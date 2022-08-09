ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glen Arbor, MI

traverseticker.com

"Radio Days 2022"

This re-enactment of radio broadcasts back in the 1940's is presented by the Glen Arbor Players. The first half of the program will be "Take a Letter Darling." The second half is a 1944 broadcast from the "Inner Sanctum Mysteries" series entitled, "The Voice on the Wire."
GLEN ARBOR, MI
traverseticker.com

Summer Sounds Concert Series: Hatchwing Rider

Michigan Legacy Art Park, Crystal Mountain, Thompsonville. Recently back from recording tracks in Nashville, Hatchwing Rider brings an Americana mix – some rocky, some country, & yet more with soul/blues mixed in.
THOMPSONVILLE, MI
traverseticker.com

The Accidentals & Kaboom Collective

The 40-member Kaboom Studio Orchestra is a Hollywood-style industry ensemble that performs & records all of the music at Kaboom. Musicians aged 15-25 work under the tutelage of award-winning educator Liza Grossman, as well as members of the collective — a group of 50+ professional musicians, seasoned producers, recording engineers, composers, & production experts. Katie & Sav of The Accidentals met Liza Grossman, conductor & director of Kaboom Student Orchestra, when she reached out about recording one of The Accidentals' songs with her orchestra.
LAKE LEELANAU, MI
traverseticker.com

FLAGS

This exhibit offers a variety of flags - artwork that comments on the state of our nation’s culture wars, plus much more. Runs through Aug. 18. Open Mon. through Fri., 9am-3pm; & Sat. & Sun., 12-4pm.
GLEN ARBOR, MI
traverseticker.com

Starry Night Exhibit

Northport Arts Association, Village Arts Building, Northport. Art Exhibit at the Northport Arts Association featuring art of the night sky. Runs Weds. - Sun., noon-4pm.
NORTHPORT, MI
traverseticker.com

Ziggy Marley: A Live Tribute To His Father

Interlochen Center for the Arts, Kresge Auditorium. The son of legendary reggae icon Bob Marley, Ziggy Marley is an eight-time Grammy Award winner, & infuses the reggae genre with elements of funk, blues & rock in hits like "Tomorrow People" & "True to Myself." He is also a master storyteller & motivational guide to advocate for environmental awareness, self-empowerment, & the transformative power of love.
INTERLOCHEN, MI
traverseticker.com

Sleeping Bear Stories: Two Lost Tales of the Past

A performance of music & dramatization by the Beach Bards of Glen Arbor. Stories come from the first family who settled Port Oneida, & from the lost community of Aral. Bring your blanket or chair for this outdoor event. Come early & picnic. Park pass required to be displayed in vehicles. Thoreson Farm is located in Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore at 3694 S Thoreson Rd. Located 3 miles north of Glen Arbor & just west of Port Oneida Road.
GLEN ARBOR, MI
traverseticker.com

Guided Hike

Enjoy a docent-guided hike through an old forest in the middle of nowhere. Kehl Lake Natural Area is like a journey into the past, before settlers arrived in Leelanau. Join naturalists Bert Thomas, Ann McInnis, & Sheen Watkins for a walk along its pine needle trails.
NORTHPORT, MI
traverseticker.com

Antrim County Fair

Aug. 11-13. Local crafts, equestrian events, market & showmanship divisions for swine, cows, poultry, sheep & other animals, local performers, craftsmen & educators, & much more. The Antrim County Fair 5K will be held on Sat., Aug. 13 at 8:30am. $25.
ANTRIM COUNTY, MI
traverseticker.com

Former LEGO Executive to Speak at Economic Club of TC

The Economic Club of Traverse City (ECTC) hosts former LEGO sales & marketing executive Jamie Gallagher for their lunch meeting. Gallagher, whose career in the creative products industry spans over forty years, will discuss "Connecting the Dots in a VUCA World." This program is open to members & guests of ECTC.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
traverseticker.com

Evening on River Street

Listen to music, dance a bit, eat, visit with friends & shop your favorite stores. Live music tonight by Plumville Project.
ELK RAPIDS, MI
traverseticker.com

Renewable Energy 101

Learn the who, what, & how of renewable energy by attending this presentation & Q&A session by Joe DeFors of Leelanau Energy.
SUTTONS BAY, MI
traverseticker.com

TC Housing Commission & BATA Close On LaFranier Property, Prepare To Move Forward With Housing/Transit Center

The Traverse City Housing Commission (TCHC) and Bay Area Transportation Authority (BATA) have closed on 50-plus acres of property near the intersection of LaFranier and Hammond roads – a crucial step toward building a planned transit and housing center on the site. TCHC also received $6 million in the state’s recently approved budget for workforce housing on the property, potentially clearing the way for construction to begin on the first apartments next spring.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI

