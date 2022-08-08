ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 8, 2022-- Today Bobbie, the only infant formula company in the U.S. founded and led by moms, is proud to be recognized by FastCompany as one of the Best Workplaces for Innovators, as a standout in the Women Innovators category; and chosen by Fortune Magazine as one of the Best Small & MediumWorkplaces. Bobbie is also proud to be Certified™ by Great Place to Work® for the second year in a row. 98% of employees at Bobbie say it is a great place to work compared to 57% of employees at a typical U.S.-based company. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220808005253/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
Want to land a coveted general counsel role at a Fortune 500 company? While a number of general counsel roles are publicly advertised on LinkedIn’s jobs portal or on sites such as goinhouse.com, the most coveted general counsel roles for top-tier and public companies are often part of the hidden job market. The hidden job market is a term that refers to positions “hidden” from plain view (i.e., not advertised), such as an external executive search firm conducting a confidential job search.
The US Department of Commerce Census Bureau is demanding gun holster makers and retailers turn over customers’ order numbers, product descriptions and shipping information, according to letters from the agency obtained by AmmoLand News last month. Those who don’t comply could face fines of up to $10,000. Join...
Patrick Dicks is the owner of Dicks Consulting Group, an adjunct professor, and an expert in automation and artificial intelligence with over 25 years of technology experience. Dicks has been conducting research for a number of years and has noticed that automation and artificial intelligence are gaining momentum and this influx of change will leave Americans unprepared to handle the fourth Industrial Revolution.
