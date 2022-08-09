ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Advocates ‘very confident’ housing background check ban will pass

New York City Council Majority Leader Keith Powers introduced the Fair Chance for Housing Act Thursday, which would prohibit landlords from discriminating against potential tenants based on their criminal record. “New Yorkers who have paid their debts still experience severe discrimination, no matter how minor the offense or how long...
NYC turns back to hotels to grow homeless shelters

New York City’s plan to use hotels for homeless shelters is surfacing, but details remain sparse. Officials from the mayor’s administration disclosed this week that 11 hotels were being leased by the city to serve the growing shelter population, City Limits reported. The announcement came months after the city phased out the use of commercial lodgings for children after the shelter population dropped.
Voucher holders navigate through red tape

Abigail Nehring is covering housing for The Riverdale Press through Report For America, a national program from The GroundTruth Project that places emerging journalists in local newsrooms to report under-covered issues and communities. If you want to see more stories like this from Abigail, please make your tax-deductible donation today...
For Hospice Nurses and Healthcare Workers, the Work Continues

Healthcare workers have been on the front line of this pandemic since it first hit in early 2020, and over two years later, that has not changed. Visiting Nurse Service of New York (VNSNY) is a nonprofit that has been serving some of the most vulnerable New Yorkers in their homes for over 125 years, and has been diligently working to help patients stay healthy in their homes.
Asian Advocates, Elected Officials Call on Redistricting Commission to Redo City Council Map

A portion of the Unity Map proposal for new City Council districts. Last month, the New York City Districting Commission released a preliminary map of new City Council district lines, redrawing boundaries across the city based on population changes enumerated in the 2020 Census. Uproar quickly ensued over several of the major changes in the draft maps for the 51 City Council districts across the five boroughs.
An Opportunity for Progress in Combating the City’s Housing Crisis

The ongoing affordable housing crisis in New York City requires bold solutions. We must house more people, especially in vulnerable populations. In Hell’s Kitchen we have an opportunity to do just that with The Lirio, a newly proposed 112-unit affordable housing development, which will include affordable homes for long-term survivors of HIV/AIDS.
New York Must Amend Carlos’ Law Before the Governor Signs It

The cost to build in New York can be 10 times more expensive than in neighboring New Jersey or Connecticut. It’s a reality that’s hurting our economy, especially Minority and Women-Owned Business Enterprises (MWBEs) in the construction sector, at the worst possible time. The Empire State’s unaffordability factor...
NYC schools use emergency measure to spend $27M on air filters, bypassing regular approval process

New York City Schools Chancellor David Banks at a press conference earlier this year The education department said the company that sold the air purifiers to the city – Delos Living – has an exclusive contract to distribute the costly filters. The high price tag comes as schools face hundreds of millions of dollars in cuts to spending by the Adams administration. [ more › ]
Landlords backing off big rent hikes

Through the winter and spring, rent hikes on Covid-era lease renewals soared as high as 50 percent as New York landlords cashed in on strong demand and low availability. Those price bumps — largely a recovery from early-pandemic discounts — drove Manhattan’s average rent above $5,000, a near 30 percent jump in a year.
