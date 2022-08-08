ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
State
Florida State
BBC

Iran: Ex-child bride among three women executed in one day - report

Iranian authorities put three women to death on Wednesday for murdering their husbands, a human rights charity says. According to the Iran Human Rights Group they were among 32 people executed in the past week alone. A former child bride, convicted of later killing the man she had married at...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

A Little Girl Was Found Bound In An Abandoned Building And No One Knows Who She Is

Building St. Louis Jane Doe Found - 5635 Clemens AvenuePeas In Their Pods. Authorities are asking for help in solving a 39-year-old murder case. It was a cold day in St. Louis on February 28, 1983. Two men looking for scrap metal went into the basement of an abandoned building at 5635 Clemens Avenue. As one man flicked a lighter, they saw something, reports KSDK. This vision would stay in their minds for the rest of their lives.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robbers#Jewelry#Democrats#Fbi#The White House#Muslim#Kota Territory Tv#Senate
Akron Beacon Journal

Sorry, legal gun owners are part of America's problem

As is often the case with conservatives, the writer of the July 3 letter “Legal, reasonable gun owners not the problem” is short on facts and long on unenlightened ideology. First, he is grieved that “legal gun owners” like himself are being held responsible for the crisis of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
White House
CNN

Gangs gain the upper hand in war with Haitian police

The rounds bounced off the armored vehicle, as police carried a limp civilian to the sidewalk -- another victim of the brutal, daily shootings that plague the Haitian capital Port-au-Prince and the surrounding area. Here, inside the gang-held territory of Croix-des-Bouquets, Haiti's SWAT team has driven into a gunfight that has already torn up a civilian bus.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
AFP

US police say killings of four Muslim men may be linked

Police in the US state of New Mexico said Saturday they are investigating the murders of three Muslim men that they suspect are related to a fourth homicide from last year. "Investigators believe Friday's murder may be connected to three recent murders of Muslim men also from South Asia," the statement said.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
The Independent

Gunman who held up Lebanon bank to withdraw own money arrested as siege ends

An armed man in Lebanon who took bank staff hostage in a desperate attempt to access his own money has given himself up after seven hours.Authorities said the 42-year-old entered the bank branch in Beirut with a shotgun and a canister of petrol, fired three warning shots and locked himself in with six hostages, threatening to set himself on fire unless he was allowed to take out his money.The man was trying to withdraw money to pay for his father’s hospital treatment. He has about £175,000 in savings, according to reports.After several hours of negotiations, he accepted an offer...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CoinTelegraph

OpenSea introduces new stolen item policy to combat NFT theft

As asset theft remains one of the biggest headaches in the nonfungible token (NFT) space, NFT marketplace OpenSea is making an effort to tailor its policy to incorporate additional measures against stolen items. In an announcement, the firm highlighted that its policies were made considering United States laws, where knowingly...
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

Biden denounces killings of four Muslims in US city

President Joe Biden on Sunday deplored the killings of four Muslim men in New Mexico, which police say may be linked. "I am angered and saddened by the horrific killings of four Muslim men in Albuquerque," the US president said on Twitter. 

Comments / 0

Community Policy