University of Arkansas
Stacy Crotser to Retire Aug. 15
After 26 years of service at the U of A, Stacy Crotser, organization change manager for IT Services, will retire Monday, Aug. 15. Come thank Crotser for her years of service and her dedication to improving the university during her retirement celebration at 1 p.m. Monday in ADSB 240. "During...
University of Arkansas
Fulbright College Announces 2022 Annual Faculty Teaching and Research Awards
The Fulbright College of Arts and Sciences at the U of A has named the 2022 winners of its annual teaching and research faculty awards. The recipients were each selected for their demonstrated excellence in these areas. "These 2022 awardees are just stellar — and the competition for these awards...
University of Arkansas
New Poultry Science Faculty Member Focuses on Intestinal Health Research
Intestinal health is a major concern in the poultry industry to mitigate disease and avoid drug resistance. Danielle Graham joined the Center of Excellence for Poultry Science and the Department of Poultry Science as an assistant professor on July 1, and her research will focus on poultry intestinal health. "There...
University of Arkansas
Department of Poultry Science Hosts Annual Poultry Science Youth Conference
The U of A Department of Poultry Science hosted its annual Poultry Science Youth Conference June 28 to July 1. The department hosted 15 high school students from across Arkansas and Oklahoma on campus during the four-day conference. Participants stayed on campus and learned about careers in poultry science while they were here.
University of Arkansas
Focusing on the Future of Supply Chain, Walton College Renames Supply Chain Department
J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc., one of the largest supply chain solutions providers in North America, and the U of A announced the Sam M. Walton College of Business program for studying supply chain, ranked number one by Gartner, has officially been renamed the J.B. Hunt Transport Department of Supply Chain Management. Leadership from both organizations were at J.B. Hunt’s corporate campus today to discuss how their efforts are making Northwest Arkansas an epicenter for developing tomorrow’s industry and its leaders.
University of Arkansas
Ralston Selected to Participate in Inaugural Association of Teacher Educators 'Inquiry Initiative'
Christine Ralston, Ph.D., has been selected to participate in the inaugural "Inquiry Initiative" sponsored by the National Association of Teacher Educators. Ralston, a teaching associate professor of childhood and elementary education at the U of A, is one of only 80 university- and school-based teacher educators and education scholars from around the United States chosen to participate in the initiative. Various teams will focus on "opportunity gaps" in education. Opportunity gaps are defined as the unequal or inequitable distribution of resources and options individuals or groups encounter in schools, colleges and universities, and employment and professional contexts, explained the association's president, Rachelle Rogers.
University of Arkansas
Razorback Stadium to Welcome Students and Families
Razorback Athletics welcomes U of A students and families to campus for the start of the 2022-23 academic year by opening Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day through Saturday, Aug. 13. Visitors will have the opportunity to view the inside of the stadium...
University of Arkansas
Computer Science and Computer Engineering Department Welcomes New Fiscal Manager
The University of Arkansas Department of Computer Science and Computer Engineering is happy to welcome Joshua Gilgen as the new fiscal manager. Gilgen has worked for the University of Arkansas since 2020. In his most recent position as a post-award specialist for the Office of Sponsored Programs, Gilgen reviewed new awards and award amendments in Workday, created journal entries to correct accounting, reported awards and invoiced sponsors, and aided in cleaning up accounting from conversion to new software.
University of Arkansas
Students Invited to Techstars Startup Weekend in Downtown Fayetteville
The U of A Office of Entrepreneurship and Innovation is partnering with Startup Junkie to offer mentorship in outdoor recreation, Web 3.0 and general business at TechStars Startup Weekend Fayetteville. An exciting and immersive foray into the world of startups, TechStars Startup Weekend is 54 hours of thinking, working and...
University of Arkansas
Register for Free Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Training
We invite you to register for and participate in diversity, equity and inclusion training this fall semester to further your professional development. As part of its employee development program, and in alignment with requirements of its Diversity Certification program, the Talent Development Department provides U of A employees the opportunity to attend monthly DEI trainings facilitated by the IDEALS Institute.
University of Arkansas
Razorback Volleyball Single Game Tickets On Sale Now
Arkansas volleyball picks up in just three weeks, and single match tickets are now available to catch all the action in Barnhill Arena. The Hogs have an exciting home slate of 16 matches in 2022, which is the most for the team since 2014 and in head coach Jason Watson's tenure.
University of Arkansas
Jazz Area Ensemble Placement Auditions for Fall 2022
The U of A Department of Music invites all students to participate in Jazz Area Ensemble Placement Auditions for the Fall 2022 semester! The jazz program offers a wide range of ensemble opportunities in jazz, world and popular music. All instruments and all majors are welcome to audition and participate.
