Crypto Price Analysis August-12: Ethereum, Binance Coin, Cardano, Solana, and Avalanche
This week, we take a closer look at Ethereum, Binance Coin, Cardano, Solana, and Avalanche. Ethereum has reached prices not seen since May and is close to $2,000. This latest bullish momentum has pushed the price up by 18.1% in the past seven days, making this one of the best weeks for ETH.
MakerDAO Co-Founder Proposes Dumping $3.5 Billion USDC Reserves for ETH
While bullish for Ethereum, Vitalik Buterin called the potential conversion a “terrible idea.”. MakerDAO co-founder Rune Christensen recently proposed removing all USDC from the DAI stablecoin’s peg-stability module. He suggested that the USDC within, worth $3.5 billion, could be used to buy ETH instead. Yet despite what such...
Will New Tokens be Airdropped to ETH Holders After Ethereum’s Hard Fork?
The Merge is the hottest topic as of late. Now, we answer one of the most common questions – will ETH holders receive new tokens?. It’s safe to say that most of the crypto-related conversations are currently centered around the merging of Ethereum from proof-of-work (PoW) to proof-of-stake (PoS).
India Investigates Ten Crypto Exchanges For Laundering Over $125 Million
India’s Enforcement Directorate is conducting an investigation on ten exchanges for laundering over Rs 1,000 Crore or $125M+ in crypto. India’s Enforcement Directorate is conducting an investigation against ten cryptocurrency exchanges allegedly involved in laundering more than 1 billion rupees, equivalent to more than $125 million in digital currency.
Can Bitcoin Finally Break $24K or is Another Crash Coming? (BTC Price Analysis)
Bitcoin continues its struggle to push and hold above $24K, as it has been rejected from this significant level for the third time. The price rebounded from the $20K support level last month and has been making higher highs and lows on the daily chart. This resulted in the creation of a bullish structure. Can the cryptocurrency finally break through its goal of the $24K resistance level?
Shamlatech – Metaverse Dev Company Powers Nugen Universe With Exciting Metaverse Solutions
Shamla Tech as a pioneer and leading Metaverse development company offers end to end Metaverse development solutions and becomes their official partner for Nugen, a phenomenal initiative that leverages the advantages of cryptocurrencies with the potential to digitize the day-to-day transactions. NUGEN is an all-in-one platform that enhances the advantages...
Binance’s User Count Growing Due to Inflation, Says the Company’s Latin America Head
Residents of Argentina, Brazil, and Mexico make up most of Binance’s new clients due to the inflation levels in these countries, Hinz claimed. Maximiliano Hinz – top executive of Binance Latin America – argued that the spiking inflation is the main reason why the largest cryptocurrency exchange has amassed more clients in recent months. Another factor is the historically strong dollar, which has weakened other fiat currencies from emerging markets.
ADA Rallied 7% on Positive Inflation Numbers, Here’s the Key Resistance (Cardano Price Analysis)
Cardano managed to rally by 7% together with the rest of the market once CPI figures showed inflation slowed in the US. US inflation decreased in July to 8.5% compared to 9.1% in June. The market quickly rebounded as soon as these figures were published today. ADA’s price was also quick to react with a 7% rally on the daily chart. Now, the price is again approaching the key resistance at $0.55, and support still holds at $0.50.
SOL With Another Attempt at $44, Will The Bulls Finally Make It? (Solana Price Analysis)
After two failed attempts to break above the $44 level, Solana is back at it again. The bulls are seemingly very eager to push the price higher. The cryptocurrency rallied above the $4 key resistance level today but is now falling back down. If the buyers fail to sustain the momentum, then this might result in the third failed attempt at breaking this important level. The key support, meanwhile, is found at $40.
BTC and ETH Spiked to New 60-Day Highs on US Inflation News (Market Watch)
The crypto market cap has gone to a multi-month high above $1.150 trillion, as BTC and ETH spiked above $24,500 and $1,900, respectively. The declining CPI numbers brought some positivity back to the crypto markets, as bitcoin spiked to almost $25,000. The altcoins followed suit, and many, such as ETH,...
ETH Eyes $2K on Further Merge Developments (Ethereum Price Analysis)
The crypto market has seen a flurry of activity over the past few days, and Ethereum was no exception; most of the conversation centered around inflation and the Merge event. At long last, it seems that calmness has prevailed on the market, and everyone is waiting for ETH to reach the crucially important level of $2000.
Bitcoin Soars Towards $24K as US Inflation Slows Down to 8.5%
Bitcoin jumped by almost $1,000 in minutes, as the US announced a small decline in the Consumer Price Index metric. The United States government just released the latest CPI data, indicating that inflation has finally begun to ease following several consecutive months with record-setting numbers. As with previous examples, the...
X.LA’s Alex Barkaloff Reveals Vision to Bring Billions to Web3
[PRESS RELEASE – Los Angeles, USA, 26th July 2022]. Alex Barkaloff, a founding member of X.LA Foundation, has shared his vision for onboarding billions to web3. At the recent CogX festival for CEOs, technology leaders, entrepreneurs, and investors, Barkaloff proposed how web3 must evolve to meet the needs of internet users the world over. He also detailed the role X.LA Foundation will play in allowing content creators to leverage their IP so that they can profitably participate in the metaverse economy which will be enmeshed in this new internet standard.
