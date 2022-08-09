Read full article on original website
NY1
Advocates ‘very confident’ housing background check ban will pass
New York City Council Majority Leader Keith Powers introduced the Fair Chance for Housing Act Thursday, which would prohibit landlords from discriminating against potential tenants based on their criminal record. “New Yorkers who have paid their debts still experience severe discrimination, no matter how minor the offense or how long...
therealdeal.com
NYC turns back to hotels to grow homeless shelters
New York City’s plan to use hotels for homeless shelters is surfacing, but details remain sparse. Officials from the mayor’s administration disclosed this week that 11 hotels were being leased by the city to serve the growing shelter population, City Limits reported. The announcement came months after the city phased out the use of commercial lodgings for children after the shelter population dropped.
riverdalepress.com
Voucher holders navigate through red tape
Abigail Nehring is covering housing for The Riverdale Press through Report For America, a national program from The GroundTruth Project that places emerging journalists in local newsrooms to report under-covered issues and communities. If you want to see more stories like this from Abigail, please make your tax-deductible donation today...
Opinion: Use NYC’s Vacant Lots and Buildings to Help Solve the Housing Crisis
“As of 2016, the city had over 1,131 (more or less) parcels of property at its disposal. Instead of using executive orders on projects that benefit a small group of people, the mayor has the power to relinquish parcels of land and abandoned property to address homelessness.”. In 2016, former...
A peek into the finances of Adams' deep-pocketed chief of staff
Frank Carone is every bit as wealthy as his lavish lifestyle suggests.
NBC New York
Legal Aid Demands Immediate Probe of ‘Stunning' Report on NYC Shelter Cover-Up
The Legal Aid Society and the Coalition for the Homeless are demanding an investigation into New York City's Department of Social Services, after News 4 reported the DSS spokeswoman was fired after pushing back on efforts by department leadership to conceal legal violations in the shelter system. "These allegations are...
New York’s Public Housing May Be On The Verge Of A Climate Breakthrough
In the 1990s, the nation’s largest public housing authority helped popularize energy-efficient refrigerators. Now it’s ready to do the same for heat pumps.
New Yorkers Face $23 Congestion Charge To Enter Manhattan
The MTA is proposing a congestion charge for Manhattan. Prices range from $9 to $23 if you want to enter Manhattan south of 60th street. The MTA wants to dissuade people from using cars, while making money to fund public transport. The Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) recently released the Central...
norwoodnews.org
For Hospice Nurses and Healthcare Workers, the Work Continues
Healthcare workers have been on the front line of this pandemic since it first hit in early 2020, and over two years later, that has not changed. Visiting Nurse Service of New York (VNSNY) is a nonprofit that has been serving some of the most vulnerable New Yorkers in their homes for over 125 years, and has been diligently working to help patients stay healthy in their homes.
Health Department: Poliovirus identified in New York City Sewage
Health officials say they have identified poliovirus in New York City sewage, suggesting local transmission of the virus.
Gotham Gazette
Asian Advocates, Elected Officials Call on Redistricting Commission to Redo City Council Map
A portion of the Unity Map proposal for new City Council districts. Last month, the New York City Districting Commission released a preliminary map of new City Council district lines, redrawing boundaries across the city based on population changes enumerated in the 2020 Census. Uproar quickly ensued over several of the major changes in the draft maps for the 51 City Council districts across the five boroughs.
New York Tenant Skips out on $17,000 Rent and Leaves Former Landlord Holding the Bag
Federal stimulus packages, created as a result of the C.A.R.E.S. Act provided protections such as eviction moratoriums, rental assistance programs, and landlord protections to encourage self-sufficiency while preventing homelessness and allowing real estate investors to flourish as they created passive income streams.
NBC New York
Amid Shelter Crisis, NYC Agency Fires Official Who Pushed Back on ‘Lies': Source
The chief spokesperson for New York City's Department of Homeless Services was fired Friday after pushing back against alleged lies and omissions by her boss regarding illegal conditions in the city's homeless shelter system, according to a source familiar with the situation. Email and text messages provided to the News...
nypressnews.com
Under an Unusual Arrangement, Adams’s Confidant Gets City and Casino Salaries
Mayor Eric Adams has appointed a former New York City police official and close confidant as a paid senior adviser — while allowing him to keep his job as an executive at the Resorts World New York City casino in Queens, according to city officials and a person close to Resorts World.
Gotham Gazette
An Opportunity for Progress in Combating the City’s Housing Crisis
The ongoing affordable housing crisis in New York City requires bold solutions. We must house more people, especially in vulnerable populations. In Hell’s Kitchen we have an opportunity to do just that with The Lirio, a newly proposed 112-unit affordable housing development, which will include affordable homes for long-term survivors of HIV/AIDS.
Gotham Gazette
New York Must Amend Carlos’ Law Before the Governor Signs It
The cost to build in New York can be 10 times more expensive than in neighboring New Jersey or Connecticut. It’s a reality that’s hurting our economy, especially Minority and Women-Owned Business Enterprises (MWBEs) in the construction sector, at the worst possible time. The Empire State’s unaffordability factor...
'All of us were sweating' — NY lawmaker discusses visit to Rikers during recent heat wave
A sign marks the location of the Rikers Correctional Center in the East River. Assemblymember Eddie Gibbs is the first formerly incarcerated state legislator. [ more › ]
NYC schools use emergency measure to spend $27M on air filters, bypassing regular approval process
New York City Schools Chancellor David Banks at a press conference earlier this year The education department said the company that sold the air purifiers to the city – Delos Living – has an exclusive contract to distribute the costly filters. The high price tag comes as schools face hundreds of millions of dollars in cuts to spending by the Adams administration. [ more › ]
therealdeal.com
Landlords backing off big rent hikes
Through the winter and spring, rent hikes on Covid-era lease renewals soared as high as 50 percent as New York landlords cashed in on strong demand and low availability. Those price bumps — largely a recovery from early-pandemic discounts — drove Manhattan’s average rent above $5,000, a near 30 percent jump in a year.
New CDC COVID guidelines under review by NYC Department of Education, teachers union
The CDC has issued new guidance on COVID protocol easing restrictions when it comes to social distancing, contact tracing and quarantining
