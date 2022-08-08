Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
UPS Delivery Truck Driver Desperate for Fan Amid Triple Digit Temps Denied Due to Corporate PoliciesSharee B.New York City, NY
3 Free New York City Events to Attend in August 2022 Before Going Back to SchoolNew York CultureNew York City, NY
A Hurricane Uncovered The Remains Of A Staten Island Man, His Murder Is Still UnsolvedJeffery MacStaten Island, NY
Opinion: Mayor Adams claims Abbott is forcing migrants on buses. "If true, that is felony human trafficking," says mediaAsh Jurberg
Heat Wave More Dangerous For Black New Yorkers, City SaysJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Fetty Wap Back in Jail for Threatening to Kill Informant Over FaceTime
Fetty Wap is back in custody after FBI officials say the “Trap Queen” rapper threatened to kill someone over FaceTime in December. A judge revoked his $500,000 bond in Long Island federal court on Monday afternoon. An FBI affidavit alleges that Fetty Wap waved a gun at their informant during the Dec. 11 FaceTime and called the man a “rat,” a violation of state law and the conditions of his release. The musician “knowingly” violated the terms of his release by “intentionally” possessing a firearm and placing another person in reasonable fear of their physical safety, the affidavit says. The rapper, born Willie Junior Maxwell II, was originally arrested on Oct. 21, 2021 for his involvement in a drug-trafficking conspiracy that transported more than 220 lbs of heroin, fentanyl and cocaine across the country.
Complex
Fetty Wap Arrested for Allegedly Threatening to Kill Man on FaceTime Call After Labeling Him a ‘Rat’
Fetty Wap has been arrested for violating the conditions of his pre-trial release after he allegedly made a threat against someone on a FaceTime call. The rapper, real name Willie Junior Maxwell II, was arrested in New Jersey on Monday. Fetty’s $500,000 bond has since been revoked, Complex can confirm. Per the arrest warrant affidavit filed earlier this month, a video recording from December 11, 2021 between Fetty and a man only identified as “John Doe” showed the “Trap Queen” rapper display a gun and threaten to kill the man. He also referred to them as a “rat.” The call allegedly shows him violating not only the conditions of his release, but New Jersey state law.
HipHopDX.com
Fetty Wap Arrested For Making Death Threats Against Someone He Called A 'Rat'
Fetty Wap has been arrested after violating the conditions of his pre-trial release by making death threats during a FaceTime call. According to NBC News, Fetty Wap—real name Willie Junior Maxwell II—was arrested in New Jersey early Monday morning (August 8) following his role on a FaceTime call in December 2021 where he allegedly threatened to kill another man identified as “John Doe.”
JonBenét Ramsey’s brother tells cops ‘it’s time to talk’ after new cold case law spurs hope murder will be cracked
A NEW federal law that can force police to reinvestigate a cold case is a "promising step" towards finding JonBenét Ramsey's killer. John Andrew Ramsey - JonBenét's half-brother - told The U.S. Sun in an exclusive interview that the Homicide Victims' Families Rights Act provides "accountability and transparency."
21 years ago, a 10-year-old with a "secret older boyfriend" left school with a strange man. She was never seen again.
10-year-old Bianca Elaine Lebron lived with her parents and older sister Janissa in Bridgeport, Connecticut. According to The Charley Project, The fifth-grader excelled academically, loved to dance and sing, and had a pet hamster named Nina.
Rapper Trina’s Niece Fatally Shot In Miami
Rapper Trina is joined with family mourning the loss of her niece, who was fatally shot in her hometown of Miami. Sources confirmed that Trina’s niece, who she affectionately referred to as “Baby Suga,” was killed Tuesday night, TMZ reports. Sources say the young woman was in the wrong place at the wrong time.
JayDaYoungan Shot Dead at 24: Police Explain What Happened to Rapper
Louisiana rapper JayDaYoungan—real name Javorius Scott—was killed on Wednesday in a shooting in his hometown Bogalusa.
YoungBoy Never Broke Again Caught Allegedly Using Urine Device to Pass Drug Test, Later Tested Positive
YoungBoy Never Broke Again allegedly tried to outthink his probation officer and got caught apparently trying to fake a drug test. According to documents obtained by XXL, the United States Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Louisiana has accused YoungBoy Never Broke Again of allegedly using a urine device to pass a drug test. The incident happened on July 26 when his probation officer in Utah ordered YB to come down to the office for a drug screening.
