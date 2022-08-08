A longtime U.S. Forest Service employee was identified Monday as one of the four people killed in the McKinney Fire — California's largest wildfire of 2022. Kathy Shoopman, 73, was a "beloved" employee and died in her home in the Klamath River community as a result of the fire, according to the U.S. Forest Service. "We share this sorrow with each and every one of you and we know that individually, and as the supportive community that we are, we will find many ways to honor Kathy’s life and service and keep her spirit in all of our lives," the Forest Service said on Facebook about Shoopman.

