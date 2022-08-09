ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suttons Bay, MI

traverseticker.com

Starry Night Exhibit

Northport Arts Association, Village Arts Building, Northport. Art Exhibit at the Northport Arts Association featuring art of the night sky. Runs Weds. - Sun., noon-4pm.
NORTHPORT, MI
traverseticker.com

FLAGS

This exhibit offers a variety of flags - artwork that comments on the state of our nation’s culture wars, plus much more. Runs through Aug. 18. Open Mon. through Fri., 9am-3pm; & Sat. & Sun., 12-4pm.
GLEN ARBOR, MI
traverseticker.com

Free Art Program to Those Who Qualify

This program includes visual & culinary arts instruction for area youth ages 7 & up, who qualify for free & reduced lunch. Oliver Art Center Youth Education Coordinator Meg Louwsma will teach about historical art periods & figures, introduce different art movements, & teach basic art skills. Kids will also enjoy a meal while discussing kitchen safety, food nutrition, & easy to make recipes with Caitlin Lorenc from the Benzie MSU Extension. Register.
FRANKFORT, MI
traverseticker.com

Guided Hike

Enjoy a docent-guided hike through an old forest in the middle of nowhere. Kehl Lake Natural Area is like a journey into the past, before settlers arrived in Leelanau. Join naturalists Bert Thomas, Ann McInnis, & Sheen Watkins for a walk along its pine needle trails.
NORTHPORT, MI
traverseticker.com

Guided Walking History Tours of Traverse City

Held on Mondays, Tuesdays & Wednesdays, May 30 - Oct. 10. Learn about the history of this area on a two mile route through historic neighborhoods, the waterfront area & downtown. 946-4800.
traverseticker.com

Former LEGO Executive to Speak at Economic Club of TC

The Economic Club of Traverse City (ECTC) hosts former LEGO sales & marketing executive Jamie Gallagher for their lunch meeting. Gallagher, whose career in the creative products industry spans over forty years, will discuss "Connecting the Dots in a VUCA World." This program is open to members & guests of ECTC.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
traverseticker.com

Summer Sounds Concert Series: Hatchwing Rider

Michigan Legacy Art Park, Crystal Mountain, Thompsonville. Recently back from recording tracks in Nashville, Hatchwing Rider brings an Americana mix – some rocky, some country, & yet more with soul/blues mixed in.
THOMPSONVILLE, MI
traverseticker.com

Good Works Lab Framing Workshop

"Adventures in Framing: A Northern Michigan Community of Practice." The Framing Community of Practice is open to all organizations & citizen-led initiatives in northern Michigan, no matter the social issue. There is no cost to participate, thanks to Rotary Charities of Traverse City & the United Way of Northwest Michigan.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
Suttons Bay, MI
traverseticker.com

"On The Precipice"

A collaborative exhibition of paintings & poems by Linda Alice Dewey & Anne-Marie Oomen. This small exhibition of work runs April 29 through Aug. 11.
GLEN ARBOR, MI
traverseticker.com

The Accidentals & Kaboom Collective

The 40-member Kaboom Studio Orchestra is a Hollywood-style industry ensemble that performs & records all of the music at Kaboom. Musicians aged 15-25 work under the tutelage of award-winning educator Liza Grossman, as well as members of the collective — a group of 50+ professional musicians, seasoned producers, recording engineers, composers, & production experts. Katie & Sav of The Accidentals met Liza Grossman, conductor & director of Kaboom Student Orchestra, when she reached out about recording one of The Accidentals' songs with her orchestra.
LAKE LEELANAU, MI
traverseticker.com

Ziggy Marley: A Live Tribute To His Father

Interlochen Center for the Arts, Kresge Auditorium. The son of legendary reggae icon Bob Marley, Ziggy Marley is an eight-time Grammy Award winner, & infuses the reggae genre with elements of funk, blues & rock in hits like "Tomorrow People" & "True to Myself." He is also a master storyteller & motivational guide to advocate for environmental awareness, self-empowerment, & the transformative power of love.
INTERLOCHEN, MI
traverseticker.com

Antrim County Fair

Aug. 11-13. Local crafts, equestrian events, market & showmanship divisions for swine, cows, poultry, sheep & other animals, local performers, craftsmen & educators, & much more. The Antrim County Fair 5K will be held on Sat., Aug. 13 at 8:30am. $25.
ANTRIM COUNTY, MI
traverseticker.com

Evening on River Street

Listen to music, dance a bit, eat, visit with friends & shop your favorite stores. Live music tonight by Plumville Project.
ELK RAPIDS, MI
traverseticker.com

Leland Farmers Market

Held every Thurs. through Sept. 8 in the Bluebird parking lot at 102 River St., Leland.
LELAND, MI
traverseticker.com

TC Housing Commission & BATA Close On LaFranier Property, Prepare To Move Forward With Housing/Transit Center

The Traverse City Housing Commission (TCHC) and Bay Area Transportation Authority (BATA) have closed on 50-plus acres of property near the intersection of LaFranier and Hammond roads – a crucial step toward building a planned transit and housing center on the site. TCHC also received $6 million in the state’s recently approved budget for workforce housing on the property, potentially clearing the way for construction to begin on the first apartments next spring.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
traverseticker.com

Meet the Candidates

Doors open at 5:30pm. At 6pm meet the Democratic candidates running to represent Kalkaska County. Bob Lorinser - 1st district US Congressional rep, Joel Sheltrown - 36th district MI Senate, & Cathy Albro - 104th district Mi House of Rep.
KALKASKA COUNTY, MI

