Palatka, FL

Daily News

Mary M. Day

Mary M.”Margaret” Day, 86, of Palatka, passed from this life on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at Haven Hospice Roberts Care Center following an extended illness. Born in Mobile, Alabama, she lived…
PALATKA, FL
Daily News

Darlene Mills

Mary Darlene Mills, 59, of San Mateo passed away Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at Haven Hospice Roberts Care Center of Palatka after an extended illness. Darlene was a native and lifelong resident of…
SAN MATEO, FL
Daily News

Eloise Reid Thomas

Eloise Reid Thomas, 87, of Palatka passed away Friday, July 29, 2022, at Haven Hospice Custead Care Center in Orange Park following an extended illness. Eloise lived in the Palatka area for the past…
PALATKA, FL
Daily News

Carolyn R. Futch

Carolyn R. Futch, 76, of Palatka, passed from this life on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at Haven Hospice Roberts Care Center following an extended illness. She was born in Crescent City and had been…
PALATKA, FL
Daily News

Robin D. Love Jr.

Rubin D. Love Jr., 25, of Crescent City, entered the sunset of life on Monday, August 8, 2022, at HCA Florida Putnam Hospital, Palatka. Arrangements entrusted to the care of Karl N. Flagg Serenity…
CRESCENT CITY, FL
Daily News

Elizabeth Torres

Elizabeth Torres, 17, of Pierson, Florida, entered the sunset of life August 3, 2022, at the Halifax Health Medical Center in Daytona. “Eli” was born on December 9, 2004, in Palatka, FL, to Marco…
PIERSON, FL
Daily News

Maribeth Larson

Maribeth Larson, 49, of Interlachen stepped into Heaven at her residence Wednesday, August 10, 2022, following a brief illness and her many accomplishments. Masters Funeral Home of Interlachen is in…
INTERLACHEN, FL
#Leigh
Daily News

Mildred L. Sellers

Mildred L. “Millie” Sellers, 98, of Palatka, passed from this life on Sunday, August 7, 2022, at Halifax Medical Center in Daytona following an extended illness. A native and lifelong resident of…
PALATKA, FL
Daily News

Joseph Jerome Ledbetter

Joseph Jerome Ledbetter, 81, of Crescent City, entered the sunset of life on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at Ridgecrest Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, DeLand. Arrangements entrusted to the care of…
CRESCENT CITY, FL
Daily News

Meribeth Larsen

Meribeth Louise Larsen, 49, of Interlachen stepped into Heaven at her residence Wednesday, August 10, 2022, following a brief illness. Meribeth was born in Boston, Massachusetts, and had lived in…
INTERLACHEN, FL
Daily News

Joanne Haring

Joanne Haring, 87, of Green Cove Springs passed away peacefully, but without warning, during an afternoon nap at her residence on Sunday, August 7, 2022. Joanne was born in Spraggs, Pennsylvania,…
GREEN COVE SPRINGS, FL
Daily News

Ethel Ruth Kretschman

Ethel Ruth Kretschman, 88, of Palatka passed away Aug. 5, 2022. She was born Sept. 21, 1933, in New York. She married George C. Kretschman Jr. Dec. 27, 1953 in New York. A memorial service will be…
PALATKA, FL

