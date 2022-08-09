Read full article on original website
Related
Farmer's Almanac predicts 'significant snows' in Central Texas this winter
The almanac says it will be chilly, but will it be another storm?
How Bad Will This Winter Be in Texas According to Farmer’s Almanac?
Can we just get some seasonable weather around here?. If you’re like me, you’re sick and tired of all of this extreme weather. Sure, we live in North Texas where it’s always hot as hell during the summer. But this one has been particularly brutal. However, other...
KXAN
What Farmers’ Almanac says about next winter in Texas — and why it’s likely wrong
AUSTIN (KXAN) — The fabled Farmers’ Almanac released their Winter 2022-23 forecast, calling for colder than normal weather in Texas with normal precipitation. But can these predictions be trusted?. How the Farmers’ Almanac Works. How the Farmers’ Almanac makes their long-term weather predictions is a closely-guarded secret....
Extreme drought leading to busy wildfire season throughout Texas
This week's storms brought much-needed heat relief. But the Texas A&M Forest Service said it also made things harder for wildland firefighters.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KVUE
Sturgeon supermoon to grace skies over Central Texas Thursday night
TEXAS, USA — August's full moon will appear Thursday night at 8:36 p.m. Central Time, which would be 20 minutes after sunset in Austin. It will appear from the southeast at that point. This will be the last of four supermoons that will take place during 2022, with every...
Click2Houston.com
More heavy rain on the way
With Wednesday nights heavy rain, our atmosphere has been worked over. It’s tough to get a quick turnaround of thunderstorms when this occurs. However, late in the day that may be enough time to get another round of heavy rain, especially from Houston to the east. Temperatures climb to the lower 90s with a 40% chance of storms.
Report says these are the best lazy rivers in Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — It may be Wednesday but it’s time to be lazy, why? Well, August 10 is National Lazy Day!. The sun is shining in North Texas and across the Lone Star State even as summer seems to be slowly winding down ahead of the beginning of the school year. What better way to be lazy, than in a lazy river? Quite the thought, right?
cw39.com
Study claims Texas is best state in US for BBQ with 3 of its cities among top 12
DALLAS (KDAF) — Barbecue is one of the top cuisines in the United States of America and there’s no state that does it better than the great state of Texas. Don’t believe us? Well, Clever Real Estate did a study that proved just that. The publication said,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Click2Houston.com
5 Texas cities land on list for most humid areas in the country, study finds
TEXAS – If you live in southeast Texas, you’re all too familiar with the outrageous humidity residents experience on a day-to-day basis. From being forced to take multiple showers a day due to perspiration, to forsaking a perfectly good hairstyle, the humidity truly impacts the area enough to start asking some questions.
cw35.com
Injecting microscopic particles into clouds over South Texas to increase rainfall
PLEASANTON, Texas - Across South Texas, this year has proved to be a struggle for farmers and ranchers that rely on rainfall in order to meet their bottom line. Their crops and cattle need rain. "Everyday we go without rain is a struggle financially," explains McMullen County Rancher Steven Mafrige.
These Texas cities are the best in the nation for thrifting, report says
Who doesn't love thrifting? If you're in a tight pinch, chances are, you can find whatever you need at your local thrift store.
State Fair of Texas 2022 Food Finalists Prove, You Can Deep Fry Anything
I can feel my blood slowing down just thinking about eating these. Back in 2019, I went to my very first State Fair of Texas. If you have never been, I highly recommend it. Plenty of things to see, I loved playing the games, and of course the countless rides. However, the one thing you have to do at the State Fair of Texas is eat.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Texas
There is no doubt that Texas is very rich in history and has a lot to offer. No matter what your definition of a perfect vacation is, you will most definitely be able to have it in Texas because there is something for everybody here. On top of that, people are friendly and welcoming and the food is absolutely delicious. There is no reason why you should not visit Texas if you haven't already. If you have already been to Texas before or you happen to live here, but you are looking for new, exciting places to explore, then you are in luck because I have put together a list of three beautiful but underrated places in Texas that are definitely worth your time. And if you have never visited Texas before, these places are an excellent start.
Texas Parks and Wildlife warns of invasive crawfish from ‘Land Down Under’
The department said Thursday researchers at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley recently found the first known introduction of the invasive Australian Redclaw Crayfish in Texas.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Gov. Abbott mobilizes additional state resources as wildfires rage on
TEXAS — As wildfires continue to burn across the Lone Star State, Gov. Greg Abbott announced the mobilization of additional state resources to help local fire departments battle the flames. Texas Division of Emergency Management, or TDEM, is in charge of deploying these resources in collaboration with the Texas...
dallasexpress.com
Water-Parched Metroplex May Build Reservoir
As communities across North Texas run low on water, a proposal to build new reservoirs garners renewed attention. Recently, local cities such as Gunter have run desperately low on water as supply failed to keep pace with demand. As reported by The Dallas Express, malfunctions in several water pumps forced city officials to issue an order for citizens to stop all non-essential water usage, warning them of the possibility that they could “be without water by early morning.”
Cattle Producers Investing $670 Million in New Beef Plant
Texas cattle producers are set to invest over $600 million in a new beef plant in Amarillo.Thomas Evans/Unsplash. Texas is all about its beef and as such Texas cattle producers will be investing over $600 million in a new beef processing plant in Amarillo. Dallas News reports that's expected to create 1,600 jobs. The new state-of-the-art facility will be designed to slaughter 3,000 cattle a day. The facility will be backed by almost $24 million in state and local tax incentives.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
How to Save Your Stressed-Out Trees During the Texas Drought
With over 99% of Texas under drought conditions, it is a challenge to conserve the resource and keep landscaping, like trees, healthy at the same time. "We are starting to see widespread drought stress in trees across the state," Texas A&M Forest Service Woodland Ecologist Karl Flocke said in a news release. He also made the observation that some trees have begun to die due to this stress.
Texas ‘Most Searched’ True Crime Story: Amber Hagerman
It's no surprise that Texans still search for details and clues about the murder of Amber Rene Hagerman, in fact, it is the most searched-for true crime case in Texas. Her 1996 abduction and murder still remains unsolved, but in 26 years it has never once been a "cold case".
saturdaytradition.com
Texas WR arrested Thursday evening, per report
A Texas WR is reportedly facing criminal charges after an arrest Thursday night. According to Brian Davis of the Austin American Statesman, receiver Agiye Hall is facing criminal mischief charges in Austin, Texas. Hall was arrested just after 9 pm by UT police for criminal mischief, a Class B misdemeanor when valued between $100-$750.
ESPN 960 San Angelo
San Angelo, TX
7K+
Followers
971
Post
249K+
Views
ABOUT
ESPN 960 has the best sports coverage for San Angelo, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://espn960sanangelo.com/
Comments / 0