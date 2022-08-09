Read full article on original website
connect-bridgeport.com
Owner of One of Clarksburg's Iconic Businesses and Marine Veteran, Angelo Alastanos, Passes at Age 94
Angelo Alastanos, 94, of Clarksburg passed away on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at his residence. He was born in Clarksburg on July 16, 1928, a son of the late Michael and Despina Georgaroudis Alastanos. Surviving are two sons, Jeff Alastanos and his wife Diane of Stonewood and Chris Alastanos and...
Photos: The BHS Band Tuning Up for New Year
The Bridgeport High School band is busy preparing for the upcoming school year. Photos from summer practice available in a gallery below.
Stonewood CEOS Donate to Area Hospice Program
The Stonewood Community Educational Outreach Service club donated more than two dozen lap quilts to Amedisys, continuing a long club. radition of helping bring comfort to those going through the hospice program. The Stonewood club has been handcrafting the lap quilts during weekly get-togethers for the past decade. Those quilts...
Mom, Child Find Gun in Clarksburg Kroger Bathroom
According to WBOY, a mother and her preteen daughter were shocked on Sunday when they went to use the restroom at the Kroger on Emily Drive in Clarksburg and found an unattended handgun in the stall. While the presence of the gun may be shocking, gun safety websites say that...
DHHR Reports 1,074 New COVID Cases; Harrison County's Active Cases at 129; State Deaths at 7,201
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources is reporting as of this morning (Wednesday, Aug.10) the total number of COVID-19 cases has increased to 565,397 with an increase of 1,074 new cases since the last update. Wednesday's report shows the percentage of positive cases vs. tests given is...
Airplane Crashes on Outskirts of Marion County
WDTV is reporting that an aircraft has crashed on Stiles Fork Rd. in the outskirts of Marion County. Marion County Emergency officials tell 5 News initial reports of the crash came in at 7:15 p.m. There is no word of injuries yet, or the size of the aircraft.
Former WVU Basketball Player Facing Rape Charges in Greece; Arrested by U.S. Marshals Service
According to WDTV, former WVU basketball player was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service on an extradition request from Greece, officials said. Brian Casey Mitchell, 34, is accused of raping a female in 2011, according to U.S. Marshal Terry Moore. The woman was looking for her daughter while vacationing in...
Clarksburg Police Warning Consumers of Purse Theft, Gift Card Scams Taking Place at Eastpointe Kroger
WDTV is reporting that detectives with the Clarksburg Police Department are warning people about ongoing purse thefts and a gift card scam happening at the East Pointe Kroger. There are at least two different groups of people that are targeting older women at Kroger on Emily Drive, according to Detective Jason Webber with the Clarksburg Police Department.
Area Man who was Convicted Felon Facing Charge of Murder after Shooting of Another Man Several Times
According to WDTV, a Taylor County man has been charged after officers said he murdered a man at a Thornton home. Officers were dispatched to investigate an incident at a home on Thomas Farm Rd. around 11 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 10, according to a criminal complaint. Police said they...