Florida Rapper Fatally Shot Outside Home After Taunting Critics On Social Media
A Florida rapper who went by Rollie Bands was shot and killed outside his Tampa home after daring his haters to confront him at his house. Rollie Bands was fatally shot on Friday minutes after he dared his enemies to come to his house if they wanted “smoke.”. “A...
rollingout.com
Kim Kardashian may be able to free this Atlanta rapper from jail
Kim Kardashian has been in the spotlight for something other than her looks, She’s also widely recognized for helping free prisoners from jail, and she might have just set her sights on a new target. On July 20, Kardashian sent out a tweet that said “#FreeGunna,” with the free...
HipHopDX.com
Boosie Badazz Rages While Being Handcuffed In Georgia: 'I'm Ready To Fight!'
Boosie Badazz was placed in handcuffs on Tuesday afternoon (July 12) after he was reportedly pulled over for heavy window tint and concealed tags, according to TMZ. The Baton Rouge rapper was in the passenger seat of a black Cadillac SUV at the time he was pulled over, with 19-year-old De’Shun Lawrence in the driver’s seat. After stopping them, police officers claimed they could smell marijuana, leading them to searching the vehicle and finding a bag of weed and a large bag of cash.
Rapper JayDaYoungan Passed Away at Just 24 Years Old
Over the last half decade, one of rap's biggest rising stars has been JayDaYoungan. The Louisiana-born wordsmith had established quite a following in just a short period of time and released a slew of fan-favorite records such as Forever 23 and Endless Pain. Unfortunately, JayDaYoungan died in his home state...
NYC Carriage Horse Collapses on Hot Street in ‘Distress’
New Yorkers and tourists in Hell’s Kitchen were greeted with the disturbing sight of a collapsed carriage horse on the street on Wednesday evening, according to local reports. Authorities responding to the scene found “a carriage horse lying in the middle of the roadway in distress,” the New York Police Department said in a later statement to W42ST. The statement continued that officers “were able to offer temporary aid to the horse by hosing it down to help it cool off.” The horse, a 14-year-old animal named Ryder, managed to rise to its feet after being sprayed down, to the...
musictimes.com
Brendon Small's 12 Guitars Stolen After Recent Robbery
Brendon Small's studio has been broken into, causing him to lose 12 of his guitars. Small shared the shocking news on his Twitter account, saying that guitars were stolen from the Dethklok and Galaktikon studio. He asked everyone to keep an eye out for the instruments and inform him if they ever find one of them.
ASAP Rocky’s Alleged Shooting Victim Is ASAP Mob Member Who Plans to Sue
UPDATE (Aug. 10):. A$AP Relli's attorney has confirmed to XXL that they will be moving forward with a lawsuit against A$AP Rocky. The victim of the 2021 shooting A$AP Rocky has been accused of has identified himself as A$AP Mob member A$AP Relli, and Relli now plans to sue his former friend over the incident.
Complex
ASAP Rocky’s Alleged Shooting Victim Was ASAP Relli, Who Is Filing Civil Lawsuit
ASAP Rocky’s alleged shooting victim has come forward. The 33-year-old Harlem rapper—legal name Rakim Mayers—was arrested in April for assault with a deadly weapon. The charges stemmed from a Nov. 6, 2021 incident in Southern California, where Rocky allegedly opened fire on an associate who was not publicly named at the time. ASAP Bari later claimed it was Terell Ephron, a.k.a. ASAP Relli, who had snitched on the Mob’s de facto leader. And it seems he was right.
Law firm alleges singer Tank owes more than $265,000
R&B singer Tank was sued Monday by a law firm that alleges he owes it more than $265,000 for representing him in a federal copyright infringement case. McPherson LLP brought the Los Angeles Superior Court lawsuit against the 46-year-old performer, whose real name is Durrell Artaze Babbs. The firm alleges breach of contract and seeks at least $265,710, plus interest. The firm is headed by Edwin McPherson, a longtime representative of many celebrities, including Sandra Bullock.
