ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

First look: Ravens RB J.K. Dobbins returns to the practice field

By Kevin Oestreicher
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kUS85_0h9z3Pzq00

The Baltimore Ravens got great news on Monday, as running back J.K. Dobbins returned to the practice field after being activated off of the physically unable to perform list. He took part in individual and positional portions of practice, which is a good first step for the third-year player.

Dobbins missed all of his second season after tearing his ACL in Baltimore’s third preseason game against the Washington Commanders. His return was anticipated by many, and multiple clips were posted of the running back’s first practice in almost a year, showing off what he was able to on Monday.

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Baltimore, MD
Football
City
Baltimore, MD
State
Washington State
Local
Maryland Sports
Local
Maryland Football
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Mike Vrabel took Malik Willis out of his first NFL game because he wasn't throwing the ball

In his first NFL start — albeit in the preseason — Tennessee Titans rookie quarterback Malik Willis completed six of 11 passes for 107 yards, no touchdowns, no interceptions, and a passer rating of 88.1. Willis did come up with an amazing rushing touchdown in Tennessee’s 23-10 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, but there was at least one person on the field at Baltimore’s M&T Bank Stadium who wished Willis would have thrown the ball more.
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Acl#The Washington Commanders
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cheap shot? Jimbo Fisher responds to anonymous coach’s “8-4 program” jab

Athlon Sports recently released their annual college football preview magazine, which you can purchase here, chock-full of extensive football-based content in preparation for the 2022 season. One of the more intriguing sections in the magazine this year is the “anonymous coach takes’ on various college football programs, with a major focus on the king of all conferences, the SEC. The Aggies, whose head coach Jimbo Fisher has been on an interesting trajectory since early May after his verbal scuffle with Alabama head coach Nick Saban, received one of the more scathing comments in regards to his handling of the Texas A&M...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Watch: Nate Sudfeld delivers deep TD strike to Ray-Ray McCloud

The 49ers got an interception in the red zone and then needed one play to find the end zone. Wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud was brought in to be a returner, but he’s had a nice camp at receiver and used a filthy move that dropped the Packers cornerback. That left him wide open and quarterback Nate Sudfeld dropped it in the bucket for an easy touchdown that put the 49ers up two scores.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

5 things to watch for in Broncos' first preseason game

The Denver Broncos will open preseason at home against the Dallas Cowboys tonight. Here are five things to watch for in the team’s first exhibition game of the summer. Russell Wilson is the obvious starter, but who’s going to back him up? Josh Johnson has more experience in the NFL, but Brett Rypien endeared himself to Denver fans when he won his lone start back in 2020. Johnson and Rypien will compete for the QB2 role over the next three weeks.
DENVER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

4-star Oregon target OT Miles McVay announces college commitment

In terms of both size and stature, one of the biggest offensive linemen in the 2023 recruiting class is off the board. 4-star offensive tackle Miles McVay announced Thursday evening that he would be committing to the Alabama Crimson Tide, choosing Nick Saban over Dan Lanning and the Oregon Ducks. For a while, it looked as if McVay was going to come to Eugene, with the Ducks building a strong lead in his recruitment earlier this spring. However, Alabama closed hard and was able to get him to commit in the long run. Standing at 6-foot-6 and tipping the scales at 358-pounds, McVay ranks as the No. 27 OL in the 2023 class, and No. 186 overall player in the nation. Film Miles McVay’s Recruiting Profile Ratings Stars Overall State Position 247 4 182 IL OT Rivals 4 5.9 IL OT ESPN 4 133 IL OT On3 Recruiting 4 91.15 IL OT 247 Composite 4 0.9263 IL OT  Vitals Hometown East Saint Louis, IL Projected Position Offensive Tackle Height 6-foot-6 Weight 358 pounds Class 2023  Recruitment Recruited by Adrian Klemm Offered on Jan. 13, 2022 Official Visit on June 24, 2022 Top Schools Oregon Ducks Alabama Crimson Tide Florida Gators Michigan State Spartans Missouri Tigers Texas A&M Aggies Jackson State Tigers 11
EUGENE, OR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

138K+
Followers
184K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy