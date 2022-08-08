Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Great Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasSurfside Beach, SC
3 affordable weekend getaways in South CarolinaAlina Andras
4 Great Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina Andras
Is This One of the Best Seafood Restaurants in Horry County?Kennardo G. JamesHorry County, SC
The Most Underrated Theater on the Grand StrandKennardo G. JamesMyrtle Beach, SC
Related
wpde.com
Bowling, family entertainment center rolling into Coastal Grand Mall
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A new family entertainment venue is rolling into Coastal Grand Mall. Stars and Strikes will include 24 bowling lanes, a 10,000 sq. foot arcade, a multi-story laser tag arena, axe throwing, delicious chef-crafted cuisine and a large full-service bar surrounded by big-screen TVs for sports.
myrtlebeachsc.com
Myrtle Beach Hotes get 50% quieter in just 6 days
Myrtle Beach hotels and condos will see as much as 50% of their business drop Mondays through Thursdays starting August 15th. The calendar designates the first day for S.C. students to return to school as Monday, August 15, 2022. Current state law requires that no South Carolina public school start classes before the third Monday in August.
BEACH BITES: Hamburger Joe’s
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — At Hamburger Joe’s in North Myrtle Beach, doing it right means doing it with family and just a few ingredients. For more than 30 years, this Grand Strand staple keeps it simple — and it works. “We’ve just become, maybe not a household name but a family tradition when […]
‘We were traumatized’: Viral TikTok shows Myrtle Beach hotel’s unsanitary conditions
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A TikTok showing the moldy conditions inside the Sea Mist Resort in downtown Myrtle Beach now has more than six million views and nearly 35,000 comments. The poster, Kelly Bruce, is from Durham, North Carolina. She saved up to take her lifelong friends on a girls’ trip to Myrtle Beach. […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WMBF
Myrtle Beach grant will bring new splash pad, dog park to area parks
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The Myrtle Beach City Council approved spending $120,000 on a dog park and splash pad at area parks. Director of Parks, Recreation, and Sports Tourism, Dustin Jordan, said this is something he’s been working towards for some time now. “Specifically for Futrell Park, the...
connect-bridgeport.com
Rock: Fuel Costs, Pilot Shortage Probable Factors in Myrtle Beach Flight Status Remaining Status Quo
This Sunday, August 14, does not seem like any unique date on the calendar. And for most intents and purposes, it is not. North Central West Virginia Airport Director Rick Rock wishes that was the case in his eyes. Rock is aware that this coming Sunday’s Myrtle Beach flight is the last flight from Bridgeport for the 2022 calendar year.
WATCH: Shark spotted off South Carolina beach
PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – A shark was captured on video at Pawleys Island on Saturday. Jennifer Barwick was enjoying a day on the beach when she spotted a shark near the break. “Made a new friend. He was feeding on bait fish. Needless to say, we got out of the water fast. Figured I […]
Great white shark, weighing over 1,400 pounds, pings offshore near Myrtle Beach
According to OCEARCH, Breton was 13 feet long and weighed 1,437 pounds at the time of tagging.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Myrtle Beach ocean rescue team responds for ‘distressed swimmer’ call
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. WBTW) — Myrtle Beach’s ocean rescue team was on the beach Wednesday afternoon for a called about a “distressed swimmer,” according to police. The call came in at about 2 p.m. in the area of 46th Avenue North. Fire department officials told News13 that it received calls for two possible drownings about […]
The Post and Courier
Grand Dunes Resort Course on schedule to reopen Sept. 15 following renovation project
MYRTLE BEACH — One of Myrtle Beach’s top golf courses is close to reopening. According to a release from Founders Group International, a comprehensive greens, bunker and clubhouse renovation project at the Grande Dunes Resort Course is progressing smoothly, and the course will be ready to reopen on Sept. 15.
WMBF
North Myrtle Beach Little River Kiwanis Club holds grand opening for free pantry
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The North Myrtle Beach Little River Kiwanis Club held a grand opening for the second free pantry in the area. The club held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday and encourage anyone in need to stop by and pick up food. “It was the opportunity that...
WMBF
Lewis Ocean Bay Heritage Preserve in Conway has thousands of untouched land that houses many unique plants and animals
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - over 10,000 acres of untouched land right in your back yard. Lewis Ocean Bay Heritage Preserve is home to many unique & beautiful plants and animals. Come along with Halley Murrow as she explores this amazing place of nature and learn how you can get involved to protect this important land.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Murrells Inlet businesses continue feud in state court, this time over golf cart
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WBTW) — A court was correct to hold a Murrells Inlet business in criminal contempt after the owner’s son repeatedly parked a golf cart in front of a restaurant’s delivery gate, the South Carolina Court of Appeals ruled on Wednesday. The case of Gulfstream Café versus Palmetto Industrial Development — and owner […]
WMBF
North Myrtle Beach responds to beach gear lawsuit, says plaintiff knowingly violated law for over a year
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A lawsuit over beach gear filed against the City of North Myrtle Beach earned both the city and the plaintiff extra attention, although the city does not comment on pending litigation - until now. North Myrtle Beach issued its response to the lawsuit Friday,...
myrtlebeachsc.com
Massive Fire in Plantation Point Now Under Control
A massive fire in Plantation Point is now fully under control. Plantation Point is a large community located across Highway 17 just outside of the city limits in Myrtle Beach, S.C. The development is located at Myrtlewood Golf Course. According to Myrtle Beach Fire Department Capt. John Evans, an unattached...
wfxb.com
Kind Keeper Animal Rescue Offering Half-Price Adoption Fees on Some Adult Animals and Looking for Fall Festival Vendors
For the entire month of August, Kind Keeper Animal Rescue is offering 1/2 off adoption fees for some animals! Most of them have been with Kind Keeper for an extended period of time and desperately need homes. Each one of them is truly special and deserving of a forever home! To view the animals that fall under the 1/2 price offer visit Kind Keeper’s Facebook page.
wfxb.com
Several People Detained Following Drug Bust in Myrtle Beach
Several people were detained during a drug bust in Myrtle Beach yesterday. The Myrtle Beach Police Department executed a search warrant in the area of Orange and Blue Street yesterday afternoon on reports of an ongoing drug sale investigation. Master Corporal Thomas Vest said the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division provided a helicopter to assist the investigation. The Horry County Sheriff’s Office and SC Department of Natural Resources were also on the scene. No further information is available at this time.
Paramedic, biker killed when car runs into wreck scene in South Carolina
FLORENCE, S.C. — A paramedic and the motorcyclist he was trying to help after a wreck were killed as a car drove into the scene of police, firefighters and others responding to the crash on a South Carolina highway Tuesday night, a sheriff said. Four people in all were...
Horry County Animal Care Center over capacity after 130 animals brought in from 2 investigations
CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — After taking in 130 animals over five days from two investigations, officials say the Horry County Animal Care Center in Conway is over capacity. Officials said Tuesday morning that 270 animals were being cared for at the shelter. On Monday, the shelter took in 59 emaciated, dehydrated and neglected dogs after […]
SLED helicopter involved in Myrtle Beach drug bust
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A helicopter from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division joined Myrtle Beach police Tuesday afternoon in an ongoing drug investigation. Officers served a warrant in the area of Orange and Blue streets, according to police. Road were temporarily closed, but have since reopened. Several people have been arrested and guns […]
Comments / 0