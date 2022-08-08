ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maywood, IL

spotonillinois.com

A South Loop 2-bedroom townhome TH-2 at the high-amenity The Cooper

See rent and availability info at: The Cooper is the first residential tower in the exciting new Southbank development along the Chicago River. The Cooper is a high-amenity architecturally interesting tower designed by Perkins + Will. It offers
CHICAGO, IL
spotonillinois.com

Home sales in Geneva in week ending July 23

Shares in Old Second Bancorp Inc. (OSBC:NSQ), based in Aurora, were steady on Wall Street in the week ending Aug. 6. The lowest share price reached in the week was $14.06 compared to a high of $14.26. Old Second Bancorp Inc. in Aurora employs 891 people and has reported $23,610,000
GENEVA, IL
spotonillinois.com

Here are DuPage County's priciest home sales in July

320 E 4th St, Hinsdale (Zillow, Getty) The most expensive home sold last month in Dupage County, the second-most populous Illinois county behind Cook County, closed for $4.7 million, up $700,000 from June's priciest. Four of the top five were in Hinsdale while the other was in Clarendon
HINSDALE, IL
spotonillinois.com

Lightfoot defends NASCAR deal heavily criticized by downtown aldermen

CHICAGO - Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is defending her deal to bring a NASCAR race to the city's downtown area next year following mounting criticisms from City Council. On Wednesday, the mayor responded to city council members' claims of being kept in the dark about the planned
CHICAGO, IL
spotonillinois.com

District reports Gardner-South Wilmington Township High School District 73 suspended or expelled students two times in a single school year

These are the top 10 home sales for Grundy County in July 2022, according to BlockShopper.com. In July 2022, there were 39 homes sold, with a median home sale price of $264,000 in Grundy County. Top 10 home sales in Grundy County for July 2022BuyerCityAddressSale PriceLandx Management
GRUNDY COUNTY, IL
spotonillinois.com

City of Sycamore City Council met May 16

Here are the minutes provided by the council: ROLL CALLMayor Braser called the meeting to order at 7:00 p.m. and City Clerk Mary Kalk called the roll. Those Alderpersons present were: Alan Bauer, Jeff Fischer, Josh Huseman, Pete Paulsen, Virginia
SYCAMORE, IL
spotonillinois.com

New Lenox Issues Statement After Abandoned Rifle Case Discovered Near Concert

New Lenox Mayor Tim Baldermann has released the following statement after an incident involving an abandoned rifle case near the concert on the commons... Due to incredible police work, and outstanding citizens that reached out to me with pertinent information, we have ascertained
NEW LENOX, IL
spotonillinois.com

Baseball: Northwestern baseball aims for a fresh start with new faces

Despite a strong start to the 2022 season, Northwestern baseball finished the spring with a losing record and lost key players - infielder Patrick Herrera, left-handed pitcher Sean Sullivan and center fielder Ethan O'Donnell - to the transfer portal. The Wildcats made a comeback...
EVANSTON, IL

