7 magnitude earthquake kills at least four and leaves dozens injured in Philippines: Witnesses say 'the ground shook like being on a swing'
A massive 7.3 magnitude earthquake has killed at least four people and left dozens injured in the Philippines on Wednesday. The tremor set off small landslides and damaged buildings, prompting terrified crowds and hospital patients in the capital Manila to rush outdoors. The magnitude 7 quake was centred in the...
'Biblical' Flash Floods Hit Russian Black Sea Resort amid Storms, Tornadoes
One woman died in Sochi when the Russian city was hit by massive flooding on Saturday.
7.0-magnitude earthquake kills five, injures 130 in northern Philippines
At least five people died and 130 others were injured after a powerful earthquake struck the northern Philippines on Wednesday, according to authorities in the Southeast Asian country.
Historic heat: Over 1,000 dead as record-breaking heatwave scorches Europe
This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Record-breaking heat has killed over 1,000 people in Western Europe over the past week, while firefighters battle to contain blazes scorching swathes of three countries amid a worsening climate emergency, officials said this weekend.
Russian Workers Fall Into Sewer, Are Swept Away by Heavy Rain
Three of the workers who were cleaning the sewer died, while the others were rescued on Sunday.
The most dangerous lake in the U.S. is known for its deadly currents
Lake MichiganPhoto by Nwbeeson; CC-BY-SA-4.0 International. Lake Michigan is considered to be one of the deadliest lakes in the world. According to The Travel , Lake Michigan is also the most dangerous lake in the United States. The biggest reason for this is due to its swift currents. The lake's shoreline configuration is thought to increase the risk of deadly currents.
Gargantuan 2-story waves cause chaos along southern Hawaii coastline
July 19 -- A historic south swell impacting Hawaii has spawned massive waves along the island state's southern shores over the weekend, with the massive swells crashing a wedding party and breaking over two-story apartments. According to the National Weather Service, south-facing shores were at risk of experiencing waves that...
Watch: Massive waves crash over Hawaii rooftops amid ‘historic’ south swell
HONOLULU — A dramatic viral video shows the moment massive waves crashed into a townhome community on Hawaii’s Big Island, spilling over rooftops during what forecasters are describing as a “historic” south swell. According to Hawaii News Now, the footage was captured Saturday at a coastal...
Horror moment TikTok star, 31, plunges to her death as giant 40ft crane topples over in high winds
THIS is the horror moment a TikTok star was killed as the giant 40ft she was operating toppled over in high winds. Mum-of-two Elvira Demidova, 31, bravely battled to keep control of the huge winch as it charged through the major oil hub she was working at in Tyumen, Russia.
A US aircraft carrier and its strike group are headed into the hotly contested waters around Taiwan ahead of a possible visit by Nancy Pelosi to the island
China has signaled that it may respond militarily if Pelosi goes ahead with her Taiwan visit.
Cursed cruise ship where 120 passengers tested positive for COVID-19, now is facing 20-foot waves and brutal wind, stranding it off Australia
A Coral Princess cruise ship with more than 2,000 passengers onboard is stranded at sea. Strong winds and 20-foot waves are preventing the ship from safely docking in Australia, per reports. This isn't the ship's only challenge in recent days. Last week, it reported 120 cases of COVID-19 onboard.
Mysterious red glow over the Atlantic Ocean sends viewers in panic
On Friday 22 July 2022, a pilot shared a series of striking and disturbing pictures on the social network Reddit. While flying over the Atlantic Ocean, the man witnessed a scene worthy of a science fiction scenario, as huge bright red halos appeared for no apparent reason in the thick cloud cover above him. Was that luminous apparition due to a paranormal phenomenon?
'Apocalypse': Hundreds dead as extreme heat wave broils Europe; UK could break record
An extreme heat wave that meteorologists call an "apocalypse" broiled much of Europe and the United Kingdom on Monday.
Urgent warning as 100million Americans hit with life-threatening heat and temperatures hotter than the Sahara Desert
AN urgent weather warning has been issued for 100million Americans as life-threatening temperatures hit the US. The mercury levels are expected to soar up to as high as 113F, which is currently hotter than the Sahar Desert. Heat alerts are covering more than 20 US states on Tuesday and Wednesday...
Putin sends up two supersonic White Swan nuclear bombers over the ocean north of NATO-applicants Finland and Sweden as he arrives in Iran seeking anti-Western alliance
Warmongering Russian president Vladimir Putin has sent two supersonic Tu-160 nuclear missile bombers soaring over the Barents Sea north of Norway, Finland and Sweden in yet another show of force. Putin and other Russian officials on several occasions warned Finland and Sweden, who had long been militarily neutral until their...
A Delta Air Lines flight had to make a U-turn over the Atlantic and return to New York because of a fuel problem
One passenger said in a YouTube video the captain walked down the aisle to look out the window at the wings before saying the plane would turn around.
Ancient treasures emerge from sinking reservoir in heatwave: Rocks that were intentionally marked by prehistoric Britons up to 6,000 years ago are found as water level drops
Low water levels brought on by the hot weather have uncovered prehistoric treasures in a reservoir in Cornwall. Features known as cup-marked stones - made intentionally by ancient Britons - were re-discovered this month at Stithians Reservoir near Falmouth. The mysterious markings are believed to date from at least the...
Video Catches Moment Family Drives Off Cliff by Popular Russian Destination
The family's bodies were recovered by police following the fatal plunge.
A mysterious metallic orb that might hold valuable information was found In Mexico
Could it be the second Utah monolith case?
Farmer shows 'deadly crop' left on his farm by Russian military
A farmer in Mykolaiv, Ukraine, collected Russian rockets and nose cones found on his farm fields in recent weeks, as farmers continue to harvest and store wheat and grain despite Russia’s naval blockades of Ukraine’s ports. CNN’s Ivan Watson reports from the farm.
