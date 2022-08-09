ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Junction, CO

99.9 KEKB

CONFIRMED: Guitar Center is Coming to Grand Junction

For musicians, especially guitarists, bassists, keyboard players, drummers, and vocalists, there is typically one favorite store that is shared by all of these people and that is Guitar Center. Now, it has just been confirmed that a Guitar Center store will be opening in Grand Junction, Colorado. Guitar Center in...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

Palisade Peach Festival agenda of celebrations

PALISADE, Colo. (KJCT) - If you’re anything like me, the Palisade Peach Festival is the perfect distraction from upcoming classes every fall. The 54th Annual Palisade Peach Festival kicks off this Thursday, August 11 and goes through Saturday, August 13. This celebration holds a variety of activities to celebrate farmers, families, and businesses.
PALISADE, CO
99.9 KEKB

Shout Outs to Businesses that Made Growing Up in Grand Junction Great

It's time for some local shout-outs. A few days ago we got to talking about some of our favorite local businesses in Grand Junction that used to be around back in the day. This branched out into a list of places that simply made Grand Junction an awesome place to grow up. So, reach back into your memory and see if you can come up with a couple of great shoutouts. It's ok if those places are not around anymore, we're more focused on who made life great in Grand Junction, Colorado.
Local
Colorado Entertainment
Grand Junction, CO
Entertainment
City
Denver, CO
City
Grand Junction, CO
KREX

Golden Girls of Grand Junction

You won’t find Dorothy, Rose, or Blanche at the Joseph Center, but you will find six women getting back on their feet.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Grand Valley Days returns to Parachute

Grand Valley Days is next weekend with some new touches to an old tradition. Parachute will be celebrating its 114th Anniversary with the theme Small Town Throw Down. This year, they’ll be bringing back some of the old events like the post-rodeo concert. “After last year’s event, we had...
PARACHUTE, CO
secretdenver.com

Pick Apples And Shop For Pumpkins At These 7 Orchards In Colorado

It’s nearly Autumn, which means that it’s nearly time for Pumpkin Spice to become everyone’s favorite adjective and descriptor. This month and next, we’ll likely start to see the openings of many orchards, farms, and vineyards, where you can buy seasonal produce, pick apples straight from the tree, and indulge in cider and cider desserts. We can hardly wait for fall and neither can these orchards, so here’s the guide to getting a kick start on Autumn at these 7 orchards and farms.
LONGMONT, CO
monitordaily.com

EquipmentShare Opens New Location in Grand Junction, CO

EquipmentShare, a construction equipment and technology solutions company, opened a new location in Grand Junction, CO, on Aug. 9. The branch will serve local contractors and provide dozens of job opportunities for the area. Around 50 people attended the location opening event, including EquipmentShare employees, local county and city officials,...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
Jon Pardi
Travis Tritt
99.9 KEKB

Ten Lowest Gas Prices in Grand Junction Right Now

A friend just called, bursting at the seams, notifying me that a gas station in Grand Junction, Colorado, is selling regular gas for just $3.79. Relief may be in sight. Here's a look at the ten least expensive gas prices around Grand Junction for the date of August 10, 2022, according to Gas Buddy.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
#Entertain#Linus Music#Grand Valley#Music Industry#Music Venues
99.9 KEKB

Low Water Levels at Rifle Gap Reservoir Force the Boat Ramp to Close

As Western Colorado moves through the dog days of summer, many are noticing the low water levels in our rivers, lakes, and reservoirs. In Grand Junction, many have noticed the low water level of the Colorado River at Las Colonias River Park. Earlier in the year, Highline Lake had to delay the opening of its boat ramp due to low water levels. Here in August, we have word that low water at Rifle Gap Reservoir has forced an early closure of that access point.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
Fort Morgan Times

West Nile Virus showing up in horses, humans across in Colorado

West Nile Virus is showing up across Colorado this summer with one confirmed equine case and at least four cases in humans. According to a statement issued Thursday by the Colorado Department of Agriculture, a three-year-old gelding in Weld County has been diagnosed with West Nile Virus and is now recovering. The horse developed neurological symptoms in late July, including weakness, stumbling and poor muscle control. The gelding’s vaccine status is unknown. It is Colorado’s first confirmed equine WNV case this year.
COLORADO STATE
nbc11news.com

Showers and storms possible Thursday evening

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Consistency has been the weather game so far this week, now we’re looking ahead to some changes. Those changes include some cooling and an increasing chance for showers and storms for at least some of our area. This evening will be mostly sunny to...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
99.9 KEKB

Remember Colorado’s Famous Orange Valley Curtain?

Colorado is known for its beautiful scenery, including stunning snow-capped mountains and dense forests filled with greenery. And for a brief 28 hours back in 1972, another colorful object lined the landscape off of Colorado State Highway 325 in the town of Rifle. In the early 1970s, the famous late...
COLORADO STATE
Community Policy