Read full article on original website
Related
Newnan Times-Herald
Cougars victorious in scrimmage
Head Coach Chip Walker and the Newnan Cougars got a peek at the 2022 edition of the team on Friday night when they hosted the Griffin Bears in a 2022 preseason scrimmage game. The Cougars are ready to embark on their first season in Class 6A with a veteran quarterback, a lot of offensive weapons and a solid defense.
extrainningsoftball.com
Anna Shelnutt Hired as Troy Assistant Coach
Troy has hired Anna Shelnutt as an assistant coach. Shelnutt was part of the Florida State team that won the Women’s College World Series national championship in 2018. She earned the nickname “Postseason Anna” during the Noles’ run thanks to her performances in clutch situations and was named to the WCWS All-Tournament Team.
NFL Coach of the Year betting guide: Colts' Frank Reich is looking good
Week 1 of the NFL preseason is officially underway, which means you have less and less time to get your future bets in before the regular season starts. Futures bets can still be placed during the season, but the odds can drop rapidly, especially if some of the favorites get off to good starts. That's why you should bet Frank Reich for NFL Coach of the Year right now — especially when the line is at 20-1 via DraftKings.
extrainningsoftball.com
Bellarmine Parts Ways with Head Coach Renee Hicks
Bellarmine has parted ways with longtime head coach Renee Hicks, sources confirmed to Extra Inning Softball. The school notified players of the transaction earlier this week, sources said. In an email to players, athletic director Scott Wiegandt wrote, “We wanted to let you know that Coach Renee Hicks is no...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Magic top Jazz for Steal Open title; both qualify for 3v3
Magic Gaming won three matches on Thursday night to storm to the NBA 2K League Coinbase Steal Open title in
Newport Central Catholic High School hires Mark Watts as school’s new fastpitch softball coach
Newport Central Catholic announced its hiring of Mark Watts as its new Fastpitch Softball Coach. Watts has been involved in coaching baseball and softball in the Campbell County community for the past 24 years. His coaching experience includes two years with the NewCath Baseball program and eight years with the NewCath Freshman, JV, and Varsity softball teams (including the 2015 freshman team which had a perfect record). Watts returned as a Varsity Assistant Coach of the NCC softball team this past season.
KVOE
Carolyn Dorsey to remain head coach of EHS girls basketball team
Despite a change in careers, there won’t be a change at the helm of the Emporia High girls basketball team. Carolyn Dorsey confirmed with KVOE Sports that she intends to coach the Lady Spartans this coming winter. Dorsey resigned from her teaching position at EHS for a position as...
WTHI
Loogootee volleyball has spots to fill, but several Lady Lions ready to step up
The Loogootee volleyball team has had a strong run on the court lately, winning three straight sectional titles. Gone though is six seniors who delivered a lot of that success. The Lady Lions do have several players in the program who have been waiting for there time and are ready to fill in the open spots this season.
IN THIS ARTICLE
mountain-topsports.com
HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER: Belfry girls cruise in season opener
Belfry’s Myra Bevins scored her first of four goals in the opening minute and the Lady Pirates went on to beat Shelby Valley, 13-0, in the season opener for both teams at Massey Energy Soccer Complex on Monday night. Zoey Caudill also net four goals while Bailey McCoy scored...
linknky.com
2022 NKY girls cross country preview: Local teams reload for run at state
Northern Kentucky girls cross country teams are setting their sights on another strong run at state title contention. Last year saw Villa Madonna claim second place in Class A, while Scott also finished runner-up in Class 2A. Here’s a look at some of the top teams locally:. Beechwood Tigers.
Lexington Progress
LHS Lady Tiger Volleyball Takes on Brighton
With the start of the regular season right around the corner, the Lexington High School Lady Tigers volleyball team was getting in some more practice over the weekend, as the team traveled to Henderson, Tennessee to compete in a play day at Freed-Hardeman University. Lexington took on Brighton High School and Huntingdon High School during the competition and the Lady Tigers were victorious over Huntingdon, 3-0, and also over the Brighton Lady Cardinals, 2-1.
Comments / 0