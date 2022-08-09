Read full article on original website
Mary M. Day
Mary M.”Margaret” Day, 86, of Palatka, passed from this life on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at Haven Hospice Roberts Care Center following an extended illness. Born in Mobile, Alabama, she lived…
Darlene Mills
Mary Darlene Mills, 59, of San Mateo passed away Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at Haven Hospice Roberts Care Center of Palatka after an extended illness. Darlene was a native and lifelong resident of…
Eloise Reid Thomas
Eloise Reid Thomas, 87, of Palatka passed away Friday, July 29, 2022, at Haven Hospice Custead Care Center in Orange Park following an extended illness. Eloise lived in the Palatka area for the past…
Carolyn R. Futch
Carolyn R. Futch, 76, of Palatka, passed from this life on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at Haven Hospice Roberts Care Center following an extended illness. She was born in Crescent City and had been…
Maribeth Larson
Maribeth Larson, 49, of Interlachen stepped into Heaven at her residence Wednesday, August 10, 2022, following a brief illness and her many accomplishments. Masters Funeral Home of Interlachen is in…
Joanne Haring
Joanne Haring, 87, of Green Cove Springs passed away peacefully, but without warning, during an afternoon nap at her residence on Sunday, August 7, 2022. Joanne was born in Spraggs, Pennsylvania,…
Ethel Ruth Kretschman
Ethel Ruth Kretschman, 88, of Palatka passed away Aug. 5, 2022. She was born Sept. 21, 1933, in New York. She married George C. Kretschman Jr. Dec. 27, 1953 in New York. A memorial service will be…
Geraldine “G.B.,” “Ms. Gerri” Brown Longmire
Geraldine “G.B.” “Ms. Gerri” Brown Longmire, 83, of Middleburg, entered the sunset of life on Saturday, August 6, 2022, at HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital. The daughter of Ozzie Brown and Lillie…
Retiring deputy leaving behind illustrious legacy
By Sarah Cavacini Palatka Daily News scavacini@palatkadailynews.com A Putnam County Sheriff’s Office captain has spent his career not only tackling some of Putnam’s toughest crimes but also…
Putnam County Legal Notices 081222
A1A TOWING LLC gives notice that on 08/25/2022 at 10:00 AM the following vehicles(s) may be sold by public sale at A1A TOWING - PALATKA LOCATION to satisfy the lien for the amount owed on each vehicle for any recovery, towing, or storage services charges and administrative fees allowed pursuant to Florida statute 713.78.
Marijuana distributors take root in Palatka
Putnam County’s first two medical marijuana dispensaries opened their doors just a day apart this week as the cannabis industry continues to eye Palatka as a future processing center. Cannabis…
Upcoming meetings
Several meetings are planned for next week throughout Putnam County. Below is a list of times and locations for those who wish to attend. Municipal Service Benefit Unit Advisory Committee Meeting. When: 6 p.m. Tuesday. Where: Interlachen Community Center, 135 S. County Road 315. Interlachen Special Town Council Meeting. When:...
Repeat offender allegedly found with meth, guns
A SWAT team raid on a Palatka home led to a 10-time convicted felon’s arrest Wednesday, according to authorities. Casey Howe, 48, faces one charge of possessing trafficking amounts of…
Palatka teen shot over video game, police say
Authorities are asking for the public’s help in finding a Palatka 15-year-old accused of shooting another teenager in the chest Tuesday afternoon. A warrant was issued for Travis Kemp Jr.’s arrest…
