ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Corey Seager matched a career high with his 26th homer and rookie Bubba Thompson drove in a run with a sacrifice squeeze bunt as the Texas Rangers overcame an early deficit to beat the Seattle Mariners 7-4 on Saturday night. Texas trailed 3-0 before a four-run outburst in the fourth inning against Marco Gonzalez (7-12). That was capped by Thompson’s bunt pushed to the right side as Charlie Culberson crossed home plate. Eugenio Suárez homered and had a sac fly for the Mariners, who had won nine games in a row against the Rangers. Seattle, which has lost only 14 of its last 47 games overall since mid-June, dropped a half-game behind Toronto for the American League’s top wild card. Seager, in the first season of his $325 million, 10-year contract with Texas, went deep in the fifth with a solo shot pulled down the right-field line that made it 5-3. He had 26 homers for the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2016, when he was the National League rookie of the year in his first full season.

