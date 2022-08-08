A bill which would be the largest investment any US government has made to combat the climate crisis has passed the Senate.The Inflation Reduction Act will now head to the House of Representatives, where it is likely to pass if only 9 of Democrats oppose it.If passed, the bill will invest $369bn in climate and clean energy, and will lower healthcare costs including out of pocket spending and insurance premiums.“I ran for President promising to make government work for working families... that is what this bill does,” president Joe Biden said.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More The Inflation Reduction Act: What is it, where did it come from and what does it mean?Russian tank explodes into huge fireball after targeted Javelin strike in KharkivHouse collapses after Thornton Heath explosion as firefighters battle raging blaze

ENVIRONMENT ・ 3 DAYS AGO