Polygon
Pokémon Go Bug Out 2022 event guide
Pokémon Go’s Bug Out event is back for 2022, and with it come new Pokémon like Grubbin and Mega Scizor. The event runs from Aug. 10-16 and increases the spawn rates of bug-type Pokémon, as well as providing other bonuses. Our Pokémon Go Bug Out event...
TechRadar
Madden 23 soundtrack: our guide to the artists and tracks
Soon, the Madden 23 soundtrack will be ready to make its way from your games console into your ears. No Madden experience is complete without a selection of great tunes, but what can we expect from the upcoming game?. Madden 23 is set to release on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox...
NFL・
IGN
Pokemon Go Wurmple Evolution Guide
Wondering how to evolve Wurmple in Pokemon Go? Wurmple evolutions are slightly more complicated than most - there are two options for Wurmple to evolve into; Silcoon and Cascoon. Furthermore, Silcoon evolves into Beautifly, whereas Cascoon evolves into Dustox. Wurmple features in the limited time Bug Out! event in Pokemon...
IGN
Pokemon Go Bug Out Collection Challenge Guide
The Pokemon Go Bug Out Event has brought with it the debut of some brand new Pokemon to the game, as well as new raids and encounters. There is also a tailored Collection Challenge available, demanding you catch certain Pokemon, and evolve others. Check out this page for a comprehensive breakdown to ensure you complete this challenge and earn the limited-time rewards.
IGN
Tower of Fantasy, a New Free-to-Play Shared Open-World MMORPG, Is Now Available
Tower of Fantasy is a light sci-fi shared open-world MMORPG with cross-play that is now available from the official site, Apple's App Store, and the Google Play Store. This new action-adventure MMORPG send players to the alien world of Aida and will task them with saving what is left of humankind. But fret not, as Tower of Fantasy includes a deep combat system, the unique Simulacrum system that lets players embody heroes of the past, and a world filled to the brim with treasures waiting to be discovered.
ComicBook
Cult-Classic PS1 RPG Getting New PS5 and PS4 Remake, According to Leak
A cult-classic tactical RPG from Square Enix that was first released on the original PlayStation console (at least for those in the West) should be getting a new remake later this year on PS5 and PS4. That game in question happens to be Tactics Ogre: Let Us Cling Together, which first came to PS1 all the way back in 1998. And while a remake of Tactics Ogre has been rumored and even leaked outright a little over a month ago, we now know when this new version of the title should be arriving.
NME
‘Soccer Story’ is an open-world comedy RPG from No More Robots
No More Robots has announced Soccer Story, an “open-world RPG about solving puzzles and saving the world.”. Set to launch later this year, Soccer Story will task players with solving puzzles and saving the world with their football. An open-world RPG, Soccer Story‘s 15 plus hour runtime will involve...
IGN
Catch Me! IGN Prime Free Early Access Game
IGN Prime has partnered with Berlin-based indie team, ByteRockers' Games to showcase their game Catch Me!, a competitive online platforming game that up to 4 players can jump in and play. It is an action-packed game of tag that is fun for friends and the fam. The world can be manipulated using unique context-based interactive elements.
IGN
Achievements and Trophies
In this IGN's Bear and Breakfast guide we will list every achievement and trophy including all the secret ones. We've got everything you need to maximize your Gamerscore and/or deck our your trophy cabinet.
IGN
Road 96 Wiki Guide
John is a truck driver with a CB radio sweetheart in Road 96. Road 96 features some interesting... characters. With would-be-maybe killers, a famous journalist, hacker, cop and others, there's always something interesting going on.
CARS・
IGN
Loose Ends
This page of IGN's Far Cry 6 wiki guide details everything you need to know about the Yaran Story Loose Ends. For a review of all of these side missions, check out the Yaran Stories main page. Mission Info. Objective: Destroy evidence of the spy network, and assassinate the key...
IGN
Edgeguarding Guide: How to Edgeguard in MultiVersus
Edgeguarding is not unique to MultiVersus but is a widely used technique in platform fighters. The main reason why edgeguarding works in platform fighters is because, unlike traditional fighting games, platform fighters are ruled by percentages and stocks. This can result in both players getting creative to eliminate each other's stocks and win the game as quickly as possible.
IGN
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Wiki Guide
Spells are a mage's arsenal of magic and are used throughout the world of Skyrim. They can range from Lightning Bolts to Healing Hands all the way to raising corpses to fight for you. Spells come in many different varities as well, not only offering protection and defense, but also ways to help other attributes, including your smithing.
Tower of Fantasy Redemption Codes and How to redeem codes
Popular Gacha MMORPG Tower of Fantasy has redemption codes you can get for free. Here are those gift codes and instructions on how to redeem codes in Tower of Fantasy. In celebration of the game’s global release, Tencent has distributed thank you gift codes to players. These codes will work on a limited basis. There’s only a limit as to how many of these can be redeemed in one server, so be sure to grab them fast. The gift codes are not case sensitive.
Ark 2: Everything we know so far about the ARK: Survival Evolved sequel
Details on the Ark 2 release window, Xbox Series X exclusivity, and Vin Diesel's involvement with development
IGN
Everything We Learned About Splatoon 3 From the Nintendo Direct
The Splatoon 3 Nintendo Direct just concluded, and boy was that show dense. We received almost 30 minutes of detail on what the third entry in the squid-kid shooter would entail, and it came in such a veritable ink torando that it's understandable if you missed some details. To help...
IGN
Cult of the Lamb Wiki Guide
Anura is the second region you'll Crusade through in Cult of the Lamb following Darkwood. This section of the guide will help you with the requirements to unlock Anura, detail the various rooms and enemy types you'll encounter, as well as provide strategies to defeat the minibosses and reach Heket, the second Bishop.
IGN
Walkthrough
IGN's Cult of the Lamb complete strategy guide and walkthrough will lead you through all four major dungeon areas found in Cult of the Lamb, as well as detail miniboss and boss strategies against the Bishops. Cult of the Lamb's campaign consists of four main regions to Crusade through, each...
IGN
Pokemon GO Best Great League Team
Pokemon Go allows players to participate in real-time PvP battles through the GO Battle League. The GO Battle League is found in the game by clicking the center Pokeball icon and then clicking on the Battle icon to the right of the Pokedex icon. Depending on how well you do...
IGN
Destiny 2: Where Is Xur Today? Location and Exotic Items for August 12-16
The creature spawned from a pile of rotting caviar, Xur, is now live in Destiny 2 for the weekend until next week's reset. If you're looking to get your some shiny new Exotic armor or weapons for your Guardian, look no further. Each week, Xûr has a random assortment of...
