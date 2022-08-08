Read full article on original website
KVIA
StormTRACK Weather: Monsoonal moisture continues to fuel thunderstorms this afternoon
El Paso, Texas- After strong thunderstorms moved across Hudspeth county; a lot of the ground is heavily saturated and we're expecting another round of thunderstorms this afternoon, which could lead to flooding across poor drainage areas. A lot of today's precipitation chances will develop in the higher terrain and then...
Afternoon downpour hits Las Cruces
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- A slow-moving rainstorm flooded streets in Las Cruces Monday afternoon. The storm showed signs of weakening as it moved southwest at 2 miles per hour. Roadways affected included N. Alameda, Spruce, I-25, N. Valley and Elks Drive. Share your weather pics here. The post Afternoon downpour hits Las Cruces appeared first on KVIA.
KVIA
Watch: Central El Paso sinkhole caused by water main break pressure; car removed
EL PASO, Texas– A woman was saved as her vehicle fell into a sinkhole in Central El Paso on Tuesday evening. The sinkhole was reported on Gateway South and Yandell, resulting in one injury. The report came out at 6:42 p.m. Images show large amounts of water on the...
cbs4local.com
Person seriously injured after car fire on US-54 near New Mexico state line
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — One male was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after a car fire in the median of US-54 near the New Mexico and Texas state line Friday, according to an El Paso Fire Department spokesperson. TxDOT cameras showed the southbound lanes heading into...
University closure following chaos in Juarez
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – More than a handful of people dead and several others injured following a day of violence in Ciudad Juarez. The Universidad Autónoma de Ciudad Juárez (UACJ) announcing that due to the recent violent events taking place, in-person classes are cancelled Friday, August 12 and Saturday, August 13. UACJ instead turning […]
Juarenses still crossing into El Paso despite surge in gang violence
EL PASO, Texas — Despite the violence that has plagued Ciudad Juarez, some residents continue to cross into El Paso. But some downtown residents say traffic slower than usual. ABC-7 spoke to one taxi driver who said pedestrian traffic was exceptionally slow on Friday morning. Roberto Maynes, a taxi driver living in El Paso, said The post Juarenses still crossing into El Paso despite surge in gang violence appeared first on KVIA.
KFOX 14
Mountain lion wanders into home in El Paso's Five Points
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — A mountain lion came down from the Franklin Mountains and made its way into a storage room of a home in El Paso's Five Points. Video shared with KFOX14 showed the wild animal entering the yard and prowling around a home on July 1.
KFOX 14
VIDEO: Woman pulled from car partially submerged in central El Paso sinkhole
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — A woman was pulled from a car partially submerged underwater at the site of a sinkhole in central El Paso Tuesday, a viewer video of the rescue showed. The video showed bystanders and El Paso Fire Department crews pulling the woman out of the...
KVIA
SUV crashes into west El Paso restaurant, multiple people injured
EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso Police are investigating a serious crash in west El Paso involving several migrants. It happened around 7 a.m. at the Como's Italian Restaurant on Mesa and Waymore on Thursday. An El Paso Police spokesman said officers were trying to pull a vehicle over near...
KVIA
Shooting in East El Paso sends one person to the hospital
EL PASO, Texas– A shooting in East El Paso sends one person to the hospital. It happened at the 3700 block of Breckenridge, less than one mile from Pebble Hills Elementary School. The call came in at around 2:30 a.m. Saturday morning. Pebble Hills Patrol is on scene and...
Jackknifed semi-truck leads to major backup in downtown El Paso
EL PASO, Texas -- A jackknifed semi-truck resulted in a major traffic delay on the I-10 eastbound lanes. According to emergency reports, the incident happened around 5:45 p.m. The semi-trailer jackknifed and hit the barrier, according to officials. The crash involved a vehicle and a semi-trailer. No injuries have been reported. All lanes have been The post Jackknifed semi-truck leads to major backup in downtown El Paso appeared first on KVIA.
KVIA
NM State athletics hosting happy hour to celebrate new partnership with FARMesilla
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- "Aggie Corner" will be unveiled Thursday at FARMesilla in Mesilla, NM from 4 to 7 p.m., which is being described as a "one-stop-shop" for Aggie goods. New Mexico State University Athletics announced back in July that they had began a new partnership with FARMesilla, a...
New Mexico facing a long fight after a Texas utility spews sewage into the Rio Grande
It will likely be a while before New Mexico officials know whether an El Paso utility will have to pay up for dumping sewage into the Rio Grande. Procedural rules and a fight over jurisdiction are drawing out the process. The New Mexico Water Quality Commission met on Tuesday to...
fox34.com
UPDATE: New Mexico mother located after two sons found safe
DEMING, New Mexico (KCBD) - Sandra Perry, 30, and her two sons, Jacob Evans, 4, and Matthew Evans, 2, have been found according to the Luna County Sheriff’s Office. The LCSO originally reported that Perry and her two sons were reported missing after being seen at 1680 Apache Hill in Deming, New Mexico.
KVIA
Man, teenager charged with string of west El Paso business burglaries
EL PASO, Texas -- Two males in custody for an unrelated offense were matched to surveillance photo images related to a string of burglaries in west El Paso, according to El Paso police. Police say 17-year-old Jacob Perez was arrested for the burglaries that spanned between July 6 and July...
KVIA
Community Champions: Three El Paso runners become All-Americans at national competition
EL PASO, Texas - How did you spend your summer vacation?. For three young track and field athletes from El Paso, they were off becoming All-Americans. At the USA Track and Field Junior Olympics in Sacramento, California, three runners from El Paso finished in the top 8 of their events.
KVIA
Man arrested for aggravated assault in northeast El Paso incident
EL PASO, Texas -- A man called 911 after he says he was threatened with a gun in northeast El Paso, according to police. Police arrested 30-year-old Jesus Manuel Vigil Wednesday after an incident on the 3000 block of Keltner. Police say the victim, 47-year-old Rene Maizonet, was able to...
KVIA
Former U.S. Marshal warns against travel to Juárez
EL PASO, Texas -- A former U.S. Marshal is warning borderland residents against traveling to Ciudad Juárez as a wave of violence led to a series of violent attacks on businesses leaving 11 dead and 12 other injured. Robert Almonte told ABC-7 that the close proximity is one of...
