Read full article on original website
Related
How Many People Died at Woodstock ’99?
Netflix’s new three-part docuseries, Trainwreck: Woodstock ’99, remembers the chaos that ensued at the attempted revival of the 1969 Woodstock music festival. Instead of the festival’s original promise of peace and love, the 1999 rendition resulted in riots, arson, and death. Nearly 400,000 people attended Woodstock ’99, which was just about 100 miles from the original site, to see bands ranging from Metallica and Aerosmith to the Red Hot Chili Peppers and Limp Bizkit. HOW MANY PEOPLE DIED AT WOODSTOCK ’99? However, it didn’t take long before it all went downhill. A heat wave with little water, poor organization, sexual assault, and an...
Kerrang
I was at Woodstock ’99 and it destroyed my innocence
For most rock fans, Woodstock ’99 is remembered within the frames of breaking MTV News updates, interrupting episodes of Daria with terrifying images of an apocalyptic hellscape in flames. But for a relative few, Woodstock’s third incarnation will forever live as a series of gnarly, grody, jarring experiences that they can feel as much as see in their memories.
How Did Woodstock ‘99 Promoter Michael Lang Die?
Michael Lang co-created the iconic Woodstock Music & Art Fair in 1969 as well as both revivals of the festival in 1994 and 1999. Unfortunately, just three months after he filmed interviews for Netflix’s new docuseries, Trainwreck: Woodstock ’99, Lang died at the age of 77. Family spokesperson...
You won’t believe the chaos in this new Netflix doc about Woodstock ’99
It was going to be the “biggest party on the planet.” That was the idea for a multi-day music festival offering a throwback to the original 1969 version of Woodstock that was headlined by The Grateful Dead, The Who, Jefferson Airplane, and more. However, the newly released Netflix documentary project Trainwreck: Woodstock ’99 makes clear that, for all its ambitions, the latter is remembered as something else, instead.
RELATED PEOPLE
How Limp Bizkit turned an obnoxious George Michael cover into an epic nu metal banger
Fred Durst loved it, bandmate Wes Borland hated it, and Limp Bizkit’s raucous version of Faith opened the door for every bad nu metal cover that followed
Fatboy Slim Recalls Horror That Ensued at Woodstock ’99 – “I Did What I Was Told and Ran”
Netflix recently debuted their latest documentary series Trainwreck: Woodstock ’99. The three-part series covers all the horrors that ensued during the Woodstock ’99 festival, which was intended to revive the “summer of love,” its sister event spearheaded in 1969. “Woodstock 1969 promised peace and music, but...
How the Charles Manson Song ‘Cease to Exist’ Ended up on the Beach Boys Album ’20/20′ (Under a Different Name)
Cult leader Charles Manson actually wrote one song for The Beach Boys, released under a different title. Here's what we know about 'Cease to Exist.'
Watch Ozzy Osbourne and Tony Iommi Reunite to Perform ‘Paranoid’
Black Sabbath bandmates Ozzy Osbourne and Tony Iommi reunited onstage in their hometown of Birmingham, England, performing during the closing ceremonies of the Commonwealth Games. The performance, which can be watched below, initially began with a brief snippet of “Iron Man,” the group’s classic 1971 single. Osbourne then rose up...
IN THIS ARTICLE
soultracks.com
First Listen: Lalah Hathaway is "Coastin" with Boney James
(August 9, 2022) Ever since Boney James began etching his talent into the contemporary jazz market, his connection as a soloist and in collaborations including Rick Braun, Stokely and Eric Roberson have resonated on the highest level. Throughout his body of work for almost three decades, James’ tasty saxophone firmly settled in his artistic wheelhouse by stretching the expected smooth jazz nuances with a remarkable balancing act of soul, R&B - even pop and electronica. For a musician who once played keyboards behind Morris Day way back when, there are no limits for this multi-Grammy and Soul Train nominated musician extraordinaire.
