The University of Arkansas Department of Computer Science and Computer Engineering is happy to welcome Joshua Gilgen as the new fiscal manager. Gilgen has worked for the University of Arkansas since 2020. In his most recent position as a post-award specialist for the Office of Sponsored Programs, Gilgen reviewed new awards and award amendments in Workday, created journal entries to correct accounting, reported awards and invoiced sponsors, and aided in cleaning up accounting from conversion to new software.

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 3 DAYS AGO