The New York Jets signed offensive tackle Duane Brown to a 2-year/$22 million deal on Thursday as reported by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. (Ian Rapoport on Twitter) The Jets signed Brown after losing Mekhi Becton to a chip fracture in his right kneecap. Brown had visited the Jets over the weekend and they had considered signing him as what head coach Robert Saleh, at the time, called a “bonus” because he was happy with the team’s offensive tackle situation. After an MRI revealed the extent of Becton’s injury early in the week, the five-time Pro Bowler went from a luxury to a necessity for the Jets. Brown has 203 career NFL starts, all at left tackle, and will turn 37 later this month. Brown played in every game the last two seasons in Seattle and made his fifth Pro Bowl in 2021 as an injury replacement. It remains to be seen if he will play left tackle in New York or if he will move to right tackle, directly replacing Becton, with current left tackle George Fant staying put.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO