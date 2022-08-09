ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksburg, WV

connect-bridgeport.com

Stonewood CEOS Donate to Area Hospice Program

The Stonewood Community Educational Outreach Service club donated more than two dozen lap quilts to Amedisys, continuing a long club. radition of helping bring comfort to those going through the hospice program. The Stonewood club has been handcrafting the lap quilts during weekly get-togethers for the past decade. Those quilts...
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
Mom, Child Find Gun in Clarksburg Kroger Bathroom

According to WBOY, a mother and her preteen daughter were shocked on Sunday when they went to use the restroom at the Kroger on Emily Drive in Clarksburg and found an unattended handgun in the stall. While the presence of the gun may be shocking, gun safety websites say that...
CLARKSBURG, WV
Airplane Crashes on Outskirts of Marion County

WDTV is reporting that an aircraft has crashed on Stiles Fork Rd. in the outskirts of Marion County. Marion County Emergency officials tell 5 News initial reports of the crash came in at 7:15 p.m. There is no word of injuries yet, or the size of the aircraft.
MARION COUNTY, WV
Clarksburg Police Warning Consumers of Purse Theft, Gift Card Scams Taking Place at Eastpointe Kroger

WDTV is reporting that detectives with the Clarksburg Police Department are warning people about ongoing purse thefts and a gift card scam happening at the East Pointe Kroger. There are at least two different groups of people that are targeting older women at Kroger on Emily Drive, according to Detective Jason Webber with the Clarksburg Police Department.
