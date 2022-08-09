Indigenous people with disabilities face racism and ableism. What's needed is action not another report

-- New research on Health Information Technology - Medical Informatics is the subject of a report. According to news reporting originating in. , by NewsRx journalists, research stated, “The Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) was an important milestone in protecting the privacy of patient data; however, the HIPAA provisions specific to geographic data remain vague and hinder the ways in which epidemiologists and geographers use and share spatial health data. The literature on spatial health and select legal and official guidance documents present scholars with ambiguous guidelines that have led to the use and propagation of multiple interpretations of a single HIPAA safe harbor provision specific to geographic data.”

