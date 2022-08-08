ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Comments / 0

Related
buzznicked.com

Apparently, ‘Poodle Cats’ Are A Thing And They Are Adorable

Cats are pretty incredible creatures. Cats are incredibly smart and independent making them easy companions to live with. Many people will argue that cats are in fact the best companions in the world. They all but take care of themselves, they usually love to cuddle and they have personalities bigger than the largest lions of Africa. Kittens are adorable and as they grow we love them even more. They become a part of our lives and their mischievous behavior becomes infectious and annoyingly adorable. Cats are already pretty awesome but we just stumbled across what is quite possibly the cutest breed of cat I think I’ve ever seen. These cats are so fluffy you won’t believe it. They’re known as Selkirk Rex aka ‘Poodle Cats’ and they are absolutely adorable!
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cat#International Cat Day#Kitty#Aspen
pethelpful.com

Cat's Annoyed Reaction to Mom Adopting New Kitten Is Totally Classic

It's honestly pretty comforting to know that animals aren't so different from us after all. Whether it's being picky about a specific food or gravitating to a favorite human, there's instance after instance that shows us we're actually very similar. And all of you who have younger siblings might be able to relate to this video from TikToker @kestleypierce.
ANIMALS
pethelpful.com

Video of Cat Comforting Golden Retriever Puppy Is Full of So Much Love

They say it takes a village to raise a child, and it looks like puppies are no exception. Honestly, though, it makes sense--one baby is difficult enough to look after, let alone an entire litter! A lot of new canine moms have an owner to help them out, but @hannahcolson's dog, Olive, had another babysitter to assist, too: Fig the Siamese cat.
ANIMALS
One Green Planet

Rescuers Creatively Trap Mama Cat and Her Kittens to Save Them

Heidi Wrangles Cats, a rescuer in Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn, got a call about a mother and her four kittens who needed help. Once she arrived, she set up the humane trap and waited for the litter and their mom to all make their way into the trap together. However, instead of falling for the trap, the kittens had fun messing with Heidi! They went right up to the camera to say hi and used the trap as their playground.
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Skiing
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
The Independent

First Pallas’s cats born at Cotswold Wildlife Park explore new home

The first ever litter of Pallas’s cats to be born at Cotswold Wildlife Park were seen exploring their new home.Cotswold Wildlife Park announced their arrival on Monday (8 August), marking International Cat Day.Tull and Penelope are the proud parents of the kittens, who are the first to be born at the facility since the species was introduced in 2010.Births in captivity are considered rare for Pallas’s cats, with just four other European zoological collections successfully breeding the species in the past year.Click here to sign up to our newsletters. Read More Baby hippo explores enclosure after being born despite mother being on birth controlAbandoned flamingo chick raised by two adoptive fathers at English zooGiant panda twins incubated after birth at Chinese zoo
ANIMALS
pethelpful.com

Cat's First Meeting With Kitten Doesn't Quite Go As Planned

For every one person who loves children, you'll find another who'd rather be anywhere else. Neither person is in the wrong for feeling how they do--it's just different! Not surprisingly, it's the exact same for animals. Especially for those who aren't around babies often, these new interactions can be hit-or-miss.
PETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy