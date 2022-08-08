ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Mayor, audience member clash at District D budget town hall

The city kicked off its series of budget town halls in City Council District D on Tuesday evening (Aug. 9). Mayor LaToya Cantrell and District D Councilman Eugene Green presided over the event at Beacon Light Church in Gentilly. The town hall, which will rotate through all the council districts,...
WDSU

The city workers of New Orleans are closer to getting a pay raise

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans City Civil Civil Commission voted unanimously to approve pay increases for city workers Friday morning. The pay raises still have to be appropriated before going into place. If that happens, increases will come in the form of a one-time payment worth 5% of...
bizneworleans.com

RTA Announces New Appointment of Chair of the Board of Commissioners

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Regional Transit Authority announced the appointment of Mark Raymond Jr. as chair of the board of commissioners following a special board meeting. At the meeting, the commissioners unanimously voted Raymond chair, and they elected Arthur Walton vice chair and chair of the finance committee. Raymond is a disability advocate and founder of the Split-Second Foundation, an organization committed to breaking barriers for people with disabilities, and operates the first fitness facility in Louisiana dedicated to people living with paralysis, stroke or amputation. Raymond succeeds Flozell Daniels, who served as chair on the board for the last four of his 11 years on the board of commissioners.
The Lens

An open letter to Mayor Cantrell

Editor’s note: The author of this letter was on vacation last month when she reported that she was a witness to a rape in the French Quarter. The Lens is running the letter under a pseudonym at the request of the author, who said she fears retribution if she publicly identifies herself. The Lens has verified that she is the person who reported witnessing a rape at about 11:20 p.m. on July 26 in the 600 block of Royal Street. And Lens opinion editor Amy Stelly has confirmed that the author sent the below email to Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s office.
WDSU

Lafitte has no wind insurance for town-owned buildings

LAFITTE, La. — The town of Jean Laffitte’s CPA Paul Rivera said nine city-owned buildings have no wind insurance. Rivera said prices have skyrocketed since Hurricane Ida. According to Rivera, the town owns the following buildings that have a value of $13,250,000:. Senior Center. Town Hall. Tourist Center.
uptownmessenger.com

Complaints against ‘nightmare’ landlord keep piling up

New Orleans renter Jessica Spraggins had a hard time sleeping in her family’s three-bedroom, $2,600-a-month apartment after her bedroom ceiling partially collapsed. “When the city gets rain, so does our bedroom,” Spraggins said. The hole hadn’t always been there, she said, but rain leaking from the roof caused...
L'Observateur

Expungement and Reentry Events Tripled Statewide to Honor Black August

New Orleans, LA. – The Justice & Accountability Center (JAC), a legal service, policy advocacy, and public education organization helping people recover from the criminal legal system, announces eleven events to honor Black August. Originating in the prison system during the 1970’s, Black August is a time for those committed to full liberation of Black people to reflect upon, and recommit to, dismantling oppression.
theleadernews.com

Changes damper experience for some at returned White Linen Night

For the first time since before the coronavirus pandemic began, residents, business owners and curious visitors donned white linen this weekend and ventured down 19th Street to celebrate White Linen Night – a newish Heights tradition that traces its roots to New Orleans. But while the crowds were back,...
NOLA.com

Cantrell to pay for raises by cutting hundreds of unfilled positions; some employees worried

Hundreds of unfilled positions in New Orleans city government could get permanently axed under a plan Mayor LaToya Cantrell announced last week for an across-the-board pay hike, cementing a diminished city workforce that has suffered from pandemic-era losses. Despite official assurances that the plan will not impact city services, some employees say chronic understaffing is creating stressful working conditions and that services will inevitably suffer.
Eater

New Orleans’s Newest, Fanciest Food Hall Arrives Downtown

A highly-anticipated, Black-owned food hall replacing the former Auction House Market makes its debut Friday, August 12, bringing a chic new hub for brunch, happy hour, and late-night food and drink to New Orleans’s Warehouse District. The Hall on Mag, from entrepreneur Jamal Wilson, was first announced in July,...
myneworleans.com

Ms. Linda Green the Ya-Ka-Mein Lady at the Ogden

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The Ogden Museum of Southern Art is holding a member appreciation night featuring Ms. Linda the Ya-Ka-Mein Lady. The evening will feature live music by Marshland, food for purchase from Chef Ms. Linda Green, The Ya-Ka-Mein Lady, an activity table for kids led by artist Jackie Ehle-Inglefield and more! Members get in free and can enjoy additional perks such as an added discount at the O-Bar plus one free Specialty Cocktail and a 20% discount in the Museum Store.
