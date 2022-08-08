Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Disappointing photos that show what it can actually be like to visit Disney Springs
Disney Springs is an outdoor shopping and dining center that's free to enter. But it's not always magical to visit.
Mystery as abandoned Boeing 737 suddenly appears in the middle of a field in Bali - and no-one is sure how it got there
An abandoned Boeing 737 has appeared out of no-where parked in a field in Bali, with many travellers scratching their heads about where it came from. The large plane sits in a limestone quarry near the Raya Nusa Dua Selatan Highway, not far from the Pandawa beach - a tourist hub.
Comments / 0