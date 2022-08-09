ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Comments / 0

Related
Salon

Historic heat: Over 1,000 dead as record-breaking heatwave scorches Europe

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Record-breaking heat has killed over 1,000 people in Western Europe over the past week, while firefighters battle to contain blazes scorching swathes of three countries amid a worsening climate emergency, officials said this weekend.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seoul Metro#Vehicles#Heavy Rain#Disaster Management#South Korean#Chinese
Anita Durairaj

The most dangerous lake in the U.S. is known for its deadly currents

Lake MichiganPhoto by Nwbeeson; CC-BY-SA-4.0 International. Lake Michigan is considered to be one of the deadliest lakes in the world. According to The Travel , Lake Michigan is also the most dangerous lake in the United States. The biggest reason for this is due to its swift currents. The lake's shoreline configuration is thought to increase the risk of deadly currents.
UPI News

Gargantuan 2-story waves cause chaos along southern Hawaii coastline

July 19 -- A historic south swell impacting Hawaii has spawned massive waves along the island state's southern shores over the weekend, with the massive swells crashing a wedding party and breaking over two-story apartments. According to the National Weather Service, south-facing shores were at risk of experiencing waves that...
HAWAII STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Weather
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Cars
Country
China
ohmymag.co.uk

Mysterious red glow over the Atlantic Ocean sends viewers in panic

On Friday 22 July 2022, a pilot shared a series of striking and disturbing pictures on the social network Reddit. While flying over the Atlantic Ocean, the man witnessed a scene worthy of a science fiction scenario, as huge bright red halos appeared for no apparent reason in the thick cloud cover above him. Was that luminous apparition due to a paranormal phenomenon?
SCIENCE
Daily Mail

Putin sends up two supersonic White Swan nuclear bombers over the ocean north of NATO-applicants Finland and Sweden as he arrives in Iran seeking anti-Western alliance

Warmongering Russian president Vladimir Putin has sent two supersonic Tu-160 nuclear missile bombers soaring over the Barents Sea north of Norway, Finland and Sweden in yet another show of force. Putin and other Russian officials on several occasions warned Finland and Sweden, who had long been militarily neutral until their...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Ancient treasures emerge from sinking reservoir in heatwave: Rocks that were intentionally marked by prehistoric Britons up to 6,000 years ago are found as water level drops

Low water levels brought on by the hot weather have uncovered prehistoric treasures in a reservoir in Cornwall. Features known as cup-marked stones - made intentionally by ancient Britons - were re-discovered this month at Stithians Reservoir near Falmouth. The mysterious markings are believed to date from at least the...
ENVIRONMENT
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
160K+
Post
897M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy