Baltimore, MD

Two Ravens players return to practice on Monday

By Kevin Oestreicher
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
The Baltimore Ravens will face off against the Tennessee Titans on Thursday in their first preseason game of 2022. They’ve gone through over a week of training camp practices to prepare to bounce back from a disappointing end to their 2021 season in which they finished the year on a six-game losing streak and ended up with an 8-9 record.

On Monday, the team saw two of their players return to the practice field after missing portions of practice time over the last few days. Wide receiver Rashod Bateman was back on the field after missing two practices, while outside linebacker Steven Means returned after leaving Saturday’s practice with an undisclosed injury.

The return of Bateman allows him to continue getting reps as the team’s top option at the wide receiver position, while Means is an important depth piece as a pass rusher, especially with the unit losing Vince Biegel to a torn achilles on Thursday.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

