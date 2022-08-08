Read full article on original website
One of the Scariest Bridges in the US Is the Lake Pontchartrain CausewayYana BostongirlMandeville, LA
New Orleans mother charged after allegedly murdering her kids and posting disturbing Facebook videoLavinia ThompsonNew Orleans, LA
Saints training camp practice to be held at Caesars SuperdomeTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Pastor who worked to end street violence says his son was shot to deathCheryl E PrestonGretna, LA
Zion Williamson's New NBA Contract Enforces Weight IssuesWoods HoopsNew Orleans, LA
gentillymessenger.com
Mayor, audience member clash at District D budget town hall
The city kicked off its series of budget town halls in City Council District D on Tuesday evening (Aug. 9). Mayor LaToya Cantrell and District D Councilman Eugene Green presided over the event at Beacon Light Church in Gentilly. The town hall, which will rotate through all the council districts,...
NOLA.com
Mayor LaToya Cantrell's administration lays out $42 million plan for attrition savings
New Orleans officials laid out broad plans Thursday for spending savings from almost 1,000 vacant positions this year, as Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s administration figures out which of those jobs will be eliminated in a major downsizing. Much of the $42 million in spending would address the double whammy of...
Moving New Orleans Forward: NOLA In Crisis
This is WGNO special edition of Moving New Orleans Forward: NOLA In Crisis.
WDSU
The city workers of New Orleans are closer to getting a pay raise
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans City Civil Civil Commission voted unanimously to approve pay increases for city workers Friday morning. The pay raises still have to be appropriated before going into place. If that happens, increases will come in the form of a one-time payment worth 5% of...
NOLA.com
LSU Health chancellor held special account, charged for liquor, limos, first-class flights
While chancellor of LSU Health in New Orleans, Larry Hollier used a special account to buy wedding gifts, liquor, lavish dinners and travel for himself and his wife that included luxury hotel stays, limousines and first-class flights, records show. Though his annual pay was above $1 million — more than...
WDSU
Council members urge Entergy New Orleans to clarify bill credit application process
NEW ORLEANS — Entergy New Orleans appeared before the New Orleans City Council again on Wednesday, answering questions about how the utility company plans to help customers combat skyrocketing bills. On Tuesday, the company announced it would distribute $1.1 million to qualifying customers in the form of $150 bill...
bizneworleans.com
RTA Announces New Appointment of Chair of the Board of Commissioners
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Regional Transit Authority announced the appointment of Mark Raymond Jr. as chair of the board of commissioners following a special board meeting. At the meeting, the commissioners unanimously voted Raymond chair, and they elected Arthur Walton vice chair and chair of the finance committee. Raymond is a disability advocate and founder of the Split-Second Foundation, an organization committed to breaking barriers for people with disabilities, and operates the first fitness facility in Louisiana dedicated to people living with paralysis, stroke or amputation. Raymond succeeds Flozell Daniels, who served as chair on the board for the last four of his 11 years on the board of commissioners.
An open letter to Mayor Cantrell
Editor’s note: The author of this letter was on vacation last month when she reported that she was a witness to a rape in the French Quarter. The Lens is running the letter under a pseudonym at the request of the author, who said she fears retribution if she publicly identifies herself. The Lens has verified that she is the person who reported witnessing a rape at about 11:20 p.m. on July 26 in the 600 block of Royal Street. And Lens opinion editor Amy Stelly has confirmed that the author sent the below email to Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s office.
tigerdroppings.com
LaToya Cantrell is at is again..another confrontation with a NOLA Resident..Town Meeting
The question: “What steps are in progress to hire and retain more police?” He believes the question was rewritten and she answered that one instead of his. The question: “What steps are in progress to hire and retain more police?” He believes the question was rewritten and she answered that one instead of his.
