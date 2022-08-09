Read full article on original website
thecomeback.com
Eli Manning gets honest about nephew Arch Manning
One of the most hyped prospects of the 2023 high school class is Arch Manning, who ended speculation of where he would be playing college football when he announced back in June that he would play for the Texas Longhorns in 2023. Manning is an intriguing prospect just off his...
thecomeback.com
Browns could add former Super Bowl quarterback after Deshaun Watson ruling
The Cleveland Browns are still in a bit of limbo as they await a final decision regarding Deshaun Watson‘s suspension. But if the Browns’ starter’s suspension is increased after the league’s appeal, Cleveland appears to have a contingency plan: San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. According...
thecomeback.com
Kyle Shanahan blasts NFL over absurd hat uniform rule
The NFL is full of ridiculous rules when it comes to uniforms. And as San Fransico 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan revealed this week, the rules don’t just affect the players. Shanahan likes to wear a hat on the sideline. It’s become one of his staple looks. However, he...
fantasypros.com
Duane Brown signs with Jets following Becton injury
The New York Jets signed offensive tackle Duane Brown to a 2-year/$22 million deal on Thursday as reported by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. (Ian Rapoport on Twitter) The Jets signed Brown after losing Mekhi Becton to a chip fracture in his right kneecap. Brown had visited the Jets over the weekend and they had considered signing him as what head coach Robert Saleh, at the time, called a “bonus” because he was happy with the team’s offensive tackle situation. After an MRI revealed the extent of Becton’s injury early in the week, the five-time Pro Bowler went from a luxury to a necessity for the Jets. Brown has 203 career NFL starts, all at left tackle, and will turn 37 later this month. Brown played in every game the last two seasons in Seattle and made his fifth Pro Bowl in 2021 as an injury replacement. It remains to be seen if he will play left tackle in New York or if he will move to right tackle, directly replacing Becton, with current left tackle George Fant staying put.
thecomeback.com
Carolina Panthers star breaks up raucous crowd fight
The NFL is back which means so are raucous crowd fights, just not on the watch of Carolina Panthers wide receiver D.J. Moore. Thursday evening, the Panthers held their Fan Fest celebration, an annual tradition of welcoming fans into their home Bank of America Stadium to watch team practice, fireworks and other performances. And during the fans first opportunity to enter Charlotte’s NFL stadium to cheer on their hometown Panthers this season, it didn’t take long for two people in the stands to put up their fists.
thecomeback.com
NFL to ease up on calling a specific penalty
In recent years, roughing the passer penalties have gotten out of hand. It’s great to err on the side of safety but it’s also a physical game and it got to the point where if a quarterback got breathed on it would be a penalty. Now, it appears there will be an attempt to remedy that.
Miami Dolphins schedule: Dolphins @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers in preseason opener
Miami Dolphins schedule: Dolphins @ Buccaneers, Preseason Week 1 The Miami Dolphins preseason schedule kicks off on Saturday with a
thecomeback.com
Steelers wide receiver reportedly dealing with lawsuit
Pro Bowl wide receiver Diontae Johnson recently made it clear that his heart is in Pittsburgh, signing a two-year $36.7 million contract that will keep him with the Pittsburgh Steelers through the 2024-25 NFL season. Unfortunately for Johnson, he may need to fork up a chunk of that money in a lawsuit that emerged against him.
thecomeback.com
Jets HC Robert Saleh calls late hit on Eagles QB Jalen Hurts ‘egregiously awful’
New York Jets linebacker Quincy Williams put a dirty late hit on Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts in NFL preseason action on Friday night. Hurts was clearly out of bounds before Williams delivered a hard hit early in the first quarter. Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni was quite unhappy about...
thecomeback.com
Brett Favre reveals a shocking number of concussions during NFL career
Former star quarterback Brett Favre rarely missed a start throughout his 20-year NFL career. And the Green Bay Packers star revealed that all the hits he took during those games may have had some serious impacts on his long-term health. In a recent interview with The Bubba Army, Favre opened...
thecomeback.com
Indianapolis Colts cut former second-rounder
The Indianapolis Colts are looking to upgrade their offense in 2022 following a disappointing finish last season. It sounds as though they will not be looking to former second-round draft pick Jason Spriggs to help them as the team announced they were releasing the veteran tackle on Friday. Spriggs had...
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to concerning Tom Brady absence
Superstar quarterback Tom Brady is back for another NFL season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this year after briefly retiring, but head coach Todd Bowles revealed on Thursday that the seven-time Super Bowl champion is not currently with the team, and won’t be until after the team’s preseason matchup with the Tennessee Titans.
thecomeback.com
New York Jets sign five-time Pro Bowler
The New York Jets offensive line has already been hit with injuries in fall camp and now, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, they have signed veteran Duane Brown to a two-year deal to help fill in the gaps. This signing came after the team lost Mekhi Becton to a...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
NFL Transactions for August 12, 2022 | Presented by Hula Bowl All-Star Game
Vikings QB Kirk Cousins tested positive for COVID-19 Titans released C Daniel Munyer from I/R Settlement. NFL Draft Diamonds was created to assist the underdogs playing the sport. We call them diamonds in the rough. My name is Damond Talbot, I have worked extremely hard to help hundreds of small school players over the past several years, and will continue my mission. We have several contributors on this site, and if they contribute their name and contact will be in the piece above. You can email me at [email protected]
thecomeback.com
Pete Carroll “surprised” by one Seahawks quarterback
The Seattle Seahawks have quite the task ahead of themselves this season as they attempt to replace longtime quarterback Russell Wilson with either Geno Smith or Drew Lock. While the battle for the No. 1 spot continues, it sounds like head coach Pete Carroll is “surprised” by one of the competitors.
thecomeback.com
Green Bay Packers can pass Chicago Bears for a very historic record
While it might not seem like it, the Chicago Bears are the winningest team in the NFL. Part of that is because they were in the NFL from the beginning and got a massive head start over most teams but the Bears were one of the most successful teams. Especially in the pre-Super Bowl era.
thecomeback.com
Randall Cunningham explains why he left Raiders
Former NFL quarterback Randall Cunningham is best known for his time with the Philadelphia Eagles but up until recently, he had been working as a team chaplain for the Las Vegas Raiders, a role he resigned from in July. Now, he’s talking about why. In an interview with Chris...
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to Kirk Cousins getting COVID again
The Minnesota Vikings sent quarterback Kirk Cousins home on Thursday after he reported that he was not feeling well. A day later, it was revealed that Cousins, in fact, had tested positive for COVID-19. As a result, he will not be with the Vikings when they open their preseason schedule on Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders.
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to Jordan Love’s shaky preseason performance
Jordan Love was under center for the Green Bay Packers on Friday as they opened their preseason on the road against the San Francisco 49ers. Love played the entire first half, and judging by his performance, he still has a lot of work to do if he’s going to eventually replace Aaron Rodgers.
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to Antonio Brown’s Jesus comparison
Antonio Brown’s NFL career is almost certainly over but that doesn’t mean the mercurial wide receiver is out of our lives, especially when he can just tweet out surreal and strange statements like the one he made on Thursday. Brown’s post-NFL career has been something of a performance...
