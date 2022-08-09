Indigenous people with disabilities face racism and ableism. What's needed is action not another report

Read full article on original website
A scientist in the public eye has taken her own life. This has to be a wake-up call
Lisa-Maria Kellermayr, an Austrian GP, was a doctor who dedicated her life to her patients and was vocal about the risks of Covid-19 on Twitter and in the media. She had endured months of death threats from Covid conspiracy theorists and anti-vaxxers. Colleagues expressed frustration with the lack of support she received for dealing with the daily abuse. Last month, Kellermayr took her own life.
Guangdong University of Finance and Economics Reports Findings in Public Health (Public trust in the long-term care insurance pilot program in China: An analysis of mediating effects): Health and Medicine – Public Health
-- New research on Health and Medicine - Public Health is the subject of a report. According to news reporting out of. , by NewsRx editors, research stated, “This study aimed to evaluate the implementation of the long-term care insurance (LTCI) pilot program in. China. through an examination of...
University of Minnesota Reports Findings in Medical Informatics (Twenty Years of the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act Safe Harbor Provision: Unsolved Challenges and Ways Forward): Health Information Technology – Medical Informatics
-- New research on Health Information Technology - Medical Informatics is the subject of a report. According to news reporting originating in. , by NewsRx journalists, research stated, “The Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) was an important milestone in protecting the privacy of patient data; however, the HIPAA provisions specific to geographic data remain vague and hinder the ways in which epidemiologists and geographers use and share spatial health data. The literature on spatial health and select legal and official guidance documents present scholars with ambiguous guidelines that have led to the use and propagation of multiple interpretations of a single HIPAA safe harbor provision specific to geographic data.”
Research from Wuhan University Provide New Insights into Public Health (The effect of basic medical insurance on the changes of primary care seeking behavior: An application of hierarchical age-period-cohort analysis): Health and Medicine – Public Health
-- Research findings on public health are discussed in a new report. According to news originating from. , by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “In order to encourage residents to go to primary care facilities,. China. has set up differentiated basic medical insurance reimbursement ratios.”. Our news editors obtained a...
Researchers at Alfred Hospital Release New Data on Medical Devices and Surgical Technology [Hospital Costs and Factors Associated With Days Alive and At Home After Surgery (Dah(30))]: Medical Devices and Surgical Technology
-- Research findings on Medical Devices and Surgical Technology are discussed in a new report. According to news reporting originating from. , by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “To assess the relationships of patient and surgical factors and hospital costs with the number of days alive and at home during the 30 days following surgery (DAH(30)). Retrospective cohort study; analysis of.
