JonBenét Ramsey’s brother tells cops ‘it’s time to talk’ after new cold case law spurs hope murder will be cracked
A NEW federal law that can force police to reinvestigate a cold case is a "promising step" towards finding JonBenét Ramsey's killer. John Andrew Ramsey - JonBenét's half-brother - told The U.S. Sun in an exclusive interview that the Homicide Victims' Families Rights Act provides "accountability and transparency."
Exclusive: An Informer Told the FBI What Docs Trump Was Hiding, and Where
The FBI's raid on Mar-a-Lago was carried out while Donald Trump was absent in the hope it would be low-profile. The plan was a "spectacular" failure.
Teen plunges to his death & is ‘swallowed up’ after fall at power plant ‘watching sunset with friends’
A TEENAGER was “swallowed up” after falling to his death at a power plant while watching the sunset with his friends. Anthony Clawson, 18, and three of his friends were visiting the Market Street Power Plant on Friday evening when their trip ended in tragedy. As the teens...
Police believe a 16-year-old girl in Northern California who went missing at a party may have been abducted
Kiely Rodni, 16, was last seen at a party near a campground in Truckee, California, early Saturday morning.
Mom Sues Walmart After 6-Year-Old Died in The Parking Lot
Essie McKenzie's 6-year-old died from her injuries in a Walmart parking lot fire, while her 9-year-old suffered severe burns and lung damage.
Florida judge who approved FBI raid on Trump’s Mar-a-Lago once represented Jeffrey Epstein's employees: report
A federal magistrate judge in Florida who signed the search warrant to allow the FBI to raid former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate had represented several of convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein’s employees in connection to a sex trafficking investigation, according to a report. Judge Bruce Reinhardt approved the...
BBC
Iran: Ex-child bride among three women executed in one day - report
Iranian authorities put three women to death on Wednesday for murdering their husbands, a human rights charity says. According to the Iran Human Rights Group they were among 32 people executed in the past week alone. A former child bride, convicted of later killing the man she had married at...
A Little Girl Was Found Bound In An Abandoned Building And No One Knows Who She Is
Building St. Louis Jane Doe Found - 5635 Clemens AvenuePeas In Their Pods. Authorities are asking for help in solving a 39-year-old murder case. It was a cold day in St. Louis on February 28, 1983. Two men looking for scrap metal went into the basement of an abandoned building at 5635 Clemens Avenue. As one man flicked a lighter, they saw something, reports KSDK. This vision would stay in their minds for the rest of their lives.
Sorry, legal gun owners are part of America's problem
As is often the case with conservatives, the writer of the July 3 letter “Legal, reasonable gun owners not the problem” is short on facts and long on unenlightened ideology. First, he is grieved that “legal gun owners” like himself are being held responsible for the crisis of...
2 Black Girls Charged With Hate Crimes After Allegedly Striking A White Woman And Saying, ‘I Hate White People’
In a country where the only kind of supremacy is white supremacy, a Black person can still catch a hate crime for assaulting a white person while expressing anti-white sentiment. This is the lesson two Black teenagers learned in NYC after they allegedly got into a “verbal dispute” with a...
Pastor who had $1 million worth of jewelry stolen by armed robbers during livestreamed service said that his luxurious lifestyle was his 'prerogative'
A New York pastor was robbed at gunpoint during a livestreamed service. The assailants made off with more than $1 million worth of jewelry, according to the New York Times. The bishop is pushing back against criticism of his luxurious lifestyle after the attack.
The Oak Creek massacre signaled the rise of White supremacist violence. But the warnings went unheeded
In the decade since the 2012 attack on a Sikh gurdwara in Wisconsin, the US domestic terror threat has escalated, and mass shootings have become a fixture of American life. And with each new tragedy, the deadly mass shooting fades further and further from memory.
Gangs gain the upper hand in war with Haitian police
The rounds bounced off the armored vehicle, as police carried a limp civilian to the sidewalk -- another victim of the brutal, daily shootings that plague the Haitian capital Port-au-Prince and the surrounding area. Here, inside the gang-held territory of Croix-des-Bouquets, Haiti's SWAT team has driven into a gunfight that has already torn up a civilian bus.
Bishop Robbed In $400K Jewelry Heist During Livestreamed Church Service
Armed intruders entered Leaders of Tomorrow International Ministries in Brooklyn, New York on Sunday where they robbed Bishop Lamor Whitehead, his wife, and possibly churchgoers of $400,000 worth of jewelry, police said. The robbery occurred at around 11:14 a.m. in the middle of Whitehead's Sunday sermon to the congregation and...
US police say killings of four Muslim men may be linked
Police in the US state of New Mexico said Saturday they are investigating the murders of three Muslim men that they suspect are related to a fourth homicide from last year. "Investigators believe Friday's murder may be connected to three recent murders of Muslim men also from South Asia," the statement said.
Gunman who held up Lebanon bank to withdraw own money arrested as siege ends
An armed man in Lebanon who took bank staff hostage in a desperate attempt to access his own money has given himself up after seven hours.Authorities said the 42-year-old entered the bank branch in Beirut with a shotgun and a canister of petrol, fired three warning shots and locked himself in with six hostages, threatening to set himself on fire unless he was allowed to take out his money.The man was trying to withdraw money to pay for his father’s hospital treatment. He has about £175,000 in savings, according to reports.After several hours of negotiations, he accepted an offer...
CoinTelegraph
OpenSea introduces new stolen item policy to combat NFT theft
As asset theft remains one of the biggest headaches in the nonfungible token (NFT) space, NFT marketplace OpenSea is making an effort to tailor its policy to incorporate additional measures against stolen items. In an announcement, the firm highlighted that its policies were made considering United States laws, where knowingly...
Five suspects arrested in Nigeria Catholic church massacre
ABUJA (Reuters) -Nigeria has arrested five suspects in an Islamist militant attack in a Catholic church that killed 40 people in early June, Chief of Defence Staff General Leo Irabor said on Tuesday.
Shock, shame among some Muslims as Afghan accused of New Mexico murders
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Aug 10 (Reuters) - Muslims in New Mexico interviewed on Wednesday said they felt shock and shame at the arrest of a Muslim immigrant from Afghanistan in connection with the murders of four Muslim men.
Biden denounces killings of four Muslims in US city
President Joe Biden on Sunday deplored the killings of four Muslim men in New Mexico, which police say may be linked. "I am angered and saddened by the horrific killings of four Muslim men in Albuquerque," the US president said on Twitter.
