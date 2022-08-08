Read full article on original website
Keith Leo Campbell
Keith Leo Campbell, 41, of Idaho Falls, passed away August 8, 2022, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. Keith was born March 24, 1981, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Vee Leo Campbell and Kathleen Anne Empey Campbell. He grew up and attended schools in Idaho Falls and graduated from Bonneville High School. He also attended College of Eastern Idaho.
Spirit Halloween will not be coming to Idaho Falls this year but will come to Rexburg, Pocatello
IDAHO FALLS — Even though Halloween is 81 days away, trying to find a costume might look a little different this year after a popular seasonal store will not be in Idaho Falls due to difficulty finding a location. With over 1,400 stores across the United States, Spirit Halloween...
Gail Joy Bolton
Gail Joy Bolton, 79, of Idaho Falls, passed away August 6, 2022, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. Gail was born April 14, 1943, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Lloyd Hanson Ryder and Jeanette Cleveland Ryder. She grew up and attended schools in Idaho Falls and graduated from Idaho Falls High School.
Idaho Falls girl walks to Grantsville, Utah
With thoughts of family, some audiobooks, and her father to keep her company, 11-year-old Laneah Knickerbocker started a journey on foot from Arimo on Monday. The first steps officially kicked off what has become known as “Laneah’s Walk,” a 251-mile trek to Grantsville, Utah, to visit a cousin.
UPDATE: Michaud Creek Fire fully contained, Ross Fork residents return home
FORT HALL — The Michaud Creek Fire has been contained, and residents of the Ross Fork area have been told it is now safe to return to their homes. Calls reporting the Michaud Creek Fire, located west of the Pocatello Airport, were received around 4:50 a.m. Wednesday, according to Bureau of Land Management spokesman Chris Berger. Berger told EastIdahoNews.com the fire was contained as of 8 p.m. Wednesday after burning roughly 326 acres.
Rabid bat found in Bingham County
The following is a news release from Southeastern Idaho Public Health. Southeastern Idaho Public Health (SIPH) has confirmed that a bat has tested positive for rabies in Bingham County. This is the fifth bat to test positive in southeast Idaho (4 in Bannock and 1 in Bingham) and the eighth in the state of Idaho. While most bats do not carry rabies, rabies is a virtually 100% fatal viral illness in humans and other animals.
Idaho Falls Friendship Club gearing up for community event at Freeman Park
IDAHO FALLS — Community members are invited to attend an event hosted by a local group in need of help. Joe Shumate, who has been an addict his entire life, is trying to raise awareness and funds to provide a safe place for the Idaho Falls Friendship Club to gather and spend time together. The group is for those seeking help for their addictions or who are recovering from them.
Rexburg teens still missing, possible sightings in or near Wyoming
REXBURG – Two teens that were reported missing on Tuesday still have not been found. Kayzin Hansen, 14, and Addison Cook, 14, were reported missing around 7 a.m. Kayzin is 5′ 5″ tall, 110 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes. Addison is 5′ 6″ tall, 135 pounds with blonde hair, blue eyes and was last seen wearing a black hoodie, green shirt, and jeans.
Daycare vandalism results in thousands of dollars of damage to outdoor toys and equipment
IDAHO FALLS — A daycare that just bought brand new outdoor toys and equipment for its kids is now left with several thousand dollars worth of damage after an incident of vandalism. Kids Korner Preschool & Daycare, located off of 14th Street in Idaho Falls, has been around for...
Rexburg artists to launch East Idaho Art Market
REXBURG — Two Rexburg friends and fellow artists have decided it’s high time for East Idaho to have its own fine art market. The East Idaho Art Market will be held Saturday, Aug. 27, from 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. behind the Madison School District offices at 60 West Main Street in Rexburg. It will feature more than 30 artisans and makers of handmade goods.
Life Lessons: Dick Storer shares what brought him back to east Idaho after being gone for decades
Life is hard, stressful, fast-paced and can sometimes be overwhelming. That’s why EastIdahoNews.com is partnering with MorningStar Senior Living of Idaho Falls to bring you Life Lessons. We’re asking MorningStar residents to share gems of wisdom every Tuesday with us. Some of their answers will make you laugh, some...
Speedboats rev their engines in preparation for Idaho Falls Duck Race
IDAHO FALLS – If you hear some really loud engines and see a quick flash of something tearing through the river this week, don’t worry – the speedboat racers are practicing for this year’s duck race. Monday night was the annual speedboat racer practice, where the...
Idaho Falls Fire Department conducting live burn training this week
IDAHO FALLS – The Idaho Falls Fire Department will be conducting a live burn structure training on Thursday, Aug. 11. The fire department is planning to conduct the training on the east side of Holmes Avenue, just south of Home Depot from approximately 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. According...
Beloved local restaurant is forced to close its doors due to rising costs
IDAHO FALLS – Diabla’s Kitchen, a much-loved local restaurant, is officially closing its doors after 11 years. Owner and chef, Deanna Brower, tells EastIdahoNews.com that due to rent increases and a hefty increase on the price of food in the past couple years, maintaining the restaurant became impossible.
UPDATE: Fort Hall Fire Department restarts evacuations, requests aid from state
The Fort Hall Fire Department has restarted evacuations as the Ross Fork Fire has increased in size and changed directions. The Fort Hall Emergency Operations Center has begun the process of requesting assistance from state agencies, according to an update provided to EastIdahoNews.com by Shoshone-Bannock Tribes spokeswoman Randy’L Teton.
Winning Wednesday: Idaho Falls Pediatrics giving out $100 Walmart gift card and new school supplies
Idaho Falls Pediatrics is giving away a basket full of school supplies including a $100 Walmart gift card, a brand new backpack, and all of your new school year essentials. Follow the details in the video below to be entered to win. Winner will be picked at random on Friday....
Chubbuck PD busts multi-state forgery scheme, seizes $13,844 and multiple blank checks
CHUBBUCK — Four Texas men have been charged with attempting to pass a forged check at a Chubbuck bank. Quinton Jamal Hawkins, 28, Johntay Jajuan Taylor, 25, Anthony Reimer Mares, 30, and Kemon Rashad Witt, 30, have each been charged with felonies for forgery and criminal conspiracy. Chubbuck police...
Roaring Youth Jam 2022 set for this weekend
IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Falls Greenbelt River Walk will transform into a land of fairies and fantasy when the Roaring Youth Jam 2022 comes to town. A festival intended to spark the creativity of local kids and teenagers, Youth Jam is three days of art projects, music, food and imagination. It’s a free event featuring a variety of artistic mediums and fun activities for youth of all ages.
Suspect wearing clown mask breaks into local restaurant
IDAHO FALLS – A popular local pizza restaurant was broken into early Wednesday morning. Papa Tom’s Pizza was broken into around 4 a.m., according to Idaho Falls Police Department spokeswoman Jessica Clements. An employee was in the store prepping ingredients for the day when they heard a loud...
Nurse who injured ‘barely verbal’ elderly patient reaches plea deal
POCATELLO — A Pocatello man who left his patient at an assisted living facility injured has pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges. Geffrey Neil Parkin, 25, pleaded guilty to two counts of abusing a vulnerable adult at a hearing Tuesday, court records show. As part of a plea agreement, a...
