Read full article on original website
Related
dallasexpress.com
Survey: 70% of Texas Teachers Considering Quitting
A new survey conducted by the Texas State Teachers Association (TSTA) suggested that 70% of teachers are on the verge of quitting the profession. Researchers Robert Maninger and Casey Creghan of the School of Teaching and Learning in the College of Education at Sam Houston State University oversaw the study and polled 688 teachers in the state.
dallasexpress.com
Local ISD Ensures its Doors Lock
Following the Robb Elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, schools are trying to do what they can to protect students and staff from similar catastrophes. At the Frisco Independent School District (ISD) Career and Technical Education Center, such vigilance can be as simple as ensuring exterior doors are in working order and properly locked.
dallasexpress.com
Boarding Home Allegedly Evicts Tenants Illegally
A Dallas boarding home allegedly removed residents before their lease ended without following the proper legal procedure. A video shared by attorney Mark Melton on July 31 on Facebook shows the tense scene as Elaine Shockley and several other tenants were evicted from a Buckner Terrace neighborhood boarding home on the east side of Dallas.
dallasexpress.com
Local Low-Income Housing Community Receives Funding
A local developer received funding to build a low-income rental community near downtown Dallas. Dallas-based Sphinx Development Corporation acquired $34.25 million in financing to build 204 units in the planned Fiji Lofts apartment community. Completion of the project is expected by the end of 2023. The structure will be located...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
dallasexpress.com
North Texas Districts Still Need Teachers
As the school year starts, some local school districts still do not have enough teachers on staff despite efforts to hire more and increase staff retention. According to a survey of several North Texas school districts conducted by CBS News, teacher vacancy rates ranged from 1.7% in Frisco ISD to 5% in Richardson ISD.
dallasexpress.com
Local School District Hosts Safety Summit
As the summer draws to a close and the 2022-23 school is rapidly approaching, the memory of the Robb Elementary murders has led schools across Texas to take additional measures to increase security. In the Grand Prairie Independent School District, police and school officials attended several events to receive training...
dallasexpress.com
Internet Subsidies Available to Some Local Residents
Eligible Dallas residents now may receive help with their internet bills, according to an August 1 City of Dallas press release. Residents who qualify will receive a $30 subsidy through the Affordable Connectivity Program funded by the Federal Communications Commission. During the mayor’s annual Back to School Fair, nonprofit partners and city officials helped residents sign up.
dallasexpress.com
Local City Digitally Tracks Restrictions Violators
Around 6,000 local residents were hit with a warning in the mail after their water usage was digitally monitored by city officials. The city of Forth Worth issued postcards to households in the last week of July that potentially violated the city’s restrictions based on how much water the meters reported.
IN THIS ARTICLE
dallasexpress.com
Local City Approves 235-Acre Multi-Use Development
Mesquite has approved the construction of nearly 235 acres of retail, industrial, business, and logistics space. The 235-acre development will be divided into 180,000 square feet of retail and business space and 3.2 million square feet of industrial, business, and logistics space. The development is expected to break ground in early 2024, according to city officials.
dallasexpress.com
5 Children Left in Hot Car; Man Arrested
A Fort Worth man was arrested for allegedly leaving five children in a parked car last week as temperatures neared triple digits outside. The car was parked with the engine running but without air conditioning, when officers discovered and removed the children, ages 1,2,4,5, and 6, from the vehicle, several were either sleeping or unconscious, the police said.
dallasexpress.com
Water-Parched Metroplex May Build Reservoir
As communities across North Texas run low on water, a proposal to build new reservoirs garners renewed attention. Recently, local cities such as Gunter have run desperately low on water as supply failed to keep pace with demand. As reported by The Dallas Express, malfunctions in several water pumps forced city officials to issue an order for citizens to stop all non-essential water usage, warning them of the possibility that they could “be without water by early morning.”
dallasexpress.com
H-E-B to Host Plano Job Fair
To facilitate its expansion across North Texas, H-E-B plans to host a 700-position job fair for a new Collin County location. The San Antonio-based grocery chain announced that it would hire both full-time and part-time positions for its new Plano store on Saturday. Some of the job positions include roles in the bakery, deli, produce, seafood, and market departments, as well as in catering and the checkout lines.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
dallasexpress.com
Local Apartments Flooded With Sewage
Tenants on the ground floor of an apartment complex in southwest Oak Cliff awoke on Sunday to “a foul odor and flooding” from a raw sewage leak that covered their entire floors. “My whole room flooded. You’re talking about something sitting in feces,” complained a tenant.
dallasexpress.com
Texas Cities Sue Streaming Sites
Several cities across Texas have joined together in a lawsuit against Netflix and other major streaming sites. These cities, including some in North Texas, claim Netflix, Hulu, and Disney owe millions in franchise fees under the Texas Public Utility Regulatory Act (PURA), Spectrum News 1 reported. This Act requires video...
dallasexpress.com
UT Dallas Summer Camp Helps Kids With Hearing Loss
Being the only child dealing with hearing loss in the classroom can be isolating, but being surrounded by peers wearing cochlear implants in a camp setting gives a sense of belonging. That is what a group of children experience each summer during the University of Texas Dallas’ (UTD) Cochlear Camp....
dallasexpress.com
DART Police Offering Multi-Thousand Dollar Bonuses to New Hires
The Dallas Area Rapid Transit Police Department has multiple job openings offering up to $5,000 in bonuses. The Fare Enforcement role comes with a $2,000 hiring bonus, while the police officer role offers a $5,000 bonus. The bonuses will be paid in two parts, with the first installment as part...
dallasexpress.com
Dallas Back-to-School Sports Physicals and Immunizations Pop-Up
A last-minute back-to-school sports physicals and immunizations pop-up will be held on Saturday, August 13, from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. at the Church of the Incarnation Episcopal, located at 3966 McKinney Avenue, just north of Blackburn Street. The free clinic is sponsored by the Church of the Incarnation, with...
dallasexpress.com
Car-Sharing Start-Ups Hit Roadblock at Local Airport
The emerging car sharing industry is facing troubles at the busy Dallas Fort-Worth International Airport despite a significant boom in demand after last year when a shortage of new cars severely impacted traditional car rental agencies. As car sharing companies like tech-startup Turo and GetAround attempt to break into the...
dallasexpress.com
DFW Airport Soars to New Heights
If you thought DFW airport could not get any bigger, think again, as nine new gates are coming to the international airport, four of which will be located in Terminal C, along with new amenities that could change how people travel. As reported by The Dallas Express, DFW Airport received...
dallasexpress.com
As Heat Soars, So Do Oncor’s Profits
Oncor reported that its quarterly profit for April-June was up by $6 million from the previous quarter. The Dallas-based electric transmission company credits its ability to cope with high demand from the soaring temperatures for Q2’s increased earnings. “It has been a great quarter, and I am so proud...
Comments / 0