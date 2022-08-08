Read full article on original website
With Congress set to pass massive climate and healthcare bill, Conn. officials look to local impacts
The House is expected to vote on the massive climate and health care bill passed by the Senate as soon as Friday. In Hartford on Thursday, state officials touted the bill’s possible effects for healthcare consumers. Deidre Gifford, the state’s commissioner of the Department of Social Services, said the...
Maxine Waters Says She May Not Vote for 'Shameful' Inflation Reduction Act, Citing Lack of Housing Spending
Housing advocates and their Democratic allies in Congress are hopping mad that the reconciliation bill that the White House and congressional leadership have worked out with Sen. Joe Manchin (D–W.Va.) doesn't include any more federal funds for housing. "The recent information about what has been made available in this...
States Sending Out Stimulus Checks In August
Last week we learned that lawmakers are struggling to reach agreements on stimulus checks. For example, the governor of Massachusetts planned to send out a $250 tax rebate check, but it collapsed. However, locals are still supposedly going to be receiving some form of a payout.
Inflation Reduction Act passes Senate; what is in the bill; what happens next?
In a party-line vote on Sunday, the Senate passed a far-reaching $430 billion bill aimed at lowering health care costs, raising taxes on corporations and combating climate change. The bill, called the Inflation Reduction Act, includes an unprecedented $375 billion to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to 40% below their 2005...
Hundreds of thousands of Americans to get up to $1,734 energy bill credits next month from $567million pot
SIDE effects of the pandemic are still being felt by thousands of families who haven't been able to catch up on their utility bills. To help, New York has announced a $567million pot that will be used to help low-income residents pay off their utility bills. More than 327,000 low-income...
Democrats Just Got a Sign That Midterms Might Not Be So Brutal
Democrats got a bit of good news in Tuesday’s elections that suggests this fall’s midterm elections might not be as brutal as the party once feared. In Minnesota, Democrats lost a special election by just four points in a mostly rural southern Minnesota House district, a much closer margin than then-President Donald Trump’s 10-point victory in 2020.
FOXBusiness
What's behind market activity post Senate Dems' passage of social spending, tax bill?
UBS Managing Director and Senior Portfolio Manager Jason Katz explained why he believes markets weren’t tumbling on Monday after the Senate passed the Democrats' social spending and taxation bill following a marathon "vote-a-rama" session that lasted more than 15 hours. The passage of the bill is the culmination of...
California lawmakers advance bill to protect immigration status in court
(The Center Square) – California could soon permanently protect a person’s immigration status in court cases where it is not deemed relevant under a bill headed to Gov. Gavin Newsom’s desk.
Manchin Pulls Plug on Climate and Tax Talks, Shrinking Domestic Plan
WASHINGTON — Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., pulled the plug Thursday on negotiations to salvage key pieces of President Joe Biden’s agenda, informing his party’s leaders that he would not support funding for climate or energy programs or raising taxes on wealthy Americans and corporations.
Washington Examiner
Inflation Reduction Act clears roadblocks in House despite SALT tax snub
The Inflation Reduction Act is cruising toward passage in the House, even after tax reform centrist Democrats said was vital for their support was left out. Democrats who wanted to lift the $10,000 cap on state and local tax deductions said they would still support the $740 billion budget reconciliation bill that passed the Senate along party lines Sunday, lifting any serious roadblocks it could face in the House.
CNBC
Climate groups react to Senate passing the Inflation Reduction Act
The Senate passed the most ambitious climate spending package in U.S. history on Sunday, prompting optimism among environmental advocates after months of gridlock around President Joe Biden's emissions-reducing agenda. Called the Inflation Reduction Act, the legislation earmarks $369 billion for U.S. energy security and fighting climate change. Vice President Kamala...
Americans Won't See Benefits of $369 IRA Bill Until This Happens
Now that Congress has taken a critical step in investing $369 billion in green energy causes through the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, the real work can begin. Last week the Senate passed the bill, along a party-line vote that saw Vice President Kamala Harris cast the 51-50, tie-breaking Senate vote.
protocol.com
Dark money is trying to take down the Inflation Reduction Act from the left
The social media feeds of progressive voters have been bombarded by a series of ads this past week telling them to urge their Democratic representatives to vote against the Inflation Reduction Act. The ads aren’t from the Sunrise Movement or other progressive climate stalwarts, though. Instead, they’re being pushed by...
Inside Clean Energy: ‘Solar Coaster’ Survivors Rejoice at Senate Bill
People who work in the solar industry can barely contain their glee this week. The Inflation Reduction Act, which passed the U.S. Senate on Sunday and appears to be heading to passage in the House, contains a wish list of the industry’s priorities. And here’s a big one: a...
Washington Examiner
Sen. Mike Lee's HOUSES Act would make housing affordable at no cost
Unfortunately, Bidenflation shows no signs of letting up. New data this week indicate 8.5% annualized inflation, barely an improvement over the 40-year record set for the second quarter of 2022. There is one part of the economy, however, in which prices are currently getting lower: housing. In May, the Case-Schiller...
Climate change: US senate passes largest investment bill yet to combat crisis
A bill which would be the largest investment any US government has made to combat the climate crisis has passed the Senate.The Inflation Reduction Act will now head to the House of Representatives, where it is likely to pass if only 9 of Democrats oppose it.If passed, the bill will invest $369bn in climate and clean energy, and will lower healthcare costs including out of pocket spending and insurance premiums.“I ran for President promising to make government work for working families... that is what this bill does,” president Joe Biden said.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More The Inflation Reduction Act: What is it, where did it come from and what does it mean?Russian tank explodes into huge fireball after targeted Javelin strike in KharkivHouse collapses after Thornton Heath explosion as firefighters battle raging blaze
rigzone.com
USA Department Of Energy Picks Head Of Office Of Energy Jobs
The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) today announced Betony Jones, previously Senior Advisor on Workforce in the Department’s Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy, will lead the Office of Energy Jobs as Director. In this role, Jones will play a critical role in ensuring DOE programs — including...
Congress Just Passed a Big Climate Bill. No, Not That One.
Sign up for The Weekly Planet, Robinson Meyer’s newsletter about living through climate change, here. Yesterday, President Joe Biden signed into law one of the most significant investments in fighting climate change ever undertaken by the United States. The new act will boost efforts to manufacture more zero-carbon technology in America, establish a new federal office to organize clean-energy innovation, and direct billions of dollars toward disaster-resilience research.
Tax and climate bill could massively expand IRS union, which almost exclusively donates to Democrats
The funding increase for the IRS to hire potentially tens of thousands of new agents may be a big boost to the union representing Treasury Department employees, a group that is active in politics and donates almost exclusively to Democratic politicians. The National Treasury Employees Union (NTEU), which claims to...
The Inflation Reduction Act Includes a Bonanza for the Carbon Capture Industry
Thanks to Senator Joe Manchin (D., W. Va.), there isn’t much in the way of consequences for big CO2 emitters in Democrats’ new climate bill. But there are huge new rewards for high-emitting companies to pump their greenhouse gasses underground, and for facilities that propose to remove emissions directly from the atmosphere. Those provisions have the startups, investors, and legacy oil companies proposing to provide that service over the moon. “We’re definitely going from a curiosity to a priority,” says Steve Lowenthal, chief commercial officer of Frontier Carbon Solutions, a carbon capture startup. “This changes the game.”
