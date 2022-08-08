Goats allegedly stolen from Highland High School

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two goats from Highland High School were allegedly stolen early Monday morning, according to a Kern High School District spokesperson.

School staff told 17 News two men were allegedly seen breaking into the school’s farm, grabbing the goats and throwing them into the back of a vehicle around 1:40 a.m. The men were reportedly driving a tan or silver SUV. The incident happened in less than two minutes.

The student-raised goats are part of the school’s Future Farmers of America program and were going to be shown at the Kern County Fair, according to school staff.

“They spend a lot of time with these animals, they’re connected with them. They have a bond with them and they just want to make sure that the animals are okay, and that they can see their project through to the end,” Michael Leishman, a teacher at Highland High School, said.

If you know anything about this case, you’re asked to call the KHSD Police Department at 661-827-3218.

