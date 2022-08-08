ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington Beach, CA

eastidahonews.com

Keith Leo Campbell

Keith Leo Campbell, 41, of Idaho Falls, passed away August 8, 2022, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. Keith was born March 24, 1981, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Vee Leo Campbell and Kathleen Anne Empey Campbell. He grew up and attended schools in Idaho Falls and graduated from Bonneville High School. He also attended College of Eastern Idaho.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Gail Joy Bolton

Gail Joy Bolton, 79, of Idaho Falls, passed away August 6, 2022, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. Gail was born April 14, 1943, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Lloyd Hanson Ryder and Jeanette Cleveland Ryder. She grew up and attended schools in Idaho Falls and graduated from Idaho Falls High School.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Idaho Falls girl walks to Grantsville, Utah

With thoughts of family, some audiobooks, and her father to keep her company, 11-year-old Laneah Knickerbocker started a journey on foot from Arimo on Monday. The first steps officially kicked off what has become known as “Laneah’s Walk,” a 251-mile trek to Grantsville, Utah, to visit a cousin.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

UPDATE: Michaud Creek Fire fully contained, Ross Fork residents return home

FORT HALL — The Michaud Creek Fire has been contained, and residents of the Ross Fork area have been told it is now safe to return to their homes. Calls reporting the Michaud Creek Fire, located west of the Pocatello Airport, were received around 4:50 a.m. Wednesday, according to Bureau of Land Management spokesman Chris Berger. Berger told EastIdahoNews.com the fire was contained as of 8 p.m. Wednesday after burning roughly 326 acres.
POCATELLO, ID
eastidahonews.com

Rabid bat found in Bingham County

The following is a news release from Southeastern Idaho Public Health. Southeastern Idaho Public Health (SIPH) has confirmed that a bat has tested positive for rabies in Bingham County. This is the fifth bat to test positive in southeast Idaho (4 in Bannock and 1 in Bingham) and the eighth in the state of Idaho. While most bats do not carry rabies, rabies is a virtually 100% fatal viral illness in humans and other animals.
BINGHAM COUNTY, ID
eastidahonews.com

Idaho Falls Friendship Club gearing up for community event at Freeman Park

IDAHO FALLS — Community members are invited to attend an event hosted by a local group in need of help. Joe Shumate, who has been an addict his entire life, is trying to raise awareness and funds to provide a safe place for the Idaho Falls Friendship Club to gather and spend time together. The group is for those seeking help for their addictions or who are recovering from them.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Rexburg teens still missing, possible sightings in or near Wyoming

REXBURG – Two teens that were reported missing on Tuesday still have not been found. Kayzin Hansen, 14, and Addison Cook, 14, were reported missing around 7 a.m. Kayzin is 5′ 5″ tall, 110 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes. Addison is 5′ 6″ tall, 135 pounds with blonde hair, blue eyes and was last seen wearing a black hoodie, green shirt, and jeans.
REXBURG, ID
eastidahonews.com

Rexburg artists to launch East Idaho Art Market

REXBURG — Two Rexburg friends and fellow artists have decided it’s high time for East Idaho to have its own fine art market. The East Idaho Art Market will be held Saturday, Aug. 27, from 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. behind the Madison School District offices at 60 West Main Street in Rexburg. It will feature more than 30 artisans and makers of handmade goods.
REXBURG, ID
eastidahonews.com

Idaho Falls Fire Department conducting live burn training this week

IDAHO FALLS – The Idaho Falls Fire Department will be conducting a live burn structure training on Thursday, Aug. 11. The fire department is planning to conduct the training on the east side of Holmes Avenue, just south of Home Depot from approximately 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. According...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

UPDATE: Fort Hall Fire Department restarts evacuations, requests aid from state

The Fort Hall Fire Department has restarted evacuations as the Ross Fork Fire has increased in size and changed directions. The Fort Hall Emergency Operations Center has begun the process of requesting assistance from state agencies, according to an update provided to EastIdahoNews.com by Shoshone-Bannock Tribes spokeswoman Randy’L Teton.
FORT HALL, ID
eastidahonews.com

Roaring Youth Jam 2022 set for this weekend

IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Falls Greenbelt River Walk will transform into a land of fairies and fantasy when the Roaring Youth Jam 2022 comes to town. A festival intended to spark the creativity of local kids and teenagers, Youth Jam is three days of art projects, music, food and imagination. It’s a free event featuring a variety of artistic mediums and fun activities for youth of all ages.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Suspect wearing clown mask breaks into local restaurant

IDAHO FALLS – A popular local pizza restaurant was broken into early Wednesday morning. Papa Tom’s Pizza was broken into around 4 a.m., according to Idaho Falls Police Department spokeswoman Jessica Clements. An employee was in the store prepping ingredients for the day when they heard a loud...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Nurse who injured ‘barely verbal’ elderly patient reaches plea deal

POCATELLO — A Pocatello man who left his patient at an assisted living facility injured has pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges. Geffrey Neil Parkin, 25, pleaded guilty to two counts of abusing a vulnerable adult at a hearing Tuesday, court records show. As part of a plea agreement, a...

