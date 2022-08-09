Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Bistineau Village Legend: Remembering Doyline Coach James RoachUnder The Radar NWLADoyline, LA
Mudbugs Busy During OffseasonUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Crazy GCPL Cup Night End As Shreveport United Falls To Gaffa FCUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Long Road For Shreveport United With GCPL Championship Trip Has Paid OffUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Shreveport Semi-Pro Soccer Season Winding DownUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
KSLA
Shreveport bishop moving back to hometown after 31 years of service
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Longtime Shreveport community leader, Bishop Lawrence Brandon, is headed to California. Brandon has preached in the area for nearly 31 years. He’s moving to preach at a church in his hometown of Oakland. The bishop posted about the move on Facebook:. He says he will...
KSLA
Bossier City apartment complex holds lemonade stand fundraiser to benefit children with cancer
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - A special fundraiser was held Friday, Aug. 12 to help affect change in the lives of children with cancer. Morgan Properties, the owner and operator of Stockwell Landing Apartment Homes in Bossier City, held its annual Alex’s Lemonade Stand fundraiser Friday. Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation is “changing the lives of children with cancer by funding impactful research, raising awareness, supporting families, and empowering everyone to help cure childhood cancer,” according to the foundation’s website.
westcentralsbest.com
State Treasurer John Schroder on potential run for governor of Louisiana
MINDEN, La. - Louisiana State Treasurer John M. Schroder was the guest of honor as the Minden Lions Club hosted its THursday club meeting at American Legion Memorial Home in downtown Minden. Schroder is a former narcotics detective and CID special agent in the U.S. Army. For the past 30...
scttx.com
Bright Morning Start Baptist Church Homecoming, Revival
A Revived Church is the Only Hope for a Dying World. August 10, 2022 - Bright Morning Star Baptist Church is hosting Homecoming Service at 2:30pm on Sunday, August 14, 2022 with guest speaker Bishop Joseph Hall from Union Spring Baptist Church, Mansfield, Louisiana. Revival will follow nightly at 7pm...
Haunting in Louisiana? Motion Camera Captures Spooky Visitor
Do you believe in ghosts? Let me say I am a huge skeptic. BUT, I have seen evidence of weird things going on at several local places. I have been to many of the "most haunted places in Shreveport Bossier." What Kinds of Things Happen with Ghosts?. I felt a...
q973radio.com
Can Anyone in Shreveport Agree On This? How Many Holes Does A Straw Have?
The internet is arguably the most powerful tool that we have at our disposal . . . and yet, we continue to use it for nonsense like this:. People have been debating whether or not a STRAW has one hole . . . or two holes . . . and now, there’s even a poll where everyday people are weighing in.
KSLA
City worker who was shot is glad to be alive
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Ernest “Elaw” Williams said he was trying to do the right thing by stepping in between two armed men fighting at Bilberry Park Community Center. Now the Shreveport city worker is out of the hospital and thankful to be alive after being shot in one of his arms.
KTAL
Shreveport man charged in Texas, Louisiana jewelry store heists
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man wanted for a string of jewelry store heists in Texas and Louisiana is in custody in Natchitoches Parish. According to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office, 39-year-old Lester Ray Moody was arrested during a traffic stop on Interstate 49 near Cypress on Wednesday morning after an NPSO detective spotted him at a nearby business and called for backup.
KSLA
Tom Arceneaux holds ribbon cutting at campaign headquarters
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - On Tuesday, Aug. 9, Tom Arceneaux and his campaign team officially opened their campaign headquarters on Line Avenue. Arceneaux’s team held a ribbon cutting ceremony Tuesday morning. The mayoral candidate mentioned the importance of everyone coming together. “I appreciate your support. This is support, as...
westcentralsbest.com
Speed enforcement cameras installed in 3 Shreveport school zones
SHREVEPORT, La. - Three Shreveport high schools now have speed enforcement cameras in their school zones, and seven more schools will be add them within a few weeks. The goal is to put these cameras near every Shreveport school. Blue Line Solutions did a traffic study and found 75,000 drivers were going 11 miles or more over the speed limit in 10 randomly selected schools zones.
KTAL
Police warn of bogus ‘serial killer’ posts circulating on social media
MINDEN, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police are warning the public about a bogus story circulating online about a supposed “serial killer” stalking women by hitting their cars with his truck. The post is turning up in online sales sites, warning of a “serial killer or abductor who is...
VIDEO: BA5 variant still infecting thousands in La., according to LSU Health Shreveport
"We think the ratio of the number of tests that are truly positive, is about three times (3x) the numbers that Dr. White cited, at any given time. Because of, again, underreporting due to the rapid tests that are being used," said Dr. Vanchiere.
westcentralsbest.com
Burn bans lifted in Bossier, Natchitoches
Burn bans in Bossier Parish and Natchitoches Parish have been lifted. Bossier Parish Police Jury President Tom Salzer and Natchitoches Parish President John Richmond credit recent rainfall as the reason for calling off the outside burning restrictions that have been in place in their respective parishes since last month. Still,...
KSLA
Shreveport man found with over $65,000 in drugs at home
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A Shreveporter is behind bars after Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office agents seized thousands of dollars in drugs from his Cherokee Park home. Cedric Ragster, 53, is charged with two counts of possession of schedule II with intent to distribute, possession of schedule I with Intent to distribute, and possession of a firearm with controlled and dangerous substance.
Check Out Shreveport’s Top 5 Best Rated Mexican Restaurants
Every single time a new restaurant pops up in the Shreveport-Bossier area, everyone says, 'We don't need another Mexican restaurant.' And then, when it turns out to be another Mexican restaurant, it's packed! Why is that? It's because here in northwest Louisiana, we love Mexican food! That leads us to the question, who has the best Mexican food in Shreveport-Bossier City? We turned to Yelp! for the answer.
KTAL
Stabbing, carjacking suspect captured in Bossier City
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The man wanted for a stabbing and carjacking in Shreveport was captured in Bossier City, according to police. SPD says they worked in cooperation with the Bossier City Police Department and the United States Marshals Office in Bossier City to capture 27-year-old Jacob Boykin around 6 p.m. Wednesday. Police recovered the victim’s car as well.
KSLA
Bishop Lawrence Brandon stepping down
KSLA
Woman sought, accused of stealing acquaintance’s car
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department is asking the public for help in finding a woman who allegedly stole an acquaintance’s car. On July 28th, 2022, SPD received a report from a man saying his vehicle was taken by a woman he knew. He told police she was waiting inside the car while he stepped inside a business in the 1000 block of Shreveport-Barksdale Highway.
KSLA
Caddo Schools respond to bus complaints
The City of Shreveport will host some of the top high school football programs in the region during the 2022 Battle on the Border High School Football Showcase
Shreveport, LA – According to the city officials, the games will be held on September 2-3 at Shreveport’s Independence Stadium. City officials also said that Battle on the Border XI features local, state, and regional powerhouse high school football programs from Louisiana, Arkansas, Oklahoma, and Texas. The Battle...
