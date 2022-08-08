ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach, SC

wpde.com

Bowling, family entertainment center rolling into Coastal Grand Mall

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A new family entertainment venue is rolling into Coastal Grand Mall. Stars and Strikes will include 24 bowling lanes, a 10,000 sq. foot arcade, a multi-story laser tag arena, axe throwing, delicious chef-crafted cuisine and a large full-service bar surrounded by big-screen TVs for sports.
myrtlebeachsc.com

Myrtle Beach Hotes get 50% quieter in just 6 days

Myrtle Beach hotels and condos will see as much as 50% of their business drop Mondays through Thursdays starting August 15th. The calendar designates the first day for S.C. students to return to school as Monday, August 15, 2022. Current state law requires that no South Carolina public school start classes before the third Monday in August.
WBTW News13

BEACH BITES: Hamburger Joe’s

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — At Hamburger Joe’s in North Myrtle Beach, doing it right means doing it with family and just a few ingredients. For more than 30 years, this Grand Strand staple keeps it simple — and it works. “We’ve just become, maybe not a household name but a family tradition when […]
Lifestyle
connect-bridgeport.com

Rock: Fuel Costs, Pilot Shortage Probable Factors in Myrtle Beach Flight Status Remaining Status Quo

This Sunday, August 14, does not seem like any unique date on the calendar. And for most intents and purposes, it is not. North Central West Virginia Airport Director Rick Rock wishes that was the case in his eyes. Rock is aware that this coming Sunday’s Myrtle Beach flight is the last flight from Bridgeport for the 2022 calendar year.
Fox 46 Charlotte

WATCH: Shark spotted off South Carolina beach

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – A shark was captured on video at Pawleys Island on Saturday. Jennifer Barwick was enjoying a day on the beach when she spotted a shark near the break. “Made a new friend. He was feeding on bait fish. Needless to say, we got out of the water fast. Figured I […]
myrtlebeachsc.com

Massive Fire in Plantation Point Now Under Control

A massive fire in Plantation Point is now fully under control. Plantation Point is a large community located across Highway 17 just outside of the city limits in Myrtle Beach, S.C. The development is located at Myrtlewood Golf Course. According to Myrtle Beach Fire Department Capt. John Evans, an unattached...
wfxb.com

Kind Keeper Animal Rescue Offering Half-Price Adoption Fees on Some Adult Animals and Looking for Fall Festival Vendors

For the entire month of August, Kind Keeper Animal Rescue is offering 1/2 off adoption fees for some animals! Most of them have been with Kind Keeper for an extended period of time and desperately need homes. Each one of them is truly special and deserving of a forever home! To view the animals that fall under the 1/2 price offer visit Kind Keeper’s Facebook page.
wfxb.com

Several People Detained Following Drug Bust in Myrtle Beach

Several people were detained during a drug bust in Myrtle Beach yesterday. The Myrtle Beach Police Department executed a search warrant in the area of Orange and Blue Street yesterday afternoon on reports of an ongoing drug sale investigation. Master Corporal Thomas Vest said the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division provided a helicopter to assist the investigation. The Horry County Sheriff’s Office and SC Department of Natural Resources were also on the scene. No further information is available at this time.
WBTW News13

SLED helicopter involved in Myrtle Beach drug bust

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A helicopter from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division joined Myrtle Beach police Tuesday afternoon in an ongoing drug investigation. Officers served a warrant in the area of Orange and Blue streets, according to police. Road were temporarily closed, but have since reopened. Several people have been arrested and guns […]
