ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glen Arbor, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
traverseticker.com

Starry Night Exhibit

Northport Arts Association, Village Arts Building, Northport. Art Exhibit at the Northport Arts Association featuring art of the night sky. Runs Weds. - Sun., noon-4pm.
NORTHPORT, MI
traverseticker.com

Summer Sounds Concert Series: Hatchwing Rider

Michigan Legacy Art Park, Crystal Mountain, Thompsonville. Recently back from recording tracks in Nashville, Hatchwing Rider brings an Americana mix – some rocky, some country, & yet more with soul/blues mixed in.
THOMPSONVILLE, MI
traverseticker.com

"On The Precipice"

A collaborative exhibition of paintings & poems by Linda Alice Dewey & Anne-Marie Oomen. This small exhibition of work runs April 29 through Aug. 11.
GLEN ARBOR, MI
traverseticker.com

2022 Leelanau Home Tour

Sponsored by the Leland Women's Civic Club. Includes six unique homes in & around the Leland area. Tickets available from members as well as shops around Leland. 231-256-9082.
LELAND, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Entertainment
Glen Arbor, MI
Entertainment
City
Glen Arbor, MI
Local
Michigan Government
traverseticker.com

Ziggy Marley: A Live Tribute To His Father

Interlochen Center for the Arts, Kresge Auditorium. The son of legendary reggae icon Bob Marley, Ziggy Marley is an eight-time Grammy Award winner, & infuses the reggae genre with elements of funk, blues & rock in hits like "Tomorrow People" & "True to Myself." He is also a master storyteller & motivational guide to advocate for environmental awareness, self-empowerment, & the transformative power of love.
INTERLOCHEN, MI
traverseticker.com

Antrim County Fair

Aug. 11-13. Local crafts, equestrian events, market & showmanship divisions for swine, cows, poultry, sheep & other animals, local performers, craftsmen & educators, & much more. The Antrim County Fair 5K will be held on Sat., Aug. 13 at 8:30am. $25.
ANTRIM COUNTY, MI
traverseticker.com

Guided Walking History Tours of Traverse City

Held on Mondays, Tuesdays & Wednesdays, May 30 - Oct. 10. Learn about the history of this area on a two mile route through historic neighborhoods, the waterfront area & downtown. 946-4800.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arts Center#Gallery
traverseticker.com

Former LEGO Executive to Speak at Economic Club of TC

The Economic Club of Traverse City (ECTC) hosts former LEGO sales & marketing executive Jamie Gallagher for their lunch meeting. Gallagher, whose career in the creative products industry spans over forty years, will discuss "Connecting the Dots in a VUCA World." This program is open to members & guests of ECTC.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
traverseticker.com

Evening on River Street

Listen to music, dance a bit, eat, visit with friends & shop your favorite stores. Live music tonight by Plumville Project.
ELK RAPIDS, MI
traverseticker.com

Leland Farmers Market

Held every Thurs. through Sept. 8 in the Bluebird parking lot at 102 River St., Leland.
LELAND, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
traverseticker.com

NMC's New DEI Leader Is All About 'Embracing The Tough Conversations'

Honest, open, and civil conversations: That’s what Marcus Bennett is hoping to bring about in his new role as Northwestern Michigan College’s leader for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI). For the past 11 years, Bennett has been a key member of the NMC community, serving as the college’s...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
traverseticker.com

Meet the Candidates

Doors open at 5:30pm. At 6pm meet the Democratic candidates running to represent Kalkaska County. Bob Lorinser - 1st district US Congressional rep, Joel Sheltrown - 36th district MI Senate, & Cathy Albro - 104th district Mi House of Rep.
KALKASKA COUNTY, MI
traverseticker.com

TC Housing Commission & BATA Close On LaFranier Property, Prepare To Move Forward With Housing/Transit Center

The Traverse City Housing Commission (TCHC) and Bay Area Transportation Authority (BATA) have closed on 50-plus acres of property near the intersection of LaFranier and Hammond roads – a crucial step toward building a planned transit and housing center on the site. TCHC also received $6 million in the state’s recently approved budget for workforce housing on the property, potentially clearing the way for construction to begin on the first apartments next spring.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
traverseticker.com

Renewable Energy 101

Learn the who, what, & how of renewable energy by attending this presentation & Q&A session by Joe DeFors of Leelanau Energy.
SUTTONS BAY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy