Few get the privilege of a second tour at Madison Square Garden. Carmelo Anthony, however, has certainly proved himself worthy of such an honor. The 19-year veteran lingers on the free agency after partaking in the Los Angeles Lakers' roller-coaster endeavors last season, a year that also saw him earn a spot on the NBA's 75th Anniversary Team. Six of those seasons (2011-17) were spent with the New York Knicks and while postseason success continued to elude the blue and orange, each of those campaigns featured All-Star appearances and perhaps the Garden's loudest cheers in the new century.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO