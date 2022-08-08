ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ClutchPoints

Julio Rodriguez drops fiery Mariners warning for Aaron Judge, Yankees

From one star outfielder to another. Seattle Mariners rookie Julio Rodriguez and New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge met on the field before the two teams are set to collide later Wednesday afternoon at T-Mobile Park. Rodriguez and Judge exchanged signed memorabilia on the field and then had a conversation. The Mariners rookie issued this […] The post Julio Rodriguez drops fiery Mariners warning for Aaron Judge, Yankees appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yardbarker

Why MLB won't hold a 'Field of Dreams' game in 2023

The "Field of Dreams" game has very quickly become one of the most fun events during the MLB season, and a reason to watch baseball in the dog days of August whether your favorite team is playing or not. But, sadly, the game held in Dyersville, Iowa will not be returning in 2023.
Larry Brown Sports

Joey Gallo takes shot at New York City

Joey Gallo’s struggles playing in New York for the Yankees were well-documented, and it seems that he has enjoyed living in Los Angeles much more than New York. The Yankees traded Gallo to the Los Angeles Dodgers prior to the August 2 deadline for Double-A pitcher Clayton Beeter. Gallo...
Yardbarker

Radio host thinks Mets closer Edwin Diaz's walkout song is played out

Heading into Friday's home series opener against the Philadelphia Phillies, New York Mets closer Edwin Diaz had his name in headlines for reasons that had little to do with the fact that he's been arguably the most dominant relief pitcher in all of MLB this season. Diaz's "Narco" walkout song...
Yardbarker

Phil Jackson On Comparing Michael Jordan And Scottie Pippen: "Michael Is A Terrific Player, But Pippen As A Rebounder, Defender, Passer, Is The Whole Complete Package"

Michael Jordan is often regarded as the greatest player of all time because of the 6 championships he won with the Chicago Bulls in a span of 8 seasons. Championships are associated with individual players quite often, but people often forget that there is a team behind the players that enable winning championships.
Popculture

Fan Gets Violent During Padres and Giants Game in Wild Viral Video

MLB fans who attended the San Diego Padres vs. San Francisco Giants game on Monday night got involved in a wild fight. A viral video shows at least four people going after each other, and it started when one fan in a Padres jersey attempted to kick a man down a row of stairs. The man who was being attacked dragged the Padres fan down the stairs before two other men jumped in and began throwing punches.
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Noah Syndergaard's Performance Tonight

Noa Syndergaard made his second start for the Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday night. He fared well enough, surrendering two runs over six innings against the Miami Marlins. However, fans aren't particularly impressed with the deadline acquisition. Formerly one of the game's hardest throwers before undergoing Tommy John surgery, "Thor" is...
Yardbarker

Mets' Daniel Vogelbach channels inner Edwin Diaz with epic walk-up song

New York Mets closer Edwin Diaz and his entrance song went viral recently, but his teammate, Daniel Vogelbach, isn't letting him hog the spotlight for long. Diaz, one of the best closers in baseball, is already a household name to baseball fans. He became an internet sensation, though, after a slickly edited video of his walk-out hit Twitter. After that, his already famous entrance (in New York at least) hit the sharability level of funny cat videos.
Yardbarker

Dodgers place C Austin Barnes on family emergency list

The Los Angeles Dodgers placed catcher Austin Barnes on the family emergency list Friday and purchased the contract of catcher Tony Wolters from Triple-A Oklahoma City. To make room for Wolters on the 40-man roster, infielder Rylan Bannon was designated for assignment. Players may spent 3-7 days on the family...
Yardbarker

Franmil Reyes Comments On The Guardians Upon His Departure

Slugger Franmil Reyes was surprisingly cut loose by the Cleveland Guardians last week. The 27-year-old outfielder was hitting just .213 with nine home runs and 29 RBI, while posting a less than stellar .602 OPS. Shortly after being let go by the Guardians, the Chicago Cubs took a flyer on...
Yardbarker

Mariners LHP Robbie Ray Ends Start vs. Yankees on Sour Note

Mariners left-handed pitcher Robbie Ray has finished his afternoon at T-Mobile Park, exiting with 6.1 innings of work under his belt after serving up a two-run home run to Yankees catcher Kyle Higashioka. Ray tallied seven strikeouts on the day and surrendered just a trio of hits, with two resulting...
Yardbarker

Knicks SG Quentin Grimes deletes tweet regarding NBA retiring Bill Russell's jersey number

The NBA announced Thursday afternoon that it is retiring the late Bill Russell's No. 6 jersey, less than two weeks after the Boston Celtics legend and civil rights icon passed away at 88 years old. While no future players will ever sport the number again, a stipulation for the retirement included that all players currently wearing the No. 6 uniform would be grandfathered in, meaning they wouldn't have to switch numbers.
Yardbarker

MLB Insider “Sells” Deep Guardians Playoff Run

With the Guardians‘ win over the Tigers on Thursday, a few things happened. First, the club got its fifth straight win, tying a season-high matched twice, once in mid-June and once in mid-July. Second, the team officially swept the Tigers, which marks their first sweep since the All-Star Break.