Joni Mitchell Fast Facts
Read CNN's Fast Facts on Joni Mitchell to learn about the life of the Grammy award-winning singer-songwriter.
WATCH: Ozzy Osbourne and Tommy Iommi Reunite at Commonwealth Games 2022
Black Sabbath’s Ozzy Osbourne and Tony Iommi recently performed onstage in their hometown of Birmingham, England. This was a surprise performance during the closing ceremony of the Commonwealth Games. The performance began with a tiny tease of their classic 1971 song “Iron Man.” Ozzy Osbourne then ascended onto the stage and sang “Paranoid” with Iommi. The crowd was floored by the impromptu, unannounced performance. The moment was shared in a clip from the Solid Hits YouTube Channel.
Motown songwriter-producer Lamont Dozier dead at 81
NEW YORK (AP) — Lamont Dozier, the middle name of the celebrated Holland-Dozier-Holland team that wrote and produced “You Can’t Hurry Love,” “Heat Wave” and dozens of other hits and helped make Motown an essential record company of the 1960s and beyond, has died at age 81.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
10 Great Film Soundtracks of the Last 50 Years
The best movie soundtracks do far more than just compliment the images you see on screen. In the hands of a gifted music supervisor, a soundtrack can take on a unique life of its own—popularizing micro-genres, shining a light on previously obscure artists and making new hits out of perfectly timed needle drops.
Collider
'Billy Joel: Live At Yankee Stadium' Gets Theatrical Release Dates in October
In celebration of Billy Joel's 50th year in the entertainment industry, the remixed and re-edited 1990 concert, Billy Joel: Live At Yankee Stadium, is coming to the big screen, scheduled for a special two-night global release on October 5 and October 9, featuring a never-before-released performance of "Uptown Girl," exclusive interviews with Joel, as well as brand-new footage of the event's production.
Yardbarker
From Woodstock to Coachella: 50 historic music festivals
Before Woodstock and Coachella, the earliest recorded festivals date back to ancient Greece. The Greeks honored the gods by holding competitions in drama, poetry, music, and athletics. To honor Dionysus, the God of wine and ecstasy, the Greeks would hold the festival of Dionysus, which consisted of tragedy and comedy performances. Well-known Greek playwrights, such as Sophocles, Euripides, and Aristophanes, participated in these festivals.
Crazy Swedes add Pink Floyd and Billy Cobham covers to debut album reissue
US fusion quartet Crazy Swedes will reissue new deluxe version of their self-titled debut album in September
Korn's Jonathan Davis opens up on the chaos of Woodstock '99: "when you see it with your own eyes, it is ten times more shocking"
Korn frontman Jonathan Davis is one of the people interviewed for new Netflix documentary Trainwreck: Woodstock '99
Kelman Duran Didn’t Expect To Be Part of Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance’
Click here to read the full article. Kelman Duran’s music has always been as mesmerizing as it is thoughtful. His electronic abstractions tend to be amoebic and malleable, blending into dembow, reggaeton, and Caribbean riddims that are often atmospheric and moody, saddled with emotion. It’s a sound that’s flourished in underground spaces across the globe and attracted fans in pretty much every corner of the world. But he’s not sure when it drew in Beyoncé. A couple of years ago, the Dominican producer and multidisciplinary artist got an email from one of the megastar’s A&R reps, asking if he had anything...
The Hilariously Bad First Concerts of Rock’s Biggest Bands
It's a long way to the top if you wanna rock 'n' roll. And for proof, you need to look no further than the strange, sometimes dirty and usually empty venues where future rock legends such as AC/DC, Guns N' Roses and Def Leppard played their first concerts. Here's a...
Pete Townshend Said The Beach Boys Inspired 1 of The Who’s Songs
Pete Townshend said a hit by The Who wouldn't be the same without The Beach Boys' songs and a future member of Led Zeppelin.
Comments / 0