WDSU
Lafitte has no wind insurance for town-owned buildings
LAFITTE, La. — The town of Jean Laffitte’s CPA Paul Rivera said nine city-owned buildings have no wind insurance. Rivera said prices have skyrocketed since Hurricane Ida. According to Rivera, the town owns the following buildings that have a value of $13,250,000:. Senior Center. Town Hall. Tourist Center.
uptownmessenger.com
Complaints against ‘nightmare’ landlord keep piling up
New Orleans renter Jessica Spraggins had a hard time sleeping in her family’s three-bedroom, $2,600-a-month apartment after her bedroom ceiling partially collapsed. “When the city gets rain, so does our bedroom,” Spraggins said. The hole hadn’t always been there, she said, but rain leaking from the roof caused...
NOLA.com
Welty's Deli keeping its giant sandwiches downtown with move to food court
Donald Welty knows a thing or two about running a restaurant in harrowing times. He started Welty’s Deli in downtown New Orleans in the fall of 2005, while much of the city still sat in empty ruins, just months after the Katrina levee failures. “We just got to work,...
L'Observateur
Expungement and Reentry Events Tripled Statewide to Honor Black August
New Orleans, LA. – The Justice & Accountability Center (JAC), a legal service, policy advocacy, and public education organization helping people recover from the criminal legal system, announces eleven events to honor Black August. Originating in the prison system during the 1970’s, Black August is a time for those committed to full liberation of Black people to reflect upon, and recommit to, dismantling oppression.
theleadernews.com
Changes damper experience for some at returned White Linen Night
For the first time since before the coronavirus pandemic began, residents, business owners and curious visitors donned white linen this weekend and ventured down 19th Street to celebrate White Linen Night – a newish Heights tradition that traces its roots to New Orleans. But while the crowds were back,...
NOLA.com
Cantrell to pay for raises by cutting hundreds of unfilled positions; some employees worried
Hundreds of unfilled positions in New Orleans city government could get permanently axed under a plan Mayor LaToya Cantrell announced last week for an across-the-board pay hike, cementing a diminished city workforce that has suffered from pandemic-era losses. Despite official assurances that the plan will not impact city services, some employees say chronic understaffing is creating stressful working conditions and that services will inevitably suffer.
theadvocate.com
Nearly 40 years later, Louisiana will pay victims of flood caused by I-12 building $101.5 million
After 39 years of the state saying no, a legislative committee agreed Tuesday to pay $101.5 million to Tangipahoa Parish victims of flooding caused by the building of Interstate 12. But the 1,246 victims, 400 families and 96 businesses are going to have to wait at least another six months...
wgno.com
A contemporary Cajun restaurant in Mid-City, visit Toups’ Meatery today
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Nestled just blocks from the historic New Orleans City Park, Chef Isaac Toups brings something wonderful to the area in the form of Toups’ Meatery. In 2012, the talented Chef and his wife/co-owner Amanda Toups opened Toups’ Meatery in Mid-City New Orleans. The...
Eater
New Orleans’s Newest, Fanciest Food Hall Arrives Downtown
A highly-anticipated, Black-owned food hall replacing the former Auction House Market makes its debut Friday, August 12, bringing a chic new hub for brunch, happy hour, and late-night food and drink to New Orleans’s Warehouse District. The Hall on Mag, from entrepreneur Jamal Wilson, was first announced in July,...
myneworleans.com
Ms. Linda Green the Ya-Ka-Mein Lady at the Ogden
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The Ogden Museum of Southern Art is holding a member appreciation night featuring Ms. Linda the Ya-Ka-Mein Lady. The evening will feature live music by Marshland, food for purchase from Chef Ms. Linda Green, The Ya-Ka-Mein Lady, an activity table for kids led by artist Jackie Ehle-Inglefield and more! Members get in free and can enjoy additional perks such as an added discount at the O-Bar plus one free Specialty Cocktail and a 20% discount in the Museum Store.
WDSU
Greater New Orleans Expressway Commission and Causeway Police Department issue fraud warning
METAIRIE, La. — The Greater New Orleans Expressway Commission and the Causeway Police Department have been apprised of several instances of attempted fraud against members of the public. An unknown individual has been utilizing phone numbers associated with the GNOEC and impersonating CPD officers and/or GNOEC employees in an...
