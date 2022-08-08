ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

The Spun

Breaking: MLB General Manager Was Fired On Wednesday

The Detroit Tigers have moved on from general manager Al Avila after seven years, they announced Wednesday. Avila had been with the organization since 2002. He was hired as the assistant general manager and vice president in April of that year. On August 4, 2015, Avila was promoted to general...
DETROIT, MI
ClutchPoints

Julio Rodriguez drops fiery Mariners warning for Aaron Judge, Yankees

From one star outfielder to another. Seattle Mariners rookie Julio Rodriguez and New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge met on the field before the two teams are set to collide later Wednesday afternoon at T-Mobile Park. Rodriguez and Judge exchanged signed memorabilia on the field and then had a conversation. The Mariners rookie issued this […] The post Julio Rodriguez drops fiery Mariners warning for Aaron Judge, Yankees appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

Why MLB won't hold a 'Field of Dreams' game in 2023

The "Field of Dreams" game has very quickly become one of the most fun events during the MLB season, and a reason to watch baseball in the dog days of August whether your favorite team is playing or not. But, sadly, the game held in Dyersville, Iowa will not be returning in 2023.
DYERSVILLE, IA
ClutchPoints

‘That’s not cheating’: Chris Woodward clears the air after catching Astros’ Alex Bregman signaling pitch location

The Texas Rangers got the better of Alex Bregman and the Houston Astros to the tune of an 8-4 score Wednesday to even up the three-game series at Minute Maid Park. It took a bold managerial decision from Chris Woodward to ensure the Astros didn’t steal a win in the bottom of the 10th after […] The post ‘That’s not cheating’: Chris Woodward clears the air after catching Astros’ Alex Bregman signaling pitch location appeared first on ClutchPoints.
HOUSTON, TX
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers: Insider Points to Major Weakness With This Team

Do the Dodgers have a weak spot? Andy McCullough of The Athletic did a mailbag on Tuesday, and he thinks they might. With Clayton Kershaw laid low by another back injury, plus Walker Buehler out indefinitely, the rotation looks a tad worrisome. If neither Kershaw nor Buehler makes it back for October — Kershaw may be more likely than Buehler — the Dodgers will have to bank on Julio Urías, Tony Gonsolin, Tyler Anderson, Andrew Heaney and Dustin May carrying the load. The first four have all produced excellent results in 2022, but are also more contact-prone than most contenders would prefer. May is working his way back from Tommy John surgery.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Popculture

Fan Gets Violent During Padres and Giants Game in Wild Viral Video

MLB fans who attended the San Diego Padres vs. San Francisco Giants game on Monday night got involved in a wild fight. A viral video shows at least four people going after each other, and it started when one fan in a Padres jersey attempted to kick a man down a row of stairs. The man who was being attacked dragged the Padres fan down the stairs before two other men jumped in and began throwing punches.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Yardbarker

Seattle Mariners make head-scratching moves in roster shuffle

On Wednesday, the Seattle Mariners did some roster shuffling. Some of the calls they made are hard to explain. Before the Seattle Mariners started the Series finale against New York on Wednesday afternoon, they made several transactions and roster decisions. A few of those moves have to make M’s fans question what’s going on.
SEATTLE, WA
ClutchPoints

‘It’s been a while’: Joey Gallo’s heartbreaking Dodgers admission

Joey Gallo has greatly enjoyed his time with the Los Angeles Dodgers so far. The team is undefeated with him and increasing their lead atop the MLB standings. After being traded by the New York Yankees amid a very disappointing season, he is now living large in LA. The Yankees’ outcast has not been much […] The post ‘It’s been a while’: Joey Gallo’s heartbreaking Dodgers admission appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA

