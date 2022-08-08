Goats allegedly stolen from Highland High School
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two goats from Highland High School were allegedly stolen early Monday morning, according to a Kern High School District spokesperson.
School staff told 17 News two men were allegedly seen breaking into the school’s farm, grabbing the goats and throwing them into the back of a vehicle around 1:40 a.m. The men were reportedly driving a tan or silver SUV. The incident happened in less than two minutes.
The student-raised goats are part of the school’s Future Farmers of America program and were going to be shown at the Kern County Fair, according to school staff.
“They spend a lot of time with these animals, they’re connected with them. They have a bond with them and they just want to make sure that the animals are okay, and that they can see their project through to the end,” Michael Leishman, a teacher at Highland High School, said.
If you know anything about this case, you’re asked to call the KHSD Police Department at 661-827-3218.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.
Comments / 0