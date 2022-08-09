Read full article on original website
Related
foxnebraska.com
Kearney Public Schools kicks off new school year with new safety protocols
KEARNEY, NEB. — Safety was a priority as many central Nebraska kids headed back to school Thursday. Kearney Public Schools Associate Superintendent Dr. Chris Loofe said students may or may not notice new security protocols, including cameras installed inside and outside buildings over the summer and new telephones in every room.
foxnebraska.com
Farming Today with KRVN, August 12, 2022
LINCOLN, Neb. — Alex Voichoskie with KRVN has a look at agriculture headlines. - College students encouraged to apply for NCBA convention internship. - Communicating with Farmers Under Stress Program set for Aug. 16 in Cambridge.
foxnebraska.com
Regents approve project to address rural health care workforce shortage
LINCOLN, Neb. — The University of Nebraska Board of Regents on Thursday approved the program statement and construction budget for Phase II of the UNK-UNMC Rural Health Education Building on the University of Nebraska at Kearney campus. Construction of the $85 million facility is expected to begin in September...
foxnebraska.com
Food Truck Fridays: Jaz's Tacos
GRAND ISLAND, NEB. — We're spending another Friday checking out the food trucks you can find parked in central Nebraska. The temps outside aren’t the only thing that’s hot here at Jaz's Tacos in Grand Island. “Burritos, quesadillas, sopes and huaraches," said Orlando Betancourt, son of owners...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
foxnebraska.com
GIPS in a 'good spot' when it comes to filling teaching positions for this school year
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — In less than a week, classes are set to start in Grand Island, and after the Thursday night Grand Island Board of Education meeting, substitute teachers will have better wages this school year. In January, the Grand Island Education Association (GIEA) filed a complaint with...
foxnebraska.com
McDonald's, Target paying Nebraska farmers to adopt conservation practices
GILTNER, Neb. / DONIPHAN, Neb. — Nebraska farmers may find a prize inside a Happy Meal as McDonald’s turns to corn growers in the Beef State to help meet their climate goals. “They have huge demand to be able to be more regenerative, more sustainable,” said Florencia Abram...
foxnebraska.com
Quick Bites: Banana Split Overnight Oats
KEARNEY, Neb. — Hy-Vee Dietician Kaiti George shares an easy breakfast recipe that will save you time in the morning!. 1 c. Ripple Kids original plant-based milk, divided. 2 tbsp. Enjoy Life mini semi-sweet chocolate chips, divided. All You Do:. 1. Combine 1/3 cup oats, 1/2 tablespoon chia seeds,...
foxnebraska.com
South Heartland continues to see high COVID-19 cases
HASTINGS, Neb. — The South Heartland District Health Department has seen over 11,000 cases of the COVID-19 virus since the pandemic began. Officials said case rates and positivity continue to be high in the four county district. Executive Director Michele Bever said they are also working on responding to...
RELATED PEOPLE
foxnebraska.com
Hastings converts 6th Street to one way
HASTINGS, Neb. — The City of Hastings is converting one of their streets to a one-way. Officials said 6th Street from St. Joseph to Kansas Avenue will be converted to an eastbound one way street starting Wednesday. The change will impact access to the St. Cecilia parking lot. Officials...
foxnebraska.com
Name of man killed in semi-train crash near Juniata
JUNIATA, Neb. — The Adams County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of a Kearney man killed in a crash near Juniata Wednesday. Around 11:15 a.m., deputies were called to a crash 1/4 mile south of 12th Street and Roseland Avenue, about two miles west of Juniata. The sheriff’s office said the crash involved a westbound Burlington Northern Santa Fe train and a northbound semi loaded with grain.
foxnebraska.com
Two Rivers: Vaccinating your kids
KEARNEY, Neb. — As kids get ready to head back to school, parents may still have questions about vaccines recommended for children. Jordan Anderson with Two Rivers Public Health Department has some answers. Most parents choose to vaccinate their children according to the recommended schedule. But some parents may...
foxnebraska.com
Grand Island School District and Education Association resolve pay dispute
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — After the Grand Island Public Schools (GIPS) Board of Education approved the settlement agreement at Thursday night's meeting, GIPS and the Grand Island Education Association (GIEA) have agreed to dismiss the pending litigation and legal proceedings before the Nebraska Commission of Industrial Relations. A press...
IN THIS ARTICLE
foxnebraska.com
Semi driver dies in train, semi collision
JUNIATA, Neb. — One person is dead following a crash in Juniata. The Adams County Sheriff's Department said around 11:15 a.m. Wednesday the department was called to a crash involving a westbound Burlington Northern train and a northbound semi loaded with grain. The collision resulted in the death of...
foxnebraska.com
Wisconsin residents arrested after 100 pounds of pot found in vehicle near Giltner
GILTNER, Neb. — Two Wisconsin residents are behind bars after troopers found more than 100 pounds of marijuana in their vehicle during a traffic stop on I-80 near Giltner Wednesday. Chao Lee, 27, and Kou Yang, 30, both of Madison, Wisconsin, were arrested for possession of more than a...
foxnebraska.com
Settlement reached between GIPS, GIEA regarding substitute teacher pay
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A settlement has been reached between the Grand Island Education Association and Grand Island Public Schools regarding substitute teacher pay. According to the agenda for Thursday night’s GIPS Board of Education meeting, the board is set to “discuss, consider and take all necessary action to approve the agreement reached by and between Grand Island Public Schools and the Grand Island Education Association to resolve and dismiss the pending litigation in the Commission of Industrial Relations regarding substitute teachers.”
foxnebraska.com
Missing inmate back in custody, arrested on new charges
LINCOLN, Neb. — An inmate who went missing in June is back in custody facing new charges. Prison officials said Semaj Ross was booked into the Lancaster County Department of Corrections on Wednesday with new charges, including delivery/possession of a hazardous drug. Ross walked out of the Community Corrections...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
foxnebraska.com
Governor Pete Ricketts comments on use of higher ethanol blends
KEARNEY, Neb. — At the Ag and Economic Summit, NTV News asked Governor Pete Ricketts about the Inflation Reduction Act, specifically the tax credits given to some people who purchase electric vehicles and if the same should be done for drivers who purchase a flex fuel car or truck.
foxnebraska.com
Appeal rejected for man convicted in 2009 death of four-year-old Minden boy
The Nebraska Court of Appeals has rejected an appeal by one of four men convicted in the 2009 death of a four-year-old boy. On Tuesday, the Court of Appeals affirmed the conviction of Dustin Scoville, 45, and denied his appeal. Scoville argued for post-conviction relief, arguing his legal counsel was ineffective and that his sentence was excessive.
foxnebraska.com
Hall County building up reserves, no pay increases for jail or sheriff employees
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Pay hikes have spurred more applicants to work for the state prison system but the area’s largest jail won’t be following suit. The Hall County Board has contracts in place with both its jail employees and sheriff’s deputies. Sheriff Rick Conrad said...
Comments / 0