Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
traverseticker.com
"Radio Days 2022"
This re-enactment of radio broadcasts back in the 1940's is presented by the Glen Arbor Players. The first half of the program will be "Take a Letter Darling." The second half is a 1944 broadcast from the "Inner Sanctum Mysteries" series entitled, "The Voice on the Wire."
traverseticker.com
Summer Sounds Concert Series: Hatchwing Rider
Michigan Legacy Art Park, Crystal Mountain, Thompsonville. Recently back from recording tracks in Nashville, Hatchwing Rider brings an Americana mix – some rocky, some country, & yet more with soul/blues mixed in.
traverseticker.com
The Accidentals & Kaboom Collective
The 40-member Kaboom Studio Orchestra is a Hollywood-style industry ensemble that performs & records all of the music at Kaboom. Musicians aged 15-25 work under the tutelage of award-winning educator Liza Grossman, as well as members of the collective — a group of 50+ professional musicians, seasoned producers, recording engineers, composers, & production experts. Katie & Sav of The Accidentals met Liza Grossman, conductor & director of Kaboom Student Orchestra, when she reached out about recording one of The Accidentals' songs with her orchestra.
traverseticker.com
FLAGS
This exhibit offers a variety of flags - artwork that comments on the state of our nation’s culture wars, plus much more. Runs through Aug. 18. Open Mon. through Fri., 9am-3pm; & Sat. & Sun., 12-4pm.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
traverseticker.com
Starry Night Exhibit
Northport Arts Association, Village Arts Building, Northport. Art Exhibit at the Northport Arts Association featuring art of the night sky. Runs Weds. - Sun., noon-4pm.
traverseticker.com
Ziggy Marley: A Live Tribute To His Father
Interlochen Center for the Arts, Kresge Auditorium. The son of legendary reggae icon Bob Marley, Ziggy Marley is an eight-time Grammy Award winner, & infuses the reggae genre with elements of funk, blues & rock in hits like "Tomorrow People" & "True to Myself." He is also a master storyteller & motivational guide to advocate for environmental awareness, self-empowerment, & the transformative power of love.
traverseticker.com
Sleeping Bear Stories: Two Lost Tales of the Past
A performance of music & dramatization by the Beach Bards of Glen Arbor. Stories come from the first family who settled Port Oneida, & from the lost community of Aral. Bring your blanket or chair for this outdoor event. Come early & picnic. Park pass required to be displayed in vehicles. Thoreson Farm is located in Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore at 3694 S Thoreson Rd. Located 3 miles north of Glen Arbor & just west of Port Oneida Road.
traverseticker.com
August Clothing Sales in Leland
Hunt for great bargains as you wander through Leland's shops.
IN THIS ARTICLE
traverseticker.com
Guided Hike
Enjoy a docent-guided hike through an old forest in the middle of nowhere. Kehl Lake Natural Area is like a journey into the past, before settlers arrived in Leelanau. Join naturalists Bert Thomas, Ann McInnis, & Sheen Watkins for a walk along its pine needle trails.
traverseticker.com
Antrim County Fair
Aug. 11-13. Local crafts, equestrian events, market & showmanship divisions for swine, cows, poultry, sheep & other animals, local performers, craftsmen & educators, & much more. The Antrim County Fair 5K will be held on Sat., Aug. 13 at 8:30am. $25.
traverseticker.com
Caterpillars Count Community Science Series - The Bugs & The Trees
Grand Traverse Conservation District Forester Ellie Johnson will discuss bug & trees. Register.
traverseticker.com
Northport Farmers Market
Held every Fri. through Sept. 9 across from the marina at 105 S. Bay St., Northport.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
traverseticker.com
Former LEGO Executive to Speak at Economic Club of TC
The Economic Club of Traverse City (ECTC) hosts former LEGO sales & marketing executive Jamie Gallagher for their lunch meeting. Gallagher, whose career in the creative products industry spans over forty years, will discuss "Connecting the Dots in a VUCA World." This program is open to members & guests of ECTC.
traverseticker.com
Sara Hardy Downtown Farmers Market
Held in Parking Lot B on the southwest corner of Cass St. & Grandview Parkway, downtown TC.
traverseticker.com
Evening on River Street
Listen to music, dance a bit, eat, visit with friends & shop your favorite stores. Live music tonight by Plumville Project.
traverseticker.com
Renewable Energy 101
Learn the who, what, & how of renewable energy by attending this presentation & Q&A session by Joe DeFors of Leelanau Energy.
traverseticker.com
TC Housing Commission & BATA Close On LaFranier Property, Prepare To Move Forward With Housing/Transit Center
The Traverse City Housing Commission (TCHC) and Bay Area Transportation Authority (BATA) have closed on 50-plus acres of property near the intersection of LaFranier and Hammond roads – a crucial step toward building a planned transit and housing center on the site. TCHC also received $6 million in the state’s recently approved budget for workforce housing on the property, potentially clearing the way for construction to begin on the first apartments next spring.
Comments / 0