An armed man in Lebanon who took bank staff hostage in a desperate attempt to access his own money has given himself up after seven hours.Authorities said the 42-year-old entered the bank branch in Beirut with a shotgun and a canister of petrol, fired three warning shots and locked himself in with six hostages, threatening to set himself on fire unless he was allowed to take out his money.The man was trying to withdraw money to pay for his father’s hospital treatment. He has about £175,000 in savings, according to reports.After several hours of negotiations, he accepted an offer...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 1 HOUR AGO