LJWORLD
Kansas basketball coach Bill Self visits KU football practice, believes Jayhawks are ‘gaining on it’ in quest to climb Big 12 ladder
Fresh off of a family vacation, Kansas basketball coach Bill Self made a visit to KU football practice on Wednesday morning to chat with coach Lance Leipold and get a look at the team. According to the Kansas soccer team’s Twitter account, Self also stopped by Rock Chalk Park to...
LJWORLD
Lawrence ‘LJ’ Arnold focusing on future, not past, during Kansas’ training camp
Kansas wide receiver Lawrence “LJ” Arnold is eager to move beyond the circumstances that led to him deciding to transfer in April, only to rescind that plan a few days later and remain on the team. Arnold, a redshirt sophomore, said Tuesday after the Jayhawks’ seventh preseason training...
KU Sports
KU junior Jalen Wilson says Jayhawks' current freshman class reminds him of the group he came in with in 2019
A couple of weeks after making the decision to return to Kansas for his redshirt junior season, KU’s Jalen Wilson noted that the freshman class the Jayhawks will go to battle with during the 2022-23 season reminded him a lot of the group he came in with as a freshman in 2019-20.
Questions arise how Kansas will handle possible Missouri marijuana legalization
With recreational marijuana now on the ballot in Missouri come November, there is a growing question of how Kansas will respond.
Playoff contenders, new food, and giveaways galore for Royals fans in August
The Kansas City Royals have new food at Kauffman Stadium, a concert featuring '90s bands, and giveaways during August homestands.
The historic 100-year-old Newbern Building on Armour Boulevard in Kansas City, Missouri is an apartment building
The Newbern Hotel, Kansas City, MO.Bartokie, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The Newbern Hotel located at 525 E. Armour Boulevard is a historical hotel/apartment building in Kansas City, Missouri. It was designed by architect, Ernest O. Brostrom of Brostrom & Drotts in the architectural style of Sullivaneque. The building is one of the very few in Kansas City using this style. The location of the building is where Cherry Street intersects with Armour Boulevard. The builder was C. O. Jones of the Armour Building Company.
Comedian Kevin Hart to perform 6 shows in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Pollstar’s comedy touring artist of the decade, Kevin Hart announced six performances at the Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts as part of his Reality Check Tour.
usatales.com
28 Best Places to Eat in Kansas City
Kansas City is a splendid city in the state of Missouri. It is known for its world-renowned steaks and barbecue and is frequently referred to as the “Barbecue Capital.”. Are you looking for the best places to eat in Kansas City? Well, there are numerous dining options you can choose from; you can have a lovely weekend brunch or go on a date night in a stylish restaurant.
Two Americas: Transit deserts in Kansas City metro
With the World Cup coming to Kansas City in 2026, transportation is one of the items the region will look at. But as of now mass transit is hard to come by for some living in our community.
KC dispensaries cheer for marijuana legalization being placed on ballot
Missouri's medical marijuana industry cheered news of the November vote. Other states have seen recreational sales double business.
kbia.org
Cassandra Messer: "So I actually was the first one to get a pygmy goat. And I named her Tinkerbell."
Cassandra Messer spoke with the Missouri On Mic team at last year’s Missouri State Fair. Messer works for the Missouri Department of Natural Resources as an assistant superintendent at Watkins Mill State Park. She spoke about her mother and their family goat farm. Missouri on Mic is an oral...
LJWORLD
Two judges already working in Douglas County named as interviewees for the open 7th Judicial District judge positions
The Office of Judicial Administration announced Wednesday nine nominees who will be interviewed by the 7th Judicial District Nominating Commission to fill two judge positions in Douglas County. Two of the nominees already work as judges in the 7th District Court including Pro Tem Division Judge Blake Glover, of Baldwin...
kcur.org
As heat waves persist, most public pools in Kansas City, Missouri, are closed
Blanca Henrriques, her husband, three small children and a few other family members packed into their SUV on Sunday and drove to Budd Park Pool in northeast Kansas City — only to find the pool was vacant and drained. It closed, along with three other public pools in Kansas...
Missouri teen dies after being ejected from Sea-Doo at Blue Springs Lake
A 17-year-old from Raymore, Missouri, was killed after being ejected from a Sea-Doo at Blue Springs Lake on Saturday.
kcur.org
Parade Park offered Black Kansas City families a chance for home ownership. Now it's crumbling
For more stories like this one, subscribe to A People's History of Kansas City on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Stitcher. Tucked between Woodland and Brooklyn Avenues in Kansas City’s famed 18th and Vine District sits Parade Park Homes, a neighborhood thought to be one of the nation’s oldest Black-owned housing co-ops.
KC nonprofit says security guard to blame for recent thefts
Right when everything was coming together the organization said someone stole almost everything it worked for.
KMBC.com
Independence School District could consider four-day school week as trend grows
LATHROP, Mo. — A major school district in the Kansas City metro could be considering a four-day school week. On Tuesday night, the Independence Board of Education could take the first step toward looking at how a shorter week would work. There's an item on the meeting agenda asking...
QSR Web
Andy’s Frozen Custard adds 11th Kansas City location
Andy's Frozen Custard will open its latest store in Overland Park, Missouri on Aug. 10. It's the 11th Kansas City location, according to a press release. The store will be located in the BluHawk center, a multi-faceted destination experience. "Kansas City is my second home, and very near and dear...
Fly Nonstop to Vegas from Kansas City For Under $100 Bucks!
There's a new airline offering nonstop service to Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas starting today. As part of their new service, you can fly nonstop to Las Vegas for under $100 dollars. Frontier Airlines has joined Southwest Airliners and Spirit Airlines in providing nonstop service between Kansas City...
