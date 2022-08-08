West Hill Neighborhood Organization unveiled its plans for a new arts and music festival, coined "WonderFest," coming this fall. The festival, which is scheduled to take place Oct. 8 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the block between Crosby and Maple Streets in the West Hill neighborhood, will feature a variety of local artists, vendors, yoga, food, kids activities and performances.

