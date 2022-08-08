How many points did Advita Deepak from Schaumburg win in Girls' 14 singles USTA competitions by the week ending July 8?

Read full article on original website
Riders Who Qualify For CTA's Reduced Fare or Free Ride ProgramsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Seven People Serving Jail Time in Chicago for Murder Have Convictions Overturned Due to CPD Detective MisconductNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Chicago will get to see the year's last supermoon on Thursday nightJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago Man Shot While Confronting Thieves Attempting to Steal His Car’s Catalytic ConverterNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
This Week in Chicago Visit Some of the City's Most Haunted SitesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
spotonillinois.com
Plainfield tennis player Santoshi Yadagiri ranks in Girls' 18 singles bracket in week ending July 29
Frankfort tennis player Morgan Stoiber won four points playing singles tournaments in the junior Girls' 12 category of the United States Tennis Association by the week ending July 8. Their four points playing singles are combined with 15 percent of their doubles points and any bonus...
spotonillinois.com
Baseball: Northwestern baseball aims for a fresh start with new faces
Despite a strong start to the 2022 season, Northwestern baseball finished the spring with a losing record and lost key players - infielder Patrick Herrera, left-handed pitcher Sean Sullivan and center fielder Ethan O'Donnell - to the transfer portal. The Wildcats made a comeback...
spotonillinois.com
For the 18th year in a row, brother of fallen cop 'Raises the Roof' in his honor
CHICAGO - For one Chicago man, it is his mission to commemorate the service of his brother. In August 2004, John Gordon's younger brother Michael was on patrol for the 11th District when his vehicle was hit by a drunk driver. At the age of 30, Michael Gordon was killed with his partner...
spotonillinois.com
A South Loop 2-bedroom townhome TH-2 at the high-amenity The Cooper
See rent and availability info at: The Cooper is the first residential tower in the exciting new Southbank development along the Chicago River. The Cooper is a high-amenity architecturally interesting tower designed by Perkins + Will. It offers... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. 10:17. 10:17. 10:17. 09:01. 08:07.
spotonillinois.com
Lightfoot defends NASCAR deal heavily criticized by downtown aldermen
CHICAGO - Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is defending her deal to bring a NASCAR race to the city's downtown area next year following mounting criticisms from City Council. On Wednesday, the mayor responded to city council members' claims of being kept in the dark about the planned... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES...
spotonillinois.com
District reports Minooka Community Consolidated School District 201 suspended or expelled students 10 times in a single school year
These are the top 10 home sales for Montgomery, Illinois in July 2022, according to BlockShopper.com. In July 2022, there were 20 homes sold, with a median home sale price of $277,750 in Montgomery. Top 10 home sales in Montgomery for July 2022BuyerAddressSale PriceDan C. and Erica... Posted in:. Places:
spotonillinois.com
Home sales in Geneva in week ending July 23
Shares in Old Second Bancorp Inc. (OSBC:NSQ), based in Aurora, were steady on Wall Street in the week ending Aug. 6. The lowest share price reached in the week was $14.06 compared to a high of $14.26. Old Second Bancorp Inc. in Aurora employs 891 people and has reported $23,610,000...
spotonillinois.com
Evanston small businesses unite in raffle fundraiser supporting Everytown for Gun Safety
Content warning: This story contains mentions of gun violence. When Highland Park resident and gun violence prevention activist Stephanie Luger heard the first gunshots at the town's Fourth of July parade, she thought they were fireworks. Then, she saw everyone running. Luger made...
spotonillinois.com
New Lenox Issues Statement After Abandoned Rifle Case Discovered Near Concert
New Lenox Mayor Tim Baldermann has released the following statement after an incident involving an abandoned rifle case near the concert on the commons... Due to incredible police work, and outstanding citizens that reached out to me with pertinent information, we have ascertained... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:
spotonillinois.com
Barrington parent, resident says Pritzker's decisions 'have not been to further our children's future'
The People Who Play By The Rules PAC has launched a new series, K-12 Parents Speak, featuring parents whose children were severely affected by Gov. J.B. Pritzker's lockdowns and school closure policies during COVID-19. The political action committee's first episode of this new series... Posted in:. Places:. Tags:. 04:03. 03:52.
spotonillinois.com
Village of Machesney Park Village Board met June 20
Here are the minutes provided by the board: The meeting was called to order at 6:00 p.m. by Mayor Johnson. Invocation was given by Associate Pastor Andrew Cagle followed by the pledge lead by Trustee Terri Bailey. Following Roll... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. 16:30. 16:28. Illinois...
spotonillinois.com
City of Sycamore City Council met May 16
Here are the minutes provided by the council: ROLL CALLMayor Braser called the meeting to order at 7:00 p.m. and City Clerk Mary Kalk called the roll. Those Alderpersons present were: Alan Bauer, Jeff Fischer, Josh Huseman, Pete Paulsen, Virginia... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. 16:55. 16:55.
spotonillinois.com
Lake County Housing and Community Development Commission met July 13
Here is the agenda provided by the commission: 1. Roll Call 2. Approval of Minutes 2.1 22-0928 Approval of the June 15, 2022 minutes. 3. Chair's Remarks4. Public Comments (items not on the agenda) 5. Old Business...
spotonillinois.com
Joliet Officer Discharges Gun In Pursuit Of Suspect
On August 10, 2022, at 8:02 p.m, Joliet Police Officers on patrol observed two males behind a gas station in the 700 block of East Cass Street. One of the suspects fled on foot as Officers approached. Officers ran after the suspect and then observed that he was holding a handgun....
