CONFIRMED: Guitar Center is Coming to Grand Junction
For musicians, especially guitarists, bassists, keyboard players, drummers, and vocalists, there is typically one favorite store that is shared by all of these people and that is Guitar Center. Now, it has just been confirmed that a Guitar Center store will be opening in Grand Junction, Colorado. Guitar Center in...
These Are Grand Junction Colorado’s Favorite Pieces of Technology
Judging by the looks of things, Grand Junction, Colorado has chosen to embrace technology to the same degree as the Amish. I asked on Facebook, "What is your favorite piece of technology that you own?" It might have been better to ask "What's your least favorite piece of technology?" Here's what you had to say.
KJCT8
Palisade Peach Festival agenda of celebrations
PALISADE, Colo. (KJCT) - If you’re anything like me, the Palisade Peach Festival is the perfect distraction from upcoming classes every fall. The 54th Annual Palisade Peach Festival kicks off this Thursday, August 11 and goes through Saturday, August 13. This celebration holds a variety of activities to celebrate farmers, families, and businesses.
Shout Outs to Businesses that Made Growing Up in Grand Junction Great
It's time for some local shout-outs. A few days ago we got to talking about some of our favorite local businesses in Grand Junction that used to be around back in the day. This branched out into a list of places that simply made Grand Junction an awesome place to grow up. So, reach back into your memory and see if you can come up with a couple of great shoutouts. It's ok if those places are not around anymore, we're more focused on who made life great in Grand Junction, Colorado.
Golden Girls of Grand Junction
You won’t find Dorothy, Rose, or Blanche at the Joseph Center, but you will find six women getting back on their feet.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Grand Valley Days returns to Parachute
Grand Valley Days is next weekend with some new touches to an old tradition. Parachute will be celebrating its 114th Anniversary with the theme Small Town Throw Down. This year, they’ll be bringing back some of the old events like the post-rodeo concert. “After last year’s event, we had...
secretdenver.com
Pick Apples And Shop For Pumpkins At These 7 Orchards In Colorado
It’s nearly Autumn, which means that it’s nearly time for Pumpkin Spice to become everyone’s favorite adjective and descriptor. This month and next, we’ll likely start to see the openings of many orchards, farms, and vineyards, where you can buy seasonal produce, pick apples straight from the tree, and indulge in cider and cider desserts. We can hardly wait for fall and neither can these orchards, so here’s the guide to getting a kick start on Autumn at these 7 orchards and farms.
monitordaily.com
EquipmentShare Opens New Location in Grand Junction, CO
EquipmentShare, a construction equipment and technology solutions company, opened a new location in Grand Junction, CO, on Aug. 9. The branch will serve local contractors and provide dozens of job opportunities for the area. Around 50 people attended the location opening event, including EquipmentShare employees, local county and city officials,...
KJCT8
‘Westward Three’ project bringing money into Grand Junction for infrastructure improvements
STATEWIDE, Colo. (KJCT) - Colorado will be receiving nearly $46 million for transportation projects, and a lot of that money will be used to fix rural roads near Grand Junction, Glenwood Springs, and Rifle. Titled the Westward Three Project, it includes finances for bicycle, pedestrian, and parking improvements. Senators John...
Ten Lowest Gas Prices in Grand Junction Right Now
A friend just called, bursting at the seams, notifying me that a gas station in Grand Junction, Colorado, is selling regular gas for just $3.79. Relief may be in sight. Here's a look at the ten least expensive gas prices around Grand Junction for the date of August 10, 2022, according to Gas Buddy.
Grand Junction Tries to Recall Grandma’s Funny Old Colorado Sayings
We have all probably heard a few words of wisdom from a parent or grandparent through the years that we wish we would have written down. My grandfather was always saying funny things that often got me in trouble when I repeated them in front of other adults. What Colorado...
Fans of HBO’s Westworld Will Love this Airbnb in Gateway, Colorado
Fans enjoying season 4 of the HBO series Westworld are bracing for a big ending to the season over the next couple of weeks. Have you ever watched the show and thought there was something familiar about the scenic backdrops that reminded you of Colorado?. Several of the breathtaking landscapes...
New Colorado Taco Bell Hiring – 10 Questions They Will Ask You
The brand new Taco Bell on Orchard Mesa in Grand Junction, Colorado is nearing completion. The banner out front says they are looking to hire. What interview questions will they ask you?. There are a number of questions they are bound to ask. A "leadership and career" blog has shared...
Low Water Levels at Rifle Gap Reservoir Force the Boat Ramp to Close
As Western Colorado moves through the dog days of summer, many are noticing the low water levels in our rivers, lakes, and reservoirs. In Grand Junction, many have noticed the low water level of the Colorado River at Las Colonias River Park. Earlier in the year, Highline Lake had to delay the opening of its boat ramp due to low water levels. Here in August, we have word that low water at Rifle Gap Reservoir has forced an early closure of that access point.
Fort Morgan Times
West Nile Virus showing up in horses, humans across in Colorado
West Nile Virus is showing up across Colorado this summer with one confirmed equine case and at least four cases in humans. According to a statement issued Thursday by the Colorado Department of Agriculture, a three-year-old gelding in Weld County has been diagnosed with West Nile Virus and is now recovering. The horse developed neurological symptoms in late July, including weakness, stumbling and poor muscle control. The gelding’s vaccine status is unknown. It is Colorado’s first confirmed equine WNV case this year.
nbc11news.com
Showers and storms possible Thursday evening
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Consistency has been the weather game so far this week, now we’re looking ahead to some changes. Those changes include some cooling and an increasing chance for showers and storms for at least some of our area. This evening will be mostly sunny to...
Remember Colorado’s Famous Orange Valley Curtain?
Colorado is known for its beautiful scenery, including stunning snow-capped mountains and dense forests filled with greenery. And for a brief 28 hours back in 1972, another colorful object lined the landscape off of Colorado State Highway 325 in the town of Rifle. In the early 1970s, the famous late...
Can You Guess What is Grand Junction, Colorado’s Most Magical Place?
If you had to try to narrow down all your favorite locations to one final choice, which destination do you think is the most magical place in Grand Junction?. Would it be in nature, in a neighborhood, maybe in a restaurant, or perhaps in a city park? Let's check the list to see if your most magical place is already on the Colorado leaderboard.
Grand Junction Recalls the Most Painful Sunburn We’ve Ever Had
If only our crazy Colorado summer sunburn stories came with a selfie. Some of y'all are cracking me up with the stories of falling asleep in your fishing boat up on the Grand Mesa. The sun on the Western Slope can get ya with very little warning. While many of...
Shallow Reasons Why Grand Junction Won’t Date Someone
Ask anyone who's played the dating game and they'll tell you it can be an absolute nightmare. I asked Grand Junction, Colorado, "What's a shallow reason you wouldn't date someone?" Here's what you had to say. There's a reason why it's called "dating." We each have our own shallow little...
