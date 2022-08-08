IDAHO FALLS — Community members are invited to attend an event hosted by a local group in need of help. Joe Shumate, who has been an addict his entire life, is trying to raise awareness and funds to provide a safe place for the Idaho Falls Friendship Club to gather and spend time together. The group is for those seeking help for their addictions or who are recovering from them.

IDAHO FALLS, ID ・ 14 HOURS AGO