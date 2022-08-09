ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KSLA

Bossier City apartment complex holds lemonade stand fundraiser to benefit children with cancer

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - A special fundraiser was held Friday, Aug. 12 to help affect change in the lives of children with cancer. Morgan Properties, the owner and operator of Stockwell Landing Apartment Homes in Bossier City, held its annual Alex’s Lemonade Stand fundraiser Friday. Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation is “changing the lives of children with cancer by funding impactful research, raising awareness, supporting families, and empowering everyone to help cure childhood cancer,” according to the foundation’s website.
scttx.com

Bright Morning Start Baptist Church Homecoming, Revival

A Revived Church is the Only Hope for a Dying World. August 10, 2022 - Bright Morning Star Baptist Church is hosting Homecoming Service at 2:30pm on Sunday, August 14, 2022 with guest speaker Bishop Joseph Hall from Union Spring Baptist Church, Mansfield, Louisiana. Revival will follow nightly at 7pm...
KSLA

City worker who was shot is glad to be alive

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Ernest “Elaw” Williams said he was trying to do the right thing by stepping in between two armed men fighting at Bilberry Park Community Center. Now the Shreveport city worker is out of the hospital and thankful to be alive after being shot in one of his arms.
KTAL

Shreveport man charged in Texas, Louisiana jewelry store heists

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man wanted for a string of jewelry store heists in Texas and Louisiana is in custody in Natchitoches Parish. According to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office, 39-year-old Lester Ray Moody was arrested during a traffic stop on Interstate 49 near Cypress on Wednesday morning after an NPSO detective spotted him at a nearby business and called for backup.
KSLA

Tom Arceneaux holds ribbon cutting at campaign headquarters

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - On Tuesday, Aug. 9, Tom Arceneaux and his campaign team officially opened their campaign headquarters on Line Avenue. Arceneaux’s team held a ribbon cutting ceremony Tuesday morning. The mayoral candidate mentioned the importance of everyone coming together. “I appreciate your support. This is support, as...
westcentralsbest.com

Speed enforcement cameras installed in 3 Shreveport school zones

SHREVEPORT, La. - Three Shreveport high schools now have speed enforcement cameras in their school zones, and seven more schools will be add them within a few weeks. The goal is to put these cameras near every Shreveport school. Blue Line Solutions did a traffic study and found 75,000 drivers were going 11 miles or more over the speed limit in 10 randomly selected schools zones.
westcentralsbest.com

Burn bans lifted in Bossier, Natchitoches

Burn bans in Bossier Parish and Natchitoches Parish have been lifted. Bossier Parish Police Jury President Tom Salzer and Natchitoches Parish President John Richmond credit recent rainfall as the reason for calling off the outside burning restrictions that have been in place in their respective parishes since last month. Still,...
KSLA

Shreveport man found with over $65,000 in drugs at home

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A Shreveporter is behind bars after Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office agents seized thousands of dollars in drugs from his Cherokee Park home. Cedric Ragster, 53, is charged with two counts of possession of schedule II with intent to distribute, possession of schedule I with Intent to distribute, and possession of a firearm with controlled and dangerous substance.
Kiss Country 93.7

Check Out Shreveport’s Top 5 Best Rated Mexican Restaurants

Every single time a new restaurant pops up in the Shreveport-Bossier area, everyone says, 'We don't need another Mexican restaurant.' And then, when it turns out to be another Mexican restaurant, it's packed! Why is that? It's because here in northwest Louisiana, we love Mexican food! That leads us to the question, who has the best Mexican food in Shreveport-Bossier City? We turned to Yelp! for the answer.
KTAL

Stabbing, carjacking suspect captured in Bossier City

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The man wanted for a stabbing and carjacking in Shreveport was captured in Bossier City, according to police. SPD says they worked in cooperation with the Bossier City Police Department and the United States Marshals Office in Bossier City to capture 27-year-old Jacob Boykin around 6 p.m. Wednesday. Police recovered the victim’s car as well.
KSLA

Bishop Lawrence Brandon stepping down

Parents speak on Caddo school bus issues.
KSLA

Woman sought, accused of stealing acquaintance’s car

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department is asking the public for help in finding a woman who allegedly stole an acquaintance’s car. On July 28th, 2022, SPD received a report from a man saying his vehicle was taken by a woman he knew. He told police she was waiting inside the car while he stepped inside a business in the 1000 block of Shreveport-Barksdale Highway.
KSLA

Caddo Schools respond to bus complaints

New Christian school opens in Marshall. Heart Dream Christian Academy held its first day of...
Shreveport Magazine

The City of Shreveport will host some of the top high school football programs in the region during the 2022 Battle on the Border High School Football Showcase

Shreveport, LA – According to the city officials, the games will be held on September 2-3 at Shreveport’s Independence Stadium. City officials also said that Battle on the Border XI features local, state, and regional powerhouse high school football programs from Louisiana, Arkansas, Oklahoma, and Texas. The Battle...
