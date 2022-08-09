ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coronavirus: Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer tests positive for COVID-19

By Kelli Dugan, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer tested positive for COVID-19, her office confirmed late Monday.

In a prepared statement, Whitmer confirmed that she has been fully vaccinated, twice boosted and is experiencing mild symptoms, WOOD-TV reported.

According to WSJM, Whitmer tested negative for the virus Monday afternoon but positive by Monday evening.

“After speaking with a state doctor, I will follow the proper guidance and protocols, while maintaining a remote schedule to continue getting things done for the people of Michigan,” Whitmer stated.

“I am grateful for the support of my family, my staff, and the vaccine for offering me robust protection against the virus. I look forward to getting back to work in person, meeting with constituents, and keeping Michigan on the move,” she added.

Cumulative U.S. COVID-19 cases totaled more than 92.2 million by 10:30 p.m. Monday and have resulted in more than one million deaths since early 2020. More than 3.5 million U.S. cases have been diagnosed within the past 28 days, according to a Johns Hopkins University tally.

Globally, the virus has sickened more than 585 million people, resulting in more than 6.4 million deaths. according to the Johns Hopkins data.

