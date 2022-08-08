ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longtime ESPN Reporter Comes Out As Transgender

Longtime ESPN reporter Mechelle Voepel announced a transition from female to male and a new name on Tuesday. Voepel, who has covered women's sports since 1984 and has been at the Worldwide Leader since 1996, will now be known by M.A. Voepel. “In sports media, we’re lucky to tell stories...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Yardbarker

Trading Donovan Mitchell is More Complex than Jazz Dealing Rudy Gobert

Speculation regarding a Donovan Mitchell trade continues across the NBA and within Jazz Nation. Utah Jazz executive Danny Ainge expects a massive haul of first-round picks in exchange for the All-Star, with multiple sources saying it'll take as many as seven to pry Mitchell away. There is speculation that Utah...
NBA
Yardbarker

ESPN Analyst Calls Knicks Reunion Carmelo Anthony's 'Best Option'

Few get the privilege of a second tour at Madison Square Garden. Carmelo Anthony, however, has certainly proved himself worthy of such an honor. The 19-year veteran lingers on the free agency after partaking in the Los Angeles Lakers' roller-coaster endeavors last season, a year that also saw him earn a spot on the NBA's 75th Anniversary Team. Six of those seasons (2011-17) were spent with the New York Knicks and while postseason success continued to elude the blue and orange, each of those campaigns featured All-Star appearances and perhaps the Garden's loudest cheers in the new century.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Report: Jazz 'Closely Monitoring' Collin Sexton Situation in Cleveland

The Utah Jazz can’t shake the rumors surrounding Collin Sexton. On Tuesday, Sam Amico of Hoops Wire reported the Jazz are playing a wait-and-see game with the Cleveland Cavaliers' 6-foot-1 shooting guard. “It should be noted that the Jazz are closely monitoring the Sexton situation, and the Wizards are...
CLEVELAND, OH
