LFR battles large, two-alarm house fire in southwest Lincoln overnight
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Fire & Rescue had their hands full with a large house that broke out in southwest Lincoln very early Saturday morning. Crews were called to the home just after 12:30 a.m. near S Coddington and West A, or just east of SW 24th & W Laguna.
Pima County launches “Clear My Warrant” program
Chubba Purdy is competing for Nebraska's starting quarterback job during fall camp. Nebraska Wesleyan holds its first practice of the 2022 season, which is a milestone for head coach Brian Keller. Buettenback looks ahead to final season of football.
Traffic Incident Management Exercise to occur on Lincoln South Beltway
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -There will be a multi-agency Traffic Incident Management Exercise at the new 68th Street interchange on the Lincoln South Beltway on Aug. 20 at 8 a.m. According to officials, this exercise will prepare local agencies for the future opening of the Beltway project and may include personnel from law enforcement, local fire districts, Nebraska Department of Transportation, and the project contractor.
Portion of Randolph Street to close Aug. 15
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Randolph Street between South 40th and South 48th streets will close for a Lincoln on the Move street improvement project beginning Monday, Aug. 15. StarTran Route 53-SouthPointe bus stops in this area will be closed during this work. The project is scheduled to be completed by Friday, September 2.
New transportation center coming to downtown Lincoln
Cole Miller returns to Lincoln to anchor 10/11 NOW at 5, 6 and 10 alongside Kelsie Passolt, Ken Siemek and Kevin Sjuts.
Eligibility changing for emergency rental assistance program as funds dwindle
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - More than 4,300 people in Lincoln have paid rent using millions of dollars in federal funds, but now the city said that money is drying up, changing who can apply for help. Starting now, anyone who has already received assistance will be cut off to save...
11-year-old Nebraska girl doesn’t let mobile disability stop her
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A young girl from Beaver Lake shows us nothing is impossible. When she was born, doctors thought Abigail Harvey, 11, would never walk. She’s doing much more than that. Abigail does it all: sports, music, pageants, but she does them a little differently. She was...
$25M bus depot to be built in downtown Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A new $25 million bus depot will be built in downtown Lincoln, the city announced Thursday morning. The Lincoln Multimodal Transit Center will be the new headquarters for the StarTran transit system and will be located at 10th and L Streets, in an area that is now public parking.
Lincoln Police recover 17 computers stolen from Northwest High School
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department says more than a dozen computers that belong to a new Lincoln high school were stolen and later found in a car and bushes. On Sunday, around 10:30 p.m. LPD officers and firefighters with Lincoln Fire & Rescue were dispatched to NW 38th and W Webster Streets on a report of a grass fire.
Douglas County Sheriff’s Office identifies body found near Omaha intersection
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office released the identity of body found Sunday in a north Omaha neighborhood. Officials identified the person found Sunday near 72nd Street and Rainwood Road as Lamar A. Nedd, who was also known in the community as “Freddy Dead.”. Nedd’s...
Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo to get new president and CEO
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium announced a new leader Thursday. Dr. Luis Padilla has been tapped to succeed Dennis Pate when he retires later this year. Padilla comes from the St. Louis Zoo where he is currently the Vice President of Animal Collections. In a...
Omaha man charged with arson after occupants locked inside home set on fire
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A day after he was arrested at a Council Bluffs casino, an Omaha man was formally charged with arson after police said he tried to trap people in a home before setting it on fire. Jacob Hansen, 42, appeared in a Douglas County courtroom Wednesday morning...
Warhorse officials hope to set up Lincoln casino in mid-September, delays in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Slot machines in Lincoln could start spinning in about a month. Warhorse Casino officials are hoping to set up around 400 slot machines around mid-September for a temporary setup while construction continues. But things won’t happen as fast. Casino gambling in Omaha will have to wait...
Lincoln man loses at least $150,000 in Facebook romance scam
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department says a man lost at least $150,000 in a Facebook romance scam. On Tuesday, LPD said a 56-year-old man reported that he had been messaging with an unknown woman on Facebook. According to police, the man explained that the woman wanted him...
Missing inmate arrested by Lincoln Police
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - An inmate who went missing from the Community Corrections Center – Omaha has been arrested by the Lincoln Police Department. Semaj Ross was booked into the Lancaster County Department of Corrections on Wednesday on new charges, including delivery/possession of a hazardous drug. Ross walked...
Friday Forecast: You’re getting warmer...
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Hot and mainly dry conditions are expected to continue all the way through the upcoming weekend... In our game of “meteorological” hide-and-seek...we’ve been frantically looking for some rain and some cooler temperatures over the past several weeks...and we may have finally found some. In the short-term...hot and dry weather is expected to hang on through the weekend...but by early NEXT week, we expect at least shower-and-thunderstorm “chances” beginning with late Sunday night and continuing off-and-on into next Wednesday. Now...no one is suggesting that widespread “drought-busting” rains are on the horizon...but the upcoming period does appear to be our best chance for rain in weeks...and ANY moisture would be beneficial. The hoped-for rain chances will also include noticeably cooler air for much of next week...with highs cooling back into the mid 70s-to-mid 80s across the region.
LPS construction continues as school year approaches
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - In five days, most Lincoln Public Schools students will be going back to class. For some, there may be construction work happening at their school and for others, they’re getting two more weeks of summer while important work finishes up. LPS said construction this close...
Thursday Forecast: Late-in-the-week includes some more heat...
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - High pressure across the area will mean a continuation of hot-and-mainly dry weather into Sunday... Our summer stretch of sunny...hot...and mostly dry weather leads us through the end of the work week and into the upcoming weekend. 90′s will cover most of 10-11 Country through Saturday and Sunday...with some triple-digit heat possible in some locations at times. Lincoln is one of the places that “could” make a run at 100° both Saturday and Sunday. So far this summer the Capital City has recorded 100°-or-better 4 times...June 13th (103°)...July 23rd (102°)...August 2nd (100°)...and August 6th (101°). The high pressure ridge responsible for our hot-and-dry weather is expected to migrate to the south early next week...setting the stage for a bit of a weather pattern change. At least small rain chances...along with noticeably cooler temperatures...are expected for the early-and-middle parts of next week...so stay tuned.
Thursday Forecast: The heat goes on
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - More hot weather expected on Thursday across Nebraska along with mainly sunny skies. Hot and mainly dry conditions expected through Sunday. A pattern change is expected next week with cooler temperatures and a chance of some rain. Mostly sunny and hot once again in the Lincoln...
Introducing Cole Miller! New 10/11 evening anchor
New transportation center coming to downtown Lincoln. The Lincoln Multimodal Transit Center will be the new headquarters for the StarTran transit system and will be located at 10th and L Streets. Rental assistance program winding down. Updated: 5 hours ago. Starting now, anyone who has already received assistance will be...
