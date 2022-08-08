ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Dayana Sabatin

States Sending Out Stimulus Checks In August

Last week we learned that lawmakers are struggling to reach agreements on stimulus checks. For example, the governor of Massachusetts planned to send out a $250 tax rebate check, but it collapsed. However, locals are still supposedly going to be receiving some form of a payout.
Vice

Democrats Just Got a Sign That Midterms Might Not Be So Brutal

Democrats got a bit of good news in Tuesday’s elections that suggests this fall’s midterm elections might not be as brutal as the party once feared. In Minnesota, Democrats lost a special election by just four points in a mostly rural southern Minnesota House district, a much closer margin than then-President Donald Trump’s 10-point victory in 2020.
MINNESOTA STATE
Washington Examiner

Inflation Reduction Act clears roadblocks in House despite SALT tax snub

The Inflation Reduction Act is cruising toward passage in the House, even after tax reform centrist Democrats said was vital for their support was left out. Democrats who wanted to lift the $10,000 cap on state and local tax deductions said they would still support the $740 billion budget reconciliation bill that passed the Senate along party lines Sunday, lifting any serious roadblocks it could face in the House.
INCOME TAX
CNBC

Climate groups react to Senate passing the Inflation Reduction Act

The Senate passed the most ambitious climate spending package in U.S. history on Sunday, prompting optimism among environmental advocates after months of gridlock around President Joe Biden's emissions-reducing agenda. Called the Inflation Reduction Act, the legislation earmarks $369 billion for U.S. energy security and fighting climate change. Vice President Kamala...
CONGRESS & COURTS
protocol.com

Dark money is trying to take down the Inflation Reduction Act from the left

The social media feeds of progressive voters have been bombarded by a series of ads this past week telling them to urge their Democratic representatives to vote against the Inflation Reduction Act. The ads aren’t from the Sunrise Movement or other progressive climate stalwarts, though. Instead, they’re being pushed by...
BUSINESS
Washington Examiner

Sen. Mike Lee's HOUSES Act would make housing affordable at no cost

Unfortunately, Bidenflation shows no signs of letting up. New data this week indicate 8.5% annualized inflation, barely an improvement over the 40-year record set for the second quarter of 2022. There is one part of the economy, however, in which prices are currently getting lower: housing. In May, the Case-Schiller...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Climate change: US senate passes largest investment bill yet to combat crisis

A bill which would be the largest investment any US government has made to combat the climate crisis has passed the Senate.The Inflation Reduction Act will now head to the House of Representatives, where it is likely to pass if only 9 of Democrats oppose it.If passed, the bill will invest $369bn in climate and clean energy, and will lower healthcare costs including out of pocket spending and insurance premiums.“I ran for President promising to make government work for working families... that is what this bill does,” president Joe Biden said.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More The Inflation Reduction Act: What is it, where did it come from and what does it mean?Russian tank explodes into huge fireball after targeted Javelin strike in KharkivHouse collapses after Thornton Heath explosion as firefighters battle raging blaze
ENVIRONMENT
rigzone.com

USA Department Of Energy Picks Head Of Office Of Energy Jobs

The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) today announced Betony Jones, previously Senior Advisor on Workforce in the Department’s Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy, will lead the Office of Energy Jobs as Director. In this role, Jones will play a critical role in ensuring DOE programs — including...
ECONOMY
The Atlantic

Congress Just Passed a Big Climate Bill. No, Not That One.

Sign up for The Weekly Planet, Robinson Meyer’s newsletter about living through climate change, here. Yesterday, President Joe Biden signed into law one of the most significant investments in fighting climate change ever undertaken by the United States. The new act will boost efforts to manufacture more zero-carbon technology in America, establish a new federal office to organize clean-energy innovation, and direct billions of dollars toward disaster-resilience research.
CONGRESS & COURTS
TIME

The Inflation Reduction Act Includes a Bonanza for the Carbon Capture Industry

Thanks to Senator Joe Manchin (D., W. Va.), there isn’t much in the way of consequences for big CO2 emitters in Democrats’ new climate bill. But there are huge new rewards for high-emitting companies to pump their greenhouse gasses underground, and for facilities that propose to remove emissions directly from the atmosphere. Those provisions have the startups, investors, and legacy oil companies proposing to provide that service over the moon. “We’re definitely going from a curiosity to a priority,” says Steve Lowenthal, chief commercial officer of Frontier Carbon Solutions, a carbon capture startup. “This changes the game.”
CONGRESS & COURTS

