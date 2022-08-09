Read full article on original website
Stacy Crotser to Retire Aug. 15
After 26 years of service at the U of A, Stacy Crotser, organization change manager for IT Services, will retire Monday, Aug. 15. Come thank Crotser for her years of service and her dedication to improving the university during her retirement celebration at 1 p.m. Monday in ADSB 240. "During...
Next Steps with Laura Cate
What does one do when both children leave for college at the same time? Undertake a closet makeover at home and start a new job, of course!. Fall semester brings lots of changes for longtime U of A staff member Laura Cate. She joined Dean Matt Waller's team at the Sam M. Walton College of Business as his chief of staff on July 1.
New Poultry Science Faculty Member Focuses on Intestinal Health Research
Intestinal health is a major concern in the poultry industry to mitigate disease and avoid drug resistance. Danielle Graham joined the Center of Excellence for Poultry Science and the Department of Poultry Science as an assistant professor on July 1, and her research will focus on poultry intestinal health. "There...
Department of Poultry Science Hosts Annual Poultry Science Youth Conference
The U of A Department of Poultry Science hosted its annual Poultry Science Youth Conference June 28 to July 1. The department hosted 15 high school students from across Arkansas and Oklahoma on campus during the four-day conference. Participants stayed on campus and learned about careers in poultry science while they were here.
Computer Science and Computer Engineering Department Welcomes New Fiscal Manager
The University of Arkansas Department of Computer Science and Computer Engineering is happy to welcome Joshua Gilgen as the new fiscal manager. Gilgen has worked for the University of Arkansas since 2020. In his most recent position as a post-award specialist for the Office of Sponsored Programs, Gilgen reviewed new awards and award amendments in Workday, created journal entries to correct accounting, reported awards and invoiced sponsors, and aided in cleaning up accounting from conversion to new software.
Students Invited to Techstars Startup Weekend in Downtown Fayetteville
The U of A Office of Entrepreneurship and Innovation is partnering with Startup Junkie to offer mentorship in outdoor recreation, Web 3.0 and general business at TechStars Startup Weekend Fayetteville. An exciting and immersive foray into the world of startups, TechStars Startup Weekend is 54 hours of thinking, working and...
Focusing on the Future of Supply Chain, Walton College Renames Supply Chain Department
J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc., one of the largest supply chain solutions providers in North America, and the U of A announced the Sam M. Walton College of Business program for studying supply chain, ranked number one by Gartner, has officially been renamed the J.B. Hunt Transport Department of Supply Chain Management. Leadership from both organizations were at J.B. Hunt’s corporate campus today to discuss how their efforts are making Northwest Arkansas an epicenter for developing tomorrow’s industry and its leaders.
Razorback Stadium to Welcome Students and Families
Razorback Athletics welcomes U of A students and families to campus for the start of the 2022-23 academic year by opening Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day through Saturday, Aug. 13. Visitors will have the opportunity to view the inside of the stadium...
Stay Healthy: Top 5 Things to Know About COVID-19 Campus Guidance
A new semester at the U of A is just around the corner. As preparation continues for what could be a record-breaking year for enrollment at the university, it’s a good time for a reminder about key COVID-19 guidance designed to help keep the campus safe and healthy. The...
Razorback Volleyball Single Game Tickets On Sale Now
Arkansas volleyball picks up in just three weeks, and single match tickets are now available to catch all the action in Barnhill Arena. The Hogs have an exciting home slate of 16 matches in 2022, which is the most for the team since 2014 and in head coach Jason Watson's tenure.
