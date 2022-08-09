ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Click2Houston.com

More heavy rain on the way

With Wednesday nights heavy rain, our atmosphere has been worked over. It’s tough to get a quick turnaround of thunderstorms when this occurs. However, late in the day that may be enough time to get another round of heavy rain, especially from Houston to the east. Temperatures climb to the lower 90s with a 40% chance of storms.
CW33

Report says these are the best lazy rivers in Texas

DALLAS (KDAF) — It may be Wednesday but it’s time to be lazy, why? Well, August 10 is National Lazy Day!. The sun is shining in North Texas and across the Lone Star State even as summer seems to be slowly winding down ahead of the beginning of the school year. What better way to be lazy, than in a lazy river? Quite the thought, right?
Click2Houston.com

5 Texas cities land on list for most humid areas in the country, study finds

TEXAS – If you live in southeast Texas, you’re all too familiar with the outrageous humidity residents experience on a day-to-day basis. From being forced to take multiple showers a day due to perspiration, to forsaking a perfectly good hairstyle, the humidity truly impacts the area enough to start asking some questions.
cw35.com

Injecting microscopic particles into clouds over South Texas to increase rainfall

PLEASANTON, Texas - Across South Texas, this year has proved to be a struggle for farmers and ranchers that rely on rainfall in order to meet their bottom line. Their crops and cattle need rain. "Everyday we go without rain is a struggle financially," explains McMullen County Rancher Steven Mafrige.
Alina Andras

3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Texas

There is no doubt that Texas is very rich in history and has a lot to offer. No matter what your definition of a perfect vacation is, you will most definitely be able to have it in Texas because there is something for everybody here. On top of that, people are friendly and welcoming and the food is absolutely delicious. There is no reason why you should not visit Texas if you haven't already. If you have already been to Texas before or you happen to live here, but you are looking for new, exciting places to explore, then you are in luck because I have put together a list of three beautiful but underrated places in Texas that are definitely worth your time. And if you have never visited Texas before, these places are an excellent start.
spectrumlocalnews.com

Gov. Abbott mobilizes additional state resources as wildfires rage on

TEXAS — As wildfires continue to burn across the Lone Star State, Gov. Greg Abbott announced the mobilization of additional state resources to help local fire departments battle the flames. Texas Division of Emergency Management, or TDEM, is in charge of deploying these resources in collaboration with the Texas...
dallasexpress.com

Water-Parched Metroplex May Build Reservoir

As communities across North Texas run low on water, a proposal to build new reservoirs garners renewed attention. Recently, local cities such as Gunter have run desperately low on water as supply failed to keep pace with demand. As reported by The Dallas Express, malfunctions in several water pumps forced city officials to issue an order for citizens to stop all non-essential water usage, warning them of the possibility that they could “be without water by early morning.”
DALLAS, TX
Larry Lease

Cattle Producers Investing $670 Million in New Beef Plant

Texas cattle producers are set to invest over $600 million in a new beef plant in Amarillo.Thomas Evans/Unsplash. Texas is all about its beef and as such Texas cattle producers will be investing over $600 million in a new beef processing plant in Amarillo. Dallas News reports that's expected to create 1,600 jobs. The new state-of-the-art facility will be designed to slaughter 3,000 cattle a day. The facility will be backed by almost $24 million in state and local tax incentives.
AMARILLO, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

How to Save Your Stressed-Out Trees During the Texas Drought

With over 99% of Texas under drought conditions, it is a challenge to conserve the resource and keep landscaping, like trees, healthy at the same time. "We are starting to see widespread drought stress in trees across the state," Texas A&M Forest Service Woodland Ecologist Karl Flocke said in a news release. He also made the observation that some trees have begun to die due to this stress.
saturdaytradition.com

Texas WR arrested Thursday evening, per report

A Texas WR is reportedly facing criminal charges after an arrest Thursday night. According to Brian Davis of the Austin American Statesman, receiver Agiye Hall is facing criminal mischief charges in Austin, Texas. Hall was arrested just after 9 pm by UT police for criminal mischief, a Class B misdemeanor when valued between $100-$750.
AUSTIN, TX
