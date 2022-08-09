Christine Ralston, Ph.D., has been selected to participate in the inaugural "Inquiry Initiative" sponsored by the National Association of Teacher Educators. Ralston, a teaching associate professor of childhood and elementary education at the U of A, is one of only 80 university- and school-based teacher educators and education scholars from around the United States chosen to participate in the initiative. Various teams will focus on "opportunity gaps" in education. Opportunity gaps are defined as the unequal or inequitable distribution of resources and options individuals or groups encounter in schools, colleges and universities, and employment and professional contexts, explained the association's president, Rachelle Rogers.

