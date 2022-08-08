ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Stacey Abrams: 'If Black men vote for me, I will win Georgia'

KENNESAW, Ga. — Ahead of a consequential Georgia gubernatorial election in November, former Georgia House Minority Leader Stacey Abrams is confident that if one elusive voting bloc overwhelmingly votes for her, she will come out on top. “If Black men vote for me, I will win Georgia,” Abrams said...
Gov. Hochul encourages local N.Y. gov’ts to aid in combating extremism and domestic terrorism

ALBANY — Gov. Hochul highlighted steps New York is taking to combat domestic terrorism Tuesday as she encouraged local governments to prepare plans to counter extremism. The governor cited the race-fueled Buffalo mass shooting that left 10 dead in May as she outlined plans to bolster local efforts to prevent similar tragedies, including $10 million in state funds for the development of Threat Assessment and Management Teams.
'Beloved' California fire lookout among 4 killed in McKinney Fire, Forest Service says

A longtime U.S. Forest Service employee was identified Monday as one of the four people killed in the McKinney Fire — California's largest wildfire of 2022. Kathy Shoopman, 73, was a "beloved" employee and died in her home in the Klamath River community as a result of the fire, according to the U.S. Forest Service. "We share this sorrow with each and every one of you and we know that individually, and as the supportive community that we are, we will find many ways to honor Kathy’s life and service and keep her spirit in all of our lives," the Forest Service said on Facebook about Shoopman.
