The 40-member Kaboom Studio Orchestra is a Hollywood-style industry ensemble that performs & records all of the music at Kaboom. Musicians aged 15-25 work under the tutelage of award-winning educator Liza Grossman, as well as members of the collective — a group of 50+ professional musicians, seasoned producers, recording engineers, composers, & production experts. Katie & Sav of The Accidentals met Liza Grossman, conductor & director of Kaboom Student Orchestra, when she reached out about recording one of The Accidentals' songs with her orchestra.

LAKE LEELANAU, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO