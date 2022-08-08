Week 1 of the NFL preseason is officially underway, which means you have less and less time to get your future bets in before the regular season starts. Futures bets can still be placed during the season, but the odds can drop rapidly, especially if some of the favorites get off to good starts. That's why you should bet Frank Reich for NFL Coach of the Year right now — especially when the line is at 20-1 via DraftKings.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 24 MINUTES AGO