remittances and as a hedge against currency inflation.
cryptoslate.com

Mailchimp suspends accounts of several crypto-focused users

Popular email service provider Mailchimp has suspended several crypto-focused media outlets and firms using its platform, including Decrypt and Messari. Reports of the account suspensions by Mailchimp started earlier this week with custody crypto wallet Edge. When the platform’s community manager Joelly Garcia tried to log in to their Mailchimp account, he discovered it had been deactivated.
cryptoslate.com

Zipmex enables up to $153 worth of ETH withdrawals

Zipmex, the lender that had halted customer withdrawals on July 20, is allowing customers to access and withdraw up to 0.08 Ethereum (ETH) tokens, worth around $153 at the time of writing, starting Aug. 11. The firm will transfer the ETH tokens from the users’ Z wallets, used to earn...
cryptoslate.com

Huobi founder Leon Li in talks to sell his shares for up to $3B

Crypto exchange giant Huobi’s founder and CEO Leon Li is in talks with investors to sell his majority stake for $2 billion to $3 billion. According to a Bloomberg News report, Tron founder Justin Sun and FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF) are among the interested parties. Li holds nearly...
cryptoslate.com

QUINT (QUINT) gets listed on XT.com

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release. Readers should conduct their own research prior to taking any actions related to the content mentioned in this article. Learn more ›. XT.com, the world’s first social infused digital assets trading platform, is thrilled to announce its listing of the Quint (QUINT) token...
cryptoslate.com

Coinbase credit ratings lowered by S&P Global on ‘weak earnings,’ competitive risk

Coinbase’s recent quarterly report has led S&P Global Ratings to lower its long-term issuer credit rating to BB from BB+ with a negative outlook. The rating agency said Aug. 11 that “weak earnings” and competitive pressure on the crypto exchange have weakened its coverage ratios and “that cyclical variations for Coinbase have increased beyond our previous expectations due to market share erosion and a higher risk of margin compression.”
cryptoslate.com

Alameda-owned RenVM confirms it’s ‘impossible to launder any assets’ through Ren Bridge, debunking claims of $540M in money laundered

Elliptic Connect, a blockchain data analytics firm, released a report Wednesday — widely covered in both the crypto and news media — entitled “Cross-chain Crime: More Than Half a Billion Dollars has Been Laundered Through a Cross-chain Bridge.”. The report claims that $540 million worth of crypto...
