Healthcare workers have been on the front line of this pandemic since it first hit in early 2020, and over two years later, that has not changed. Visiting Nurse Service of New York (VNSNY) is a nonprofit that has been serving some of the most vulnerable New Yorkers in their homes for over 125 years, and has been diligently working to help patients stay healthy in their homes.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO