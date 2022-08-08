ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monteview, ID

James Carter

James William Carter, 87, of Idaho Falls, passed away Monday, August 8, 2022, at the Idaho State Veterans Home in Pocatello. Services will be held at a later date. Cremation is under the care of Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 First Street, Idaho Falls. Online condolences may be sent to www.coltrinmortuary.com.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Gail Joy Bolton

Gail Joy Bolton, 79, of Idaho Falls, passed away August 6, 2022, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. Gail was born April 14, 1943, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Lloyd Hanson Ryder and Jeanette Cleveland Ryder. She grew up and attended schools in Idaho Falls and graduated from Idaho Falls High School.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Rexburg teens still missing, possible sightings in or near Wyoming

REXBURG – Two teens that were reported missing on Tuesday still have not been found. Kayzin Hansen, 14, and Addison Cook, 14, were reported missing around 7 a.m. Kayzin is 5′ 5″ tall, 110 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes. Addison is 5′ 6″ tall, 135 pounds with blonde hair, blue eyes and was last seen wearing a black hoodie, green shirt, and jeans.
REXBURG, ID
Idaho Falls girl walks to Grantsville, Utah

With thoughts of family, some audiobooks, and her father to keep her company, 11-year-old Laneah Knickerbocker started a journey on foot from Arimo on Monday. The first steps officially kicked off what has become known as “Laneah’s Walk,” a 251-mile trek to Grantsville, Utah, to visit a cousin.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Rabid bat found in Bingham County

The following is a news release from Southeastern Idaho Public Health. Southeastern Idaho Public Health (SIPH) has confirmed that a bat has tested positive for rabies in Bingham County. This is the fifth bat to test positive in southeast Idaho (4 in Bannock and 1 in Bingham) and the eighth in the state of Idaho. While most bats do not carry rabies, rabies is a virtually 100% fatal viral illness in humans and other animals.
BINGHAM COUNTY, ID
Idaho Falls Friendship Club gearing up for community event at Freeman Park

IDAHO FALLS — Community members are invited to attend an event hosted by a local group in need of help. Joe Shumate, who has been an addict his entire life, is trying to raise awareness and funds to provide a safe place for the Idaho Falls Friendship Club to gather and spend time together. The group is for those seeking help for their addictions or who are recovering from them.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
#The Terreton Stake Center
Rexburg artists to launch East Idaho Art Market

REXBURG — Two Rexburg friends and fellow artists have decided it’s high time for East Idaho to have its own fine art market. The East Idaho Art Market will be held Saturday, Aug. 27, from 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. behind the Madison School District offices at 60 West Main Street in Rexburg. It will feature more than 30 artisans and makers of handmade goods.
REXBURG, ID
Idaho Falls Fire Department conducting live burn training this week

IDAHO FALLS – The Idaho Falls Fire Department will be conducting a live burn structure training on Thursday, Aug. 11. The fire department is planning to conduct the training on the east side of Holmes Avenue, just south of Home Depot from approximately 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. According...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
UPDATE: Fort Hall Fire Department restarts evacuations, requests aid from state

The Fort Hall Fire Department has restarted evacuations as the Ross Fork Fire has increased in size and changed directions. The Fort Hall Emergency Operations Center has begun the process of requesting assistance from state agencies, according to an update provided to EastIdahoNews.com by Shoshone-Bannock Tribes spokeswoman Randy’L Teton.
FORT HALL, ID
Roaring Youth Jam 2022 set for this weekend

IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Falls Greenbelt River Walk will transform into a land of fairies and fantasy when the Roaring Youth Jam 2022 comes to town. A festival intended to spark the creativity of local kids and teenagers, Youth Jam is three days of art projects, music, food and imagination. It’s a free event featuring a variety of artistic mediums and fun activities for youth of all ages.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Suspect wearing clown mask breaks into local restaurant

IDAHO FALLS – A popular local pizza restaurant was broken into early Wednesday morning. Papa Tom’s Pizza was broken into around 4 a.m., according to Idaho Falls Police Department spokeswoman Jessica Clements. An employee was in the store prepping ingredients for the day when they heard a loud...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
City of Arco under boil order

ARCO — The city of Arco is under a boil order and will be until at least Wednesday afternoon. The city posted an alert on its website. Its been in place since Friday after regular monthly samples were taken of the water and two out of three samples came back with E. coli.
ARCO, ID
Man appears in court after allegedly pointing a gun at three men inside hotel

IDAHO FALLS – A man appeared in court on Tuesday after being arrested for reportedly pointing a gun and screaming at multiple people inside a hotel. Bruce Christopher Murray, 56, appeared in court after he was charged with three counts of felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one count of felony unlawful possession of a deadly weapon by a convicted felon.
IDAHO FALLS, ID